BC-Entries Laurel Park
Laurel Park Entries, Sunday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Zip the Lip
|120
|Bloodprof
|120
|Native Courage
|124
|Bold Trek
|120
|Putin Online
|124
|King Shawn
|120
|Lifespan
|120
|Frat
|124
|Tempting Moment
|117
|Boondoggle
|124
|Crack the Safe
|120
2nd_$46,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.
|Money Room
|122
|Shake Em Loose
|122
|Candy Cool
|122
|General's Duty
|122
|Bust'em Kurt
|122
|Bold Leader
|122
3rd_$34,500, , 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
|Dancing Til Dusk
|121
|Sweet Talking Girl
|121
|Oil On Canvas
|117
|Kitten With a Whip
|117
|Toned Up
|121
|Wicked Mercury
|121
|No Down Days
|120
|Double Fireball
|117
4th_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Political Decision
|120
|Lost Uncle
|120
|Ladneedsahandler
|120
|One More Factor
|120
|Chambo
|116
|Little Bold Bandit
|120
|Deshackled
|124
5th_$24,000, cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Jammer
|117
|Backwoods Boogie
|121
|Flat Rate
|117
|No More Talk
|121
|Big Hambone
|110
|Smart Step
|117
|Hard Fought
|121
|Extra Medium
|112
|More Abundance
|120
|Call Wil
|124
6th_$26,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 1mi.
|T Minus Ten
|120
|Itsknownasthebern
|124
|Frankee Merch
|116
|Lost My Vowcher
|116
|Mint Game
|124
|Survey
|124
|Tankerville
|124
|Coral Legacy
|124
|Trouble Coffee
|124
|Rum Bobby
|124
|Ghost Stalker
|120
|Knockholt
|124
7th_$25,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6f.
|Awesome Buzz
|121
|Air On Fire
|121
|Amen Corner
|124
|Cape Lookout
|121
|Revolutionary Road
|121
|Rock and Fellers
|124
8th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 11/8mi.
|Rohrbacher
|121
|Shackled Love
|120
|Passion Play
|124
|Mokheef
|121
|Compass Zone
|121
|King Bubble
|117
|Beacon Hill
|121
|Artemus Bridge
|121
|Pretty Good Year
|121
|Gussy Mac
|117
|Sandy Lane Kitten
|121
9th_$25,000, mdn cl $16,000-$12,500, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 1mi.
|Tipsy Tourist
|120
|Empty Net
|120
|Love My Cat
|124
|Monster Rising
|120
|Ephemeral
|120
|Play Charades
|120
|Peachy Between Us
|124
|My Girl Blue
|120
|Charliv
|115
|Post Box
|124
|My Dream Girl
|120
|Windrush Karma
|120
|Silver and Blues
|124
|Mary Jane Chrome
|120
|Superstasia
|120
|Wrongfully Accused
|116
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.