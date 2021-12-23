BC-Entries Laurel Park
Laurel Park Entries, Monday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|King Alan
|124
|Erawan
|117
|Irishman
|124
|Jack Gave Back
|124
|Goldie's Boy
|124
|Striking a Pose
|126
|Tipyourhattothat
|124
|Assembly Point
|126
|Rockin Ron
|122
|Iron Pearls
|113
2nd_$33,000, , 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Chaysenbryn
|123
|Defy Expectations
|123
|A Girl Named Jac
|116
|Combat Queen
|126
|Behind the Couch
|123
|Mending
|124
|Awfully Foxy
|121
|Wrapper Rule
|121
|Owen's Pleasure
|121
|Maureenlovesfrank
|124
3rd_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Won Dozen Banks
|123
|Big Hambone
|116
|Odds On
|123
|Proud Enough
|116
|Keeping the Peace
|113
|Victory Given
|123
|Warm Sunny Breeze
|114
|Sunman
|123
|Championship Alley
|123
|Golazo
|123
4th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up (C), 1mi.
|Ink
|121
|Stone Courageous
|123
|Maximus Midani
|123
|Ain't Da Beer Cold
|124
|Antipoison
|123
|Johnny Sack
|121
|Whatchasaid
|121
|Can't Pass It Up
|126
5th_$22,000, cl $10,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Sir Lenny
|113
|Maid the Journey
|124
|Imtheprince
|124
|Be Yourself
|124
|Chambo
|124
|Al Brown
|126
|Shoulda Had It
|124
|Cox's Ledge
|124
|Bardolino
|124
|Daper's Drink
|122
|Lost My Vowcher
|120
|Prince of Caps
|122
|Yowza Yowza Yowza
|122
|Fore On Seven
|124
6th_$25,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6f.
|Rock and Fellers
|123
|Mystic Times
|123
|Revolutionary Road
|123
|Super Garner
|123
|Top Boss
|121
|Confusion Baby Boy
|126
|Tom Terrific
|123
|Kingston Pike
|126
|Getoffmyback
|119
|Sneakiness
|126
7th_$25,000, mdn cl $16,000-$12,500, 2YO F, 7f.
|Shemademelucky
|122
|Derby Julep
|122
|She's a Tripp
|122
|She'srunninghappy
|122
|Summer Music
|122
|Samuraisluckysword
|122
|Magic in Me
|118
|Zealacious
|115
|Heidi T
|122
|Rubi de Leon
|122
8th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Hunter Joe
|124
|Ziggy Mon
|126
|Waist Deep
|124
|Alpha Chi Rho
|121
|Valued Notion
|123
|Forced
|126
|Powerfully Built
|123
|Proper Attire
|118
9th_$34,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 2YO, 1mi.
|Auspicious Lad
|122
|Baltimore Bulleit
|122
|Holiday Avenue
|115
|Relativlea
|122
|Full of Mischief
|122
|Icy Minister
|122
|Jasontakeslong
|122
|Edens Glory
|122
|Papa Charles
|122
10th_$4,349, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Gavea Brazil
|Kennon
|126
|Benjamin Britten
|126
|Soy Negro
|126
|Rick Prince
|126
|Jethro
|126
|Destino Corunilha
|126
|Dreher
|126
|Pot Pourri
|126
11th_$3,618, alc, 4YO up, 2mi.
Simulcast from Gavea Brazil
|Olympic Nedawi
|128
|Northern Court
|128
|Don Levy
|128
|Paper Plane
|121
|Olympic Classy
|128
|Niquel
|128
|Novello
|128
12th_$5,219, stk, 3YO up, 17/8mi.
CLASSICO ITAJARA (L.) Stakes Simulcast from Gavea Brazil
|Small Talk
|117
|Zanda
|126
|Jackpot
|121
|Saint Paul d'Vence
|130
|Jumping Flight
|121
|Zubin Mehta
|130
|Mindfullness
|130
|Il Campione
|130
|Ingo Hoffman
|130
|Golden Point
|130
13th_$3,618, alc, 4YO up, 1½mi.
Simulcast from Gavea Brazil
|Lunar
|128
|Holter
|128
|Kamotim
|128
|Legendary
|121
|Gazebo
|128
|Dariak
|128
|Xeque-Mate
|128
|Peleador Negro
|128
|Noble Essense
|128
|Heureux
|128
14th_$7,828, stk, 3YO up, 23/8mi.
GRANDE PREMIO PROFESSOR NOVA MONTEIRO (G3) Stakes Simulcast from Gavea Brazil
|Albinoni
|130
|Neusely
|126
|C'Est Possible
|130
|Ignacio
|130
|Kopenhagen
|130
|Galaxy Runner
|130
|Olympic Impact
|130
|Hamilton
|130
|Westbrook
|130
|Zanda
|126
15th_$2,392, cl $1,550-$1,240, 4YO up, 13/8mi.
Simulcast from Gavea Brazil
|Spring Do Pasuvi
|128
|Lacombe
|128
|You Dash
|128
|Traicao de Birigui
|119
|Whisky Sour
|128
|Jabbah
|123
|Eminem
|128
|Il Principe
|130
|Lord a Buck
|128
|Quental Negro
|123
|Blue Horse
|128
|Ourinho Da Mamae
|130
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.