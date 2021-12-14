BC-Entries Laurel Park
Laurel Park Entries, Thursday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$23,000, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Stay In
|124
|Chambo
|124
|Zen Pi
|126
|Spotted Bull
|127
|Visual Artist
|126
|Bardolino
|124
|Rising Perry
|126
|Bourbon and Ice
|126
|Spitball
|126
2nd_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Iron Pearls
|124
|Boondoggle
|126
|Glorious Weekend
|126
|Shanghaied Astoria
|124
|Tempting Moment
|119
|Artillery
|117
|Tradition
|124
|Peachy Keen
|126
|Daper's Drink
|126
|Olympic Gold
|126
|Galilean Moon
|126
|El Equalizer
|124
|Strolled On By
|119
3rd_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO, 5½f.
|Mailman's a Flyer
|124
|Summum Noor
|124
|Tenax
|124
|Trigz Too
|113
|Pickin Sea Glass
|124
|Vanhoofer
|124
|Hello Amigo
|126
|Uncommon Valor
|115
|Rahmer
|122
|Dune Dune
|120
4th_$33,000, , 3YO up, 7f.
|Subject to Change
|124
|b-Maybe After Later
|121
|Inspector Frost
|121
|He's Orientate
|124
|a-Hard to Be Humble
|116
|b-This Ill Defend
|126
|Al Brown
|123
|Rippolino
|121
|a-Algebraic
|120
|Magic Mule
|123
|Fermat
|121
|Top Boss
|121
|Jackie A
|124
a,b-Coupled.
5th_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 7f.
|Cooke Brothers
|126
|Big Hambone
|123
|Tappahannock
|123
|Phantom Ro
|123
|Military Hop
|123
|Championship Alley
|123
|Golazo
|123
|Torres Del Paine
|113
|Warm Sunny Breeze
|114
|Point Driven
|123
|Frankee Merch
|121
|Sunman
|123
|Proud Enough
|116
|Keeping the Peace
|123
6th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 5½f.
|Mending
|121
|Mattitude
|121
|Hufflepuff
|123
|Be Good
|123
|Special Freedom
|123
|Magical Luna
|116
|Bourbon Wildcat
|123
|Response Time
|121
|Miranda's Desmond
|121
|Millie Child
|126
7th_$56,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Galerio
|123
|Bustoff
|126
|Whiskey and You
|123
|Speightsford
|123
|Newstome
|123
|Crouchelli
|123
|Caribbean
|123
|McCain
|123
|Everett's Song
|121
|Bobby G
|126
|Torch of Truth
|123
8th_$48,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 11/8mi.
|Mohaafeth
|121
|Big Venezuela
|121
|The Angry Man
|126
|Up Against It
|126
|Boss Logic
|121
|Royal Number
|121
|Friendly Fella
|123
|Titan's Will
|123
9th_$21,000, cl $8,000-$6,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Bahama Channel
|123
|Amen Corner
|123
|Laddie Liam
|123
|Lost My Vowcher
|121
|Mice and Men
|123
|Hayne's Fever
|119
|My Good Man
|123
|My Sacred Place
|123
10th_$5,762, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile
|Nice Veston
|123
|Monte Hua
|121
|Ultrasonido
|123
|Furia Nocturna
|121
|Doctor Pol
|119
|Liucura Del Itata
|121
|La Sintonia
|123
|Baby Gold
|121
|Suffisano
|121
|Secreto de Grace
|121
|Aratani
|126
|Lady Emma
|123
|Yersinho
|121
|Crispo
|123
|Capta La Belleza
|121
11th_$5,319, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile
|Al Fayed
|121
|Lady Spirit
|121
|Boston Bay
|121
|Esquilio
|121
|Reina Callasi
|119
|Fiel Cruzado
|121
|Ludica
|123
|Cesar
|121
|Rey Frances
|121
|Poderoso Antonio
|121
|Gin
|123
|Rey Cecilio
|123
|Tia Peppa
|121
|Guanaquero
|123
|Danadinho
|121
12th_$7,756, hcp, 3YO up, 1¾mi.
Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile
|Diofanto
|128
|Elisita Mia
|121
|Trompifai
|128
|Graco
|123
|Pollo Bravo
|110
|Lucky Bet
|123
|Gran Nono
|130
|Humor Genial
|126
|Walk To Me
|119
|Viva Mi Chile
|119
|Egetano
|130
|Irrational
|130
|Domingo Y Principe
|115
|El Tenasita
|130
|Sobrino Hermano
|126
13th_$7,313, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile
|Sangur
|126
|Tatafer
|121
|Sospechosa
|126
|Hola Y Adios
|123
|Maestra Vida
|112
|Mister Gandhi
|123
|Marca Un Despues
|126
|Subterfragio Cat
|126
|Tu Fortaleza
|117
|Rocky Bond
|119
|Feliz Nieto
|128
|Modric
|126
|Imperial Glare
|112
|Dunnottar Castle
|126
|El Magico Charly
|123
14th_$6,427, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile
|Porlomenos
|119
|Mucho Futuro
|115
|Rude Boy
|119
|Juvencio
|115
|The Chip Roderick
|115
|Medico Cirujano
|115
|Maxy Divine
|121
|Glenfiddich
|117
|Shapovalov
|115
|Puerta de Fortuna
|115
|Karat
|123
|Forgiving Story
|119
|Siderita
|115
|Andre the Giant
|121
|Sybilina
|117
15th_$5,762, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile
|Gran Stylo
|121
|Super Mary
|121
|Lalito Daddy
|121
|Senor Canales
|121
|Placido Domingo
|119
|Si Se
|121
|Vos Sabes
|123
|Mr Pi
|121
|Bella Ciao
|119
|Viajera Incansable
|121
|Siamo Fuori
|126
|Golden Lava
|121
|Merhaba
|119
|Fast Red
|123
|Red Rojo Red
|121
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.