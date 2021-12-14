BC-Entries Laurel Park

Laurel Park Entries, Thursday

By The Associated Press

1st_$23,000, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Stay In124Chambo124
Zen Pi126Spotted Bull127
Visual Artist126Bardolino124
Rising Perry126Bourbon and Ice126
Spitball126

2nd_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Iron Pearls124Boondoggle126
Glorious Weekend126Shanghaied Astoria124
Tempting Moment119Artillery117
Tradition124Peachy Keen126
Daper's Drink126Olympic Gold126
Galilean Moon126El Equalizer124
Strolled On By119

3rd_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO, 5½f.

Mailman's a Flyer124Summum Noor124
Tenax124Trigz Too113
Pickin Sea Glass124Vanhoofer124
Hello Amigo126Uncommon Valor115
Rahmer122Dune Dune120

4th_$33,000, , 3YO up, 7f.

Subject to Change124b-Maybe After Later121
Inspector Frost121He's Orientate124
a-Hard to Be Humble116b-This Ill Defend126
Al Brown123Rippolino121
a-Algebraic120Magic Mule123
Fermat121Top Boss121
Jackie A124

a,b-Coupled.

5th_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 7f.

Cooke Brothers126Big Hambone123
Tappahannock123Phantom Ro123
Military Hop123Championship Alley123
Golazo123Torres Del Paine113
Warm Sunny Breeze114Point Driven123
Frankee Merch121Sunman123
Proud Enough116Keeping the Peace123

6th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 5½f.

Mending121Mattitude121
Hufflepuff123Be Good123
Special Freedom123Magical Luna116
Bourbon Wildcat123Response Time121
Miranda's Desmond121Millie Child126

7th_$56,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.

Galerio123Bustoff126
Whiskey and You123Speightsford123
Newstome123Crouchelli123
Caribbean123McCain123
Everett's Song121Bobby G126
Torch of Truth123

8th_$48,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 11/8mi.

Mohaafeth121Big Venezuela121
The Angry Man126Up Against It126
Boss Logic121Royal Number121
Friendly Fella123Titan's Will123

9th_$21,000, cl $8,000-$6,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Bahama Channel123Amen Corner123
Laddie Liam123Lost My Vowcher121
Mice and Men123Hayne's Fever119
My Good Man123My Sacred Place123

10th_$5,762, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile

Nice Veston123Monte Hua121
Ultrasonido123Furia Nocturna121
Doctor Pol119Liucura Del Itata121
La Sintonia123Baby Gold121
Suffisano121Secreto de Grace121
Aratani126Lady Emma123
Yersinho121Crispo123
Capta La Belleza121

11th_$5,319, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile

Al Fayed121Lady Spirit121
Boston Bay121Esquilio121
Reina Callasi119Fiel Cruzado121
Ludica123Cesar121
Rey Frances121Poderoso Antonio121
Gin123Rey Cecilio123
Tia Peppa121Guanaquero123
Danadinho121

12th_$7,756, hcp, 3YO up, 1¾mi.

Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile

Diofanto128Elisita Mia121
Trompifai128Graco123
Pollo Bravo110Lucky Bet123
Gran Nono130Humor Genial126
Walk To Me119Viva Mi Chile119
Egetano130Irrational130
Domingo Y Principe115El Tenasita130
Sobrino Hermano126

13th_$7,313, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile

Sangur126Tatafer121
Sospechosa126Hola Y Adios123
Maestra Vida112Mister Gandhi123
Marca Un Despues126Subterfragio Cat126
Tu Fortaleza117Rocky Bond119
Feliz Nieto128Modric126
Imperial Glare112Dunnottar Castle126
El Magico Charly123

14th_$6,427, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile

Porlomenos119Mucho Futuro115
Rude Boy119Juvencio115
The Chip Roderick115Medico Cirujano115
Maxy Divine121Glenfiddich117
Shapovalov115Puerta de Fortuna115
Karat123Forgiving Story119
Siderita115Andre the Giant121
Sybilina117

15th_$5,762, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile

Gran Stylo121Super Mary121
Lalito Daddy121Senor Canales121
Placido Domingo119Si Se121
Vos Sabes123Mr Pi121
Bella Ciao119Viajera Incansable121
Siamo Fuori126Golden Lava121
Merhaba119Fast Red123
Red Rojo Red121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you