BC-Entries Laurel Park

Laurel Park Entries, Thursday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$21,000, mdn cl $10,000-$8,000, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 1mi.
|Amaretto Sour
|124
|How Lucky
|124
|Home by Seven
|126
|Monkey On My Back
|124
|Ohh Beehave
|126
|Likehail
|113
|Icy Harbor
|124
|Willow's Charm
|122
|Diadora
|124
|Union Betty
|113
|Got a Good Reason
|126
|Saint Rita
|124
|Celestial Diva
|124
2nd_$23,000, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Live Aid
|126
|Torch Carrier
|124
|Always Something
|126
|Laughin' Place
|124
|Wrapper Rule
|124
|Little Ms Scarlet
|122
|Miner's Gem
|127
|Sick Pack Sara
|120
3rd_$46,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.
|Sunday Mischief
|115
|Whizwit
|122
|Sagrada Ray
|122
|Mocephus
|122
|Divining Dancer
|122
|Good Tip
|122
|Call Me a Dreamer
|122
|Codigo
|122
|Uncaptured Spirit
|122
4th_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 7f.
|Maximo Strong
|122
|Crownedcountcristo
|124
|Sheriff Chip
|122
|Speightster Red
|124
|Don't Dare Me
|124
|Francis X.
|124
|Ice Rain
|126
|Disputed Notion
|119
|Deshackled
|126
5th_$31,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 1mi.
|Super Scooby
|120
|Spritzer
|117
|Its Mr Poppi to U
|124
|Uncommon Valor
|115
|Don Ciccio
|122
|Some Mo
|124
|Carson and I
|115
|The Big Mozz
|124
|Toss a Coin
|121
|Bakeneko
|126
|Image Maker
|124
|Trigz Too
|124
6th_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Nymue's Treasure
|116
|Mortal Storm
|123
|Eloquent Lady
|123
|Princess Killmain
|123
|Petion Lass
|123
|Courageous Grace
|124
|Sarah's Treasure
|123
|R True Sensation
|123
|Cougar Vision
|123
|a-Congress Hall
|123
|Caterina One
|116
|Enduros Tigress
|123
|a-Family Fortune
|123
|Sheriff's Kid
|124
a-Coupled.
7th_$48,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 5½f.
|All Threes
|121
|Rad Paisley
|121
|Montauk Daddy
|123
|John the Bear
|121
|A Penn Legacy
|121
|Shackle Cat
|124
|Seven On the Rocks
|123
|Charm City Band
|123
|Pederson's Courage
|124
|Big Tall Dawg
|123
|Uncle Roamie
|111
|Going to the Lead
|123
|Abuelo Paps
|123
8th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|The Poser
|123
|Galerio
|123
|Doubleoseven
|121
|He's a Shooter
|124
|Gentleman Joe
|126
|Tybalt
|123
|Benandjoe
|126
|Contraflow
|119
|Closer Look
|119
|Goodluckchuck
|119
|Treasure Trove
|123
9th_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Sunday Swagger
|124
|Sense of Music
|124
|Flava's Dream
|124
|Writtenbythestars
|124
|Chubby Warrior
|124
|Fearless Lassie
|124
|Notion Interruptus
|117
|Pass It On
|126
10th_$5,762, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile
|Sigue La Bendicion
|119
|Zeca Pagodinho
|123
|Lalito Daddy
|119
|Lady Lot
|121
|Garotinho
|121
|Y No Volvio
|123
|Crispo
|121
|Dias de Gloria
|117
|Eclipse de Oro
|121
|Wena Familia
|123
|Toque de Oro
|121
|Like Company
|121
|Golden Lava
|121
|Ticca
|121
|Yegua Loba
|121
11th_$5,762, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile
|Veredicto
|121
|Tong Po
|121
|Tratamela Bien
|121
|Viajera Incansable
|123
|Estoy Aqui
|121
|Red Rojo Red
|121
|Bella Ciao
|121
|Siderita
|123
|El Mamello
|121
|Vikingo Rock
|121
|Siamo Fuori
|121
|She Loves You
|123
|Gran Lucretio
|121
|Roommate
|121
12th_$5,762, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile
|Albo Campeon
|121
|La Sintonia
|123
|Alan
|121
|Stellina
|123
|Rosa La Vasca
|123
|Esculapio
|123
|Mia Panchita
|123
|Dona Carlota
|121
|Placido Domingo
|123
|Mucho Verso
|128
|Topclass
|123
|Super Mary
|123
|Si Se
|123
|Tia Peppa
|123
|Wild World
|123
13th_$7,313, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile
|Miss Gala
|112
|Marca Un Despues
|126
|Manu Tara
|112
|Rocky Bond
|123
|Dunnottar Castle
|123
|Churchill Downs
|130
|Todo Un Galan
|126
|Shining Mirage
|112
|Charlye Flow
|123
|Domingo Golden
|130
|Tatafer
|119
|Jose Pablo
|121
|El Magico Charly
|123
|Porlomenos
|119
|Apollo
|115
14th_$5,762, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile
|Shapovalov
|119
|Recuerdame
|119
|Road King
|119
|Sewing Box
|123
|Miss Levalamat
|121
|Argota
|119
|Full Distintion
|121
|Puerta de Fortuna
|123
|Gianmarco
|121
|Yoshida
|119
|Fiel Cruzado
|119
|Troy Lee
|128
|Yipssi Sayen
|121
|Dalepapa
|119
15th_$6,427, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Hipodromo Chile Chile
|Ole Cat
|119
|Medico Cirujano
|123
|Miss Homeyra
|119
|Princesa Polet
|121
|Forehand
|121
|Maestra Vida
|123
|Andiamo Bambino
|121
|Rude Boy
|119
|Andre the Giant
|121
|Imperial Glare
|123
|Gran Stylo
|119
|The Chip Roderick
|121
|Karat
|121
|Forgiving Story
|119
|Maxy Divine
|119
