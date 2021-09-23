BC-Entries Laurel Park
Laurel Park Entries, Saturday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$34,500, , 3YO up, 1mi.
|King's Honor
|121
|Tappahannock
|121
|King Bubble
|124
|Weather Wiz
|124
|Vincent Van Gogo
|121
|Walk Away Joe
|124
|Just Whistle
|121
|South Sea
|121
|Flowmotion
|121
|Argentic
|124
|My Man Pots N Pans
|121
|Artemus Bridge
|121
2nd_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Confusion Baby Boy
|121
|Championship Alley
|121
|a-Victory Given
|121
|Victory Element
|121
|D C Fireman
|114
|Grumpelstiltskin
|121
|a-Blue Danube
|121
|Keeping the Peace
|121
a-Coupled.
3rd_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
|Prinecess Doir
|116
|Roo La La
|120
|Tuff But Fair
|111
|Hashtag Lucky
|120
|Mick'sbestbetyet
|120
|Thief of Hearts
|120
|She's All Courage
|120
4th_$48,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 1 1/16mi.
|Mystical Man
|117
|Willing to Speed
|121
|Torres Del Paine
|121
|Souper Fortune
|120
|American d'Oro
|117
|English Tavern
|121
|Winston Pegg
|121
|Benandjoe
|121
5th_$31,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 1 1/16mi.
|Award Nominated
|120
|Jack of Hearts
|120
|Corkman
|124
|Tyler Time
|124
|Irishman
|120
|Super Houdini
|120
|The Angry Man
|124
|Grey Giant
|120
6th_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO, 1mi.
|Callyourightback
|120
|Ballyhoo Prince
|124
|Emphasize
|120
|Nth Power
|120
|Great Idea
|120
|Welshman
|116
|Treasure Tradition
|120
|Nordic Rhythm
|120
|Lacco Ameno
|124
|Its Mr Poppi to U
|116
|Tipyourhattothat
|116
|Kinsaler
|124
7th_$34,500, , 3YO up, 1mi.
|Therisastormbrewin
|121
|Ink
|120
|Ghost Stalker
|117
|Gentleman Joe
|121
|Galatians
|121
|Armando R
|124
|Yes Sir Colonel
|124
8th_$48,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 1 1/16mi.
|Dream Big Dreams
|117
|a-Jammin Jimtown
|121
|Romp
|117
|Brutus
|121
|Sassy King
|121
|Tiz Mandate
|117
|a-Celtic Treasure
|121
a-Coupled.
9th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi.
|Cat's Pajamas
|121
|War Canoe
|121
|Deciding Vote
|124
|Zeyaraat
|120
|Positive Danger
|121
|Kiss the Girl
|124
|La Babia
|121
|Elke Do Jaguarete
|124
10th_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Pet's Night
|120
|Bayano
|124
|Count the Shells
|113
|True Shipman
|124
|Paid Holiday
|124
|Just Go With It
|124
|Pepe and Heywood
|120
