BC-Entries Laurel Park

Laurel Park Entries, Thursday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Bell the Cat
|115
|Pass It On
|122
|Salamina
|123
|Made to Hustle
|123
|Torch Carrier
|123
|Capstone Girl
|123
|Long Distance Love
|123
|Bay of Angels
|119
|Shyla Girl
|126
|Rapidamente
|123
|Some Nights
|118
|Tea in China
|126
|Tidal Waters
|123
2nd_$34,500, , 3YO up, 6f.
|Money Ride
|123
|Easy Day
|126
|D' Rapper
|123
|Peanuts Perfection
|123
|Jovis
|126
3rd_$46,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO, 6f.
|Sutton Valley
|123
|Hello Amigo
|126
|Mailman's a Flyer
|123
|Graywing
|123
|Johnny Swish
|123
|Askin for a Baskin
|123
|Katie's Notion
|123
4th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up (C), 6f.
|Macy's Boy
|120
|Maximus Midani
|123
|He's Orientate
|120
|He's a Shooter
|123
|The Wolfman
|123
|Going to the Lead
|123
5th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 11/8mi.
|You Must Chill
|126
|English Tavern
|126
|U S Constitution
|123
|Clint Maroon
|116
|Can't Pass It Up
|109
|Passion Play
|123
|Gentleman Joe
|126
|Rohrbacher
|123
|Zarkallani
|123
|Tybalt
|123
|Kitten's Spa
|123
|Fed Up Fired Up
|120
|Papal Law
|123
6th_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Stop Talking
|115
|Clem Gem
|123
|Sacred Lady
|126
|Family Fortune
|123
|Cougar Vision
|123
|Mortal Storm
|123
|Dat Dares Gold
|123
|Eloquent Lady
|123
7th_$42,000, alc opt cl, 2YO F, 5½f.
|Lanfrankophile
|119
|Click to Confirm
|122
|She's Mo Better
|119
|Preparefortakeoff
|122
|American Bound
|114
|Dotada
|122
|I'm Gittin There
|119
|Beneath the Stars
|122
|Laoban's Legacy
|119
8th_$48,000, alc opt cl, 2YO, 1 1/16mi.
|Mr. Mox
|122
|Cairo Boogie
|122
|Mr Jefferson
|119
|Bold Leader
|122
|The Man to See
|122
|Street Hustle
|122
9th_$23,000, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Shelly Island
|126
|Forced
|126
|Souper Emperor
|123
|Zen Pi
|121
|So Dialed In
|126
|Rising Perry
|124
|Tappin for Glory
|126
|Count the Shells
|121
|Dragon Moon
|124
|Bloodprof
|119
|Charm City Band
|126
|Director
|124
|New York One
|121
|Sand Dune
|126
|Ladneedsahandler
|123
|Bam Bam Blu
|126
10th_$6,707, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 2mi.
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|Green River
|123
|Silver Action
|123
|Mission Dubai
|123
|Hedy
|123
|The Lawyer's Fantasy
|123
|Master Fresh
|123
|Super Coliseo
|123
|Nicolai
|123
|Don Jonron
|123
11th_$3,549, alc, 4YO F, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|Argentina Mia
|126
|La Grand Parade
|126
|Geronima Fitz
|126
|Chupetina Kiss
|126
|Va Con Alas
|126
|Freeling
|126
|Pure Nobleza
|126
|Holy Mani
|126
|Angiolomania
|126
|Thensa
|126
12th_$3,549, alc, 4YO F, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|Antilla Del Sur
|126
|Assimilate
|126
|Chechu Ride
|126
|Charming Ruler
|126
|Wish You More
|126
|Dona Taja
|126
|Nicky's Girl
|126
|Taking the Lead
|126
|Akasha
|126
|Atenea Wilv
|126
|Elisa Letal
|126
13th_$3,549, alc, 4YO, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|Arrime Scat
|126
|Asian Art
|126
|El Gran Padrino
|126
|Conde Octavian
|126
|Shaheen
|126
|Grys
|126
|Jugador Nak
|126
|Ramon's Circle
|126
|Angelicci
|126
|Campion
|126
|Hijo de Tigra
|126
|Aberri Eguna
|126
