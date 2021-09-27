BC-Entries Laurel Park

Laurel Park Entries, Wednesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$5,698, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 1½mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Wild Punch123Alto Celta123
Nicolai123Don Dido123
Marcus123El Gran Lebowski123
Little Things123

2nd_$5,698, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 1½mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Twitter in Dubai123Es Fantasiosa123
Star Show123Evadila123
Rival Lady123Express Fantasy123
La Rubia Sant123

3rd_$5,698, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 1½mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Wonderwall123Alaba de Usasti123
Salerosa123Miss Windsor123
Risuena Key123Nikki Bell123
Pupila Asiatica123Musua123

4th_$5,698, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 1½mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Vedette's Zamba123Analytica123
Seducila123Baby Stripes123
Queen of Sky123Jamalenada123
La Estampita123Fotonastia123

5th_$5,698, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 1½mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Royal Symphony123Galardon123
Owen Hunt123Brutus123
Oscuro Diamante123El Muy Celoso123

6th_$6,389, hcp, 4YO up, 1¾mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Segway122Cappello133
Machination117Candy Beer123
Isner125

7th_$3,699, alc, 6YO up, 2mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Ros Grande Ros119Atfront128
Global Big119Baron Blue119
El Casador123Capa Que Si119
Don Donato115Call to Duty115

8th_$2,373, alc, 4YO, 1½mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Gran Enemigo126El Embelesado126
Forza Indio126Centella Good Friend126
Es Empirico126Coctel Irlandes126

9th_$2,373, alc, 4YO F, 1½mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Tia Estela126Mopsopia126
Pretty Wild126Argentina Mia119
Pin y Pon126La Fronty's126

10th_$2,858, alc, 5YO up M, 1½mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Windy Land126Allegresha119
Ritmica Roma126Crecer Volando115
Move Up126Lucy May126
Luna Compasiva119Diaman Nistel126

11th_$2,727, alc, 5YO up, 1½mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Rikochet126Estuco126
Por Si Voy126In a Flash126
Nunca Vigilante126Idolo Pampeano126
Lavorativo126I Newton126
Coubert126Stelvio121

12th_$3,475, mdn spl wt, 5 & 6YO, 2½mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Rojo Ted126Lilys From Paris121
Recontento126Festival in Rio126
Purushartha126Dragatus126
Padovani126Tukyn Lamp126
Amiguito Lenero126Soy Tu Amparo126
Bring It Home126

