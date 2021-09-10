BC-Entries Laurel Park
Laurel Park Entries, Tuesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$4,501, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|Flash Streak
|121
|La Petronila
|121
|Wild Ocean
|121
|Cariblanca
|121
|La Previa
|121
|Cartera Vieja
|121
|Lady Sleeping
|121
|Zarandeadora
|121
|Grammy Girl
|121
|Belleza Divina
|121
|Queen Elizabetta
|121
|Amarrame
|121
|Lap Cat
|121
|Chica Del Quince
|121
|Vive En Ti
|121
|Gran Eliza
|121
2nd_$1,683, alc, 4YO, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|Biflex
|130
|Senorita Ali
|126
|Hermosa Primavera
|121
|Zafiro
|126
|Ostentoso Daddy
|130
|De Respeto
|130
|Camelia Surena
|126
|Hazle Cototo
|139
|Camarero
|130
|Mister Wayne
|139
|Viene Y Va
|126
3rd_$1,683, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|Belleza de Coyanco
|123
|Rey de Tus Suenos
|123
|Tirsoh
|123
|T'puchina
|123
|Full Moon Party
|123
|Elephant
|123
|Guerrera Surena
|123
|Aldrin
|123
|El Gran Fu Fu
|123
|Beautiful Princess
|123
|Rey Del Tele
|123
|Vernazza
|123
4th_$1,683, mdn spl wt, 4YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|Annelus
|121
|Deyra
|121
|Specialite
|121
|Freyhardt
|126
|Diabla Naranja
|121
|Mi Concejal
|126
|Forever Leonor
|121
|Tia Laura
|121
|Antes de Ti
|121
|Baliros
|126
|Quema Esas Cartas
|121
|Agent Salt
|126
|Nunca Esta
|121
|Zampatrolli
|126
|Ritmo de Las Olas
|121
|Bostonian Victory
|121
5th_$1,683, hcp, 3YO up, 1.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|Mister Atlas
|128
|Mi Diego Armando
|121
|Pidanco
|121
|McGee
|121
|Puerto Llifen
|123
|Mister Dady
|121
|Kirsh
|121
|Chipotle
|126
|The Master
|128
6th_$3,740, stk, 3YO F, 1.
PROMESA DE POTRANCAS Stakes Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|Bella Fran
|121
|I Am Blacklist
|121
|Suegra Linda
|121
|Skilly Flyer
|121
|La Luname
|121
|Mi Pollita
|121
|La Turista
|121
7th_$1,683, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|Lauriado
|123
|Todas Esas Razones
|123
|Trokin
|123
|Maria Rita
|123
|Milagro Milagro
|123
|Crystal and Gold
|123
|Que Rico
|123
|Il Mio Sogno
|123
|Linda Musica
|123
|Ultimo Adios
|123
|Tata Antonio
|123
|Battle Line
|123
|Rescatame
|123
8th_$1,620, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|Philipoos Maurus
|123
|Fiery Torpedo
|121
|Lambert
|121
|Hornillano
|121
|Culpa
|121
|Chamoy
|121
|Dominga Misterio
|121
|Gran Noticia
|123
|Quick Trip
|123
|Milazza
|123
|Forever Pure
|121
|Tio Carly
|121
9th_$1,981, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|De Casserta
|123
|Anti
|121
|El Gran Canon
|121
|Indian Thunder
|123
|John Wick
|123
|Nain Eleven
|126
|Punta Del Diablo
|123
|Dalmatino
|123
|Give Me a Break
|123
|Lucky Kan
|119
|Ahora Es Nunca
|121
|Camino Fiel
|126
|Segundo de Linea
|123
10th_$2,071, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|El Madiba
|126
|Alambrito
|123
|Garra de Leon
|119
|Gran Mati
|130
|Por Fin Soy Feliz
|123
|Milkao
|130
|Soy Penquista
|123
|El Lelo
|117
|Soccer Player
|126
|El Pintor
|130
|El Trasnoche
|121
|Gaucho Moro
|134
|El Audax
|121
|El Roque
|128
|Alexander Boy
|119
11th_$1,801, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|Dassel
|123
|Mister Santi
|121
|Pajarete
|121
|La Rena
|123
|Little Man
|123
|Banff Star
|123
|Maguazi
|123
|Barba
|123
|Kronos
|123
|Un Momento
|121
|Moody River
|123
|Ambrossio
|123
|Mi Valentin
|123
|Abuelito Hermoso
|123
12th_$1,620, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile
|Good Vision
|123
|Planet Ocean
|121
|Quietito
|121
|Mr Zeta
|123
|Villukura
|123
|El de Los Goles
|123
|Fiscal Agalluda
|121
|Felimon
|123
|Linda Traviesa
|123
|Rocio Salvaje
|121
|Pitbull Cruzado
|121
|Don Repa
|123
|Fronthier
|121
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.