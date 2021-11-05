BC-Entries Laurel Park
Laurel Park Entries, Sunday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$46,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 1mi.
|Bella Bettina
|123
|Startwithabang
|123
|Tasfeeq
|123
|Self Assured
|126
|Jungle Flower
|123
|Slip Sliding Away
|126
|Ghost Maiden
|123
|Cajole
|123
|Like Nowhere Else
|123
|Looks Don't Lie
|123
|Potion
|123
|Temper Mint Twist
|123
|Birthday Wish
|123
|Eight Danzas
|123
2nd_$24,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO F, 7f.
|Tinas Shining Star
|115
|Cabra Chica
|113
|Chica Rabiosa
|120
|Luckbealadytonight
|122
|Holiday Connection
|122
|No More Mask
|120
3rd_$25,000, mdn cl $16,000-$12,500, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5½f.
|Top Hat Boss
|122
|Duart Castle
|126
|Nine Mast
|123
|Karen's Catita
|123
|Amaretto Sour
|123
|Summer Odds
|116
|Love Dust
|126
|Look What I Found
|119
|El Milagra
|119
|Tipsy Tourist
|123
|Happylife
|123
|Vesper
|119
|Vandy Candy
|119
|Down Under Thunder
|119
|Missawlet
|112
|In Her Cups
|116
4th_$21,000, mdn cl $10,000-$8,000, 2YO, 1 1/16mi.
|Jump Free
|122
|High Rock
|122
|Citizen's Fire
|117
|Terp Town
|122
|Keen On You
|122
|Greylover
|122
|Made to Be Lucky
|122
5th_$24,000, cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Railmaster
|123
|Bahama Channel
|123
|Gins and Tins
|123
|Extra Medium
|118
|Amen Corner
|119
|Get a Valentine
|123
|Call Wil
|119
|Gone Inzane
|126
|Kingston Pike
|123
|Flashinthenight
|123
|Sky Magician
|123
|Battlebus
|123
|Blame It On Honey
|126
|Fuel the Bern
|123
|Big Hambone
|112
|Encrypted
|126
6th_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Assembly Point
|126
|Jack Gave Back
|123
|Private Network
|123
|Triple Americano
|126
|Dejohn
|119
|Macho Smoke
|119
|Rippolino
|123
|Antipoison
|126
|King Alan
|123
|Eric's Empire
|123
|The Don of Squan
|123
7th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 6f.
|Hufflepuff
|123
|Factorintheheat
|123
|Italian Dressing
|120
|Unrequited Love
|120
|Magical Luna
|123
|Juror Number Four
|123
|Moonsafe
|120
8th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi.
|Dance Warrior
|123
|Epic Idea
|126
|Magic Election
|123
|Misty Taste
|123
|Foggy Dreams
|123
|Dream About Me
|120
|Breviary
|123
|Palm Reader
|123
|Kiss the Girl
|123
|Judi Blue Eyes
|123
|Fionnbharr
|126
|B B's Busted
|123
|State Crown
|120
|Inside the Box
|123
9th_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 7f.
|Sing a Verse
|126
|Warm Sunny Breeze
|123
|Frankee Merch
|123
|Cooke Brothers
|126
|Sam and Sy
|123
|Edict
|126
|Distant Thunder
|119
10th_$4,349, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 2½mi.
Simulcast from Gavea Brazil
|Home Champ
|126
|Organico
|126
|Jungle Man
|126
|Joke of Destiny
|126
|a-Punta Del Este
|126
|Rumoroso
|126
|a-Johnny Go
|126
|Salty Dog
|126
|Jotta
|126
a-Coupled.
11th_$2,870, alc, 5YO up, 1¾mi.
Simulcast from Gavea Brazil
|Bolt Shot
|128
|Quick Feet
|128
|Gift Horse
|128
|New Mary
|123
|Ghost Breakers
|128
|Nobu Netuno
|128
|Spectrum Man
|128
|Red Satin
|123
|Star Wars
|121
|Heraclito
|128
|Greatest Berhen
|121
|Glory Kowgirl
|117
12th_$2,870, alc, 5YO up, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Gavea Brazil
|Delaware Deal
|128
|Cacique Bold
|128
|Pourquoi Pas
|123
|Filho Do Bem
|128
|Maracuja Sweet
|128
|Bons Ventos
|128
|Quetal
|123
|Fantino d'Anefer
|128
