BC-Entries Laurel Park

Laurel Park Entries, Monday

By The Associated Press

1st_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

King Alan124Erawan117
Irishman124Jack Gave Back124
Goldie's Boy124Striking a Pose126
Tipyourhattothat124Assembly Point126
Rockin Ron122Iron Pearls113

2nd_$33,000, , 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Chaysenbryn123Defy Expectations123
A Girl Named Jac116Combat Queen126
Behind the Couch123Mending124
Awfully Foxy121Wrapper Rule121
Owen's Pleasure121Maureenlovesfrank124

3rd_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Won Dozen Banks123Big Hambone116
Odds On123Proud Enough116
Keeping the Peace113Victory Given123
Warm Sunny Breeze114Sunman123
Championship Alley123Golazo123

4th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up (C), 1mi.

Ink121Stone Courageous123
Maximus Midani123Ain't Da Beer Cold124
Antipoison123Johnny Sack121
Whatchasaid121Can't Pass It Up126

5th_$22,000, cl $10,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Sir Lenny113Maid the Journey124
Imtheprince124Be Yourself124
Chambo124Al Brown126
Shoulda Had It124Cox's Ledge124
Bardolino124Daper's Drink122
Lost My Vowcher120Prince of Caps122
Yowza Yowza Yowza122Fore On Seven124

6th_$25,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6f.

Rock and Fellers123Mystic Times123
Revolutionary Road123Super Garner123
Top Boss121Confusion Baby Boy126
Tom Terrific123Kingston Pike126
Getoffmyback119Sneakiness126

7th_$25,000, mdn cl $16,000-$12,500, 2YO F, 7f.

Shemademelucky122Derby Julep122
She's a Tripp122She'srunninghappy122
Summer Music122Samuraisluckysword122
Magic in Me118Zealacious115
Heidi T122Rubi de Leon122

8th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5½f.

Hunter Joe124Ziggy Mon126
Waist Deep124Alpha Chi Rho121
Valued Notion123Forced126
Powerfully Built123Proper Attire118

9th_$34,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 2YO, 1mi.

Auspicious Lad122Baltimore Bulleit122
Holiday Avenue115Relativlea122
Full of Mischief122Icy Minister122
Jasontakeslong122Edens Glory122
Papa Charles122

10th_$4,349, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Gavea Brazil

Kennon126Benjamin Britten126
Soy Negro126Rick Prince126
Jethro126Destino Corunilha126
Dreher126Pot Pourri126

11th_$3,618, alc, 4YO up, 2mi.

Simulcast from Gavea Brazil

Olympic Nedawi128Northern Court128
Don Levy128Paper Plane121
Olympic Classy128Niquel128
Novello128

12th_$5,219, stk, 3YO up, 17/8mi.

CLASSICO ITAJARA (L.) Stakes Simulcast from Gavea Brazil

Small Talk117Zanda126
Jackpot121Saint Paul d'Vence130
Jumping Flight121Zubin Mehta130
Mindfullness130Il Campione130
Ingo Hoffman130Golden Point130

13th_$3,618, alc, 4YO up, 1½mi.

Simulcast from Gavea Brazil

Lunar128Holter128
Kamotim128Legendary121
Gazebo128Dariak128
Xeque-Mate128Peleador Negro128
Noble Essense128Heureux128

14th_$7,828, stk, 3YO up, 23/8mi.

GRANDE PREMIO PROFESSOR NOVA MONTEIRO (G3) Stakes Simulcast from Gavea Brazil

Albinoni130Neusely126
C'Est Possible130Ignacio130
Kopenhagen130Galaxy Runner130
Olympic Impact130Hamilton130
Westbrook130Zanda126

15th_$2,392, cl $1,550-$1,240, 4YO up, 13/8mi.

Simulcast from Gavea Brazil

Spring Do Pasuvi128Lacombe128
You Dash128Traicao de Birigui119
Whisky Sour128Jabbah123
Eminem128Il Principe130
Lord a Buck128Quental Negro123
Blue Horse128Ourinho Da Mamae130

