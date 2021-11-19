BC-Entries Laurel Park

Laurel Park Entries, Tuesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$2,701, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Cartera Vieja121Mia Josefa121
California Song121Gracia Bella121
Princesa Araucana121Amarrame121
Marinani121Carina Star121
Enola Nistel121Chica Del Quince121
Gran Matriarca121Queen Elizabetta121
La Esperada121Datsusara121
Mia Ganza121Princesa Maite121

2nd_$2,341, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

El Madiba128El Pintor123
Back Stage132Alexander Boy121
Oil Magnate119Montalcino Royale121
Camino Fiel121Grammy Girl119
Maguazi128The Master128

3rd_$3,553, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Kumo119Kuro117
El Martincho141Wassim119
Saman115El Madrileno117

4th_$1,776, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Elephant123Negra Carinosa123
Ciara123Pidanco123
Viajera Alegre123The Real Fafa123
Negra Guerrera123Indian Spring123
Herrick123Beniamino Gili123
McGee123Discovery One123

5th_$2,805, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Gran Odin126O Rei Daddy126
Gran Darell126Si Me Arranco126
Voy Llegando126Van de Vilde126
Pepe Talento126If You Need Me126
Hasta Ayer126Frank Slade126
Musico Feliz126

6th_$1,776, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Lezard123Safiye123
Camuti123Camarero121
Puerto Llifen121Luckoftheirish121
Camelia Surena121Mister Santi121
Mil Historias123Ocho Por Cuatro123

7th_$1,683, hcp, 3YO up, 11/8mi.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Gran Camelia123The Engineer123
Dominga Misterio123Tormenta Veloz123
Vernazza123Pina Cor123
Tata Torino123Big Primo123
Pajarete123Foffita123
Rata Caela123Mia Magda123
T'puchina123

8th_$2,431, hcp, 3YO up, 1.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Quitralman130Gran Diablito126
Gaucho Moro132Gran Titan121
Relampago Rojo119Masterstorm121
Gran Nono126Mister Atlas128
Dekkers128Mister Wayne134
Gran Mati128

9th_$2,071, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Anti123Suegra Linda123
Alfonso Hijo123Ese Tipo Soy Yo121
John Wick119Tulipero121
Biancarosa121Flor de Lujo123
Banff Star123Aldrin123
Nain Eleven123

10th_$2,071, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Flor de La Pasion123Timido Ni Tanto123
El Gran Canon123Tirsoh123
Un Momento123Prime Victory123
Tie Break123Agent Salt123
La Rena123Extreme Ways123
Revolucionario123Garra de Leon123
Sorete123

11th_$1,711, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Camino Otonal123Termino Feliz121
Lucky Kan126Moody River123
Villukura121Fiery Torpedo126
Tio Carly123Bad Man123
Llave de La Vida123Guerrera Surena123
Paraggi123Vinicius Mont121
Rey de Tus Suenos123Heroina Del Lugar123
Quick Trip121

12th_$1,891, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile

Mr Spirit123Wild Magic123
Don Bimba123Confundida121
Nunca Esta121Explorer Man121
Ambrossio121Senorita Ali123
Netflix123Checoman123
Vitorio Andolini123Gacela Preciosa123

