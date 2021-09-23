BC-Entries Laurel Park

Laurel Park Entries, Saturday

By The Associated Press

1st_$34,500, , 3YO up, 1mi.

King's Honor121Tappahannock121
King Bubble124Weather Wiz124
Vincent Van Gogo121Walk Away Joe124
Just Whistle121South Sea121
Flowmotion121Argentic124
My Man Pots N Pans121Artemus Bridge121

2nd_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Confusion Baby Boy121Championship Alley121
a-Victory Given121Victory Element121
D C Fireman114Grumpelstiltskin121
a-Blue Danube121Keeping the Peace121

a-Coupled.

3rd_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Prinecess Doir116Roo La La120
Tuff But Fair111Hashtag Lucky120
Mick'sbestbetyet120Thief of Hearts120
She's All Courage120

4th_$48,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 1 1/16mi.

Mystical Man117Willing to Speed121
Torres Del Paine121Souper Fortune120
American d'Oro117English Tavern121
Winston Pegg121Benandjoe121

5th_$31,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 1 1/16mi.

Award Nominated120Jack of Hearts120
Corkman124Tyler Time124
Irishman120Super Houdini120
The Angry Man124Grey Giant120

6th_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO, 1mi.

Callyourightback120Ballyhoo Prince124
Emphasize120Nth Power120
Great Idea120Welshman116
Treasure Tradition120Nordic Rhythm120
Lacco Ameno124Its Mr Poppi to U116
Tipyourhattothat116Kinsaler124

7th_$34,500, , 3YO up, 1mi.

Therisastormbrewin121Ink120
Ghost Stalker117Gentleman Joe121
Galatians121Armando R124
Yes Sir Colonel124

8th_$48,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 1 1/16mi.

Dream Big Dreams117a-Jammin Jimtown121
Romp117Brutus121
Sassy King121Tiz Mandate117
a-Celtic Treasure121

a-Coupled.

9th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi.

Cat's Pajamas121War Canoe121
Deciding Vote124Zeyaraat120
Positive Danger121Kiss the Girl124
La Babia121Elke Do Jaguarete124

10th_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Pet's Night120Bayano124
Count the Shells113True Shipman124
Paid Holiday124Just Go With It124
Pepe and Heywood120

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

