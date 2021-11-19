BC-Entries Laurel Park
Laurel Park Entries, Tuesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$2,701, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|Cartera Vieja
|121
|Mia Josefa
|121
|California Song
|121
|Gracia Bella
|121
|Princesa Araucana
|121
|Amarrame
|121
|Marinani
|121
|Carina Star
|121
|Enola Nistel
|121
|Chica Del Quince
|121
|Gran Matriarca
|121
|Queen Elizabetta
|121
|La Esperada
|121
|Datsusara
|121
|Mia Ganza
|121
|Princesa Maite
|121
2nd_$2,341, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|El Madiba
|128
|El Pintor
|123
|Back Stage
|132
|Alexander Boy
|121
|Oil Magnate
|119
|Montalcino Royale
|121
|Camino Fiel
|121
|Grammy Girl
|119
|Maguazi
|128
|The Master
|128
3rd_$3,553, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|Kumo
|119
|Kuro
|117
|El Martincho
|141
|Wassim
|119
|Saman
|115
|El Madrileno
|117
4th_$1,776, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|Elephant
|123
|Negra Carinosa
|123
|Ciara
|123
|Pidanco
|123
|Viajera Alegre
|123
|The Real Fafa
|123
|Negra Guerrera
|123
|Indian Spring
|123
|Herrick
|123
|Beniamino Gili
|123
|McGee
|123
|Discovery One
|123
5th_$2,805, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|Gran Odin
|126
|O Rei Daddy
|126
|Gran Darell
|126
|Si Me Arranco
|126
|Voy Llegando
|126
|Van de Vilde
|126
|Pepe Talento
|126
|If You Need Me
|126
|Hasta Ayer
|126
|Frank Slade
|126
|Musico Feliz
|126
6th_$1,776, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|Lezard
|123
|Safiye
|123
|Camuti
|123
|Camarero
|121
|Puerto Llifen
|121
|Luckoftheirish
|121
|Camelia Surena
|121
|Mister Santi
|121
|Mil Historias
|123
|Ocho Por Cuatro
|123
7th_$1,683, hcp, 3YO up, 11/8mi.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|Gran Camelia
|123
|The Engineer
|123
|Dominga Misterio
|123
|Tormenta Veloz
|123
|Vernazza
|123
|Pina Cor
|123
|Tata Torino
|123
|Big Primo
|123
|Pajarete
|123
|Foffita
|123
|Rata Caela
|123
|Mia Magda
|123
|T'puchina
|123
8th_$2,431, hcp, 3YO up, 1.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|Quitralman
|130
|Gran Diablito
|126
|Gaucho Moro
|132
|Gran Titan
|121
|Relampago Rojo
|119
|Masterstorm
|121
|Gran Nono
|126
|Mister Atlas
|128
|Dekkers
|128
|Mister Wayne
|134
|Gran Mati
|128
9th_$2,071, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|Anti
|123
|Suegra Linda
|123
|Alfonso Hijo
|123
|Ese Tipo Soy Yo
|121
|John Wick
|119
|Tulipero
|121
|Biancarosa
|121
|Flor de Lujo
|123
|Banff Star
|123
|Aldrin
|123
|Nain Eleven
|123
10th_$2,071, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|Flor de La Pasion
|123
|Timido Ni Tanto
|123
|El Gran Canon
|123
|Tirsoh
|123
|Un Momento
|123
|Prime Victory
|123
|Tie Break
|123
|Agent Salt
|123
|La Rena
|123
|Extreme Ways
|123
|Revolucionario
|123
|Garra de Leon
|123
|Sorete
|123
11th_$1,711, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|Camino Otonal
|123
|Termino Feliz
|121
|Lucky Kan
|126
|Moody River
|123
|Villukura
|121
|Fiery Torpedo
|126
|Tio Carly
|123
|Bad Man
|123
|Llave de La Vida
|123
|Guerrera Surena
|123
|Paraggi
|123
|Vinicius Mont
|121
|Rey de Tus Suenos
|123
|Heroina Del Lugar
|123
|Quick Trip
|121
12th_$1,891, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|Mr Spirit
|123
|Wild Magic
|123
|Don Bimba
|123
|Confundida
|121
|Nunca Esta
|121
|Explorer Man
|121
|Ambrossio
|121
|Senorita Ali
|123
|Netflix
|123
|Checoman
|123
|Vitorio Andolini
|123
|Gacela Preciosa
|123
