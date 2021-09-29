BC-Entries Laurel Park

Laurel Park Entries, Friday

By The Associated Press

1st_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 11/8mi.

Eric's Empire121Senor Seville124
Pat's Factor117Samui Sunset120
I've Gotta Plan113Noble Mischief124
Grecian Pharoah124Pauping121
Strolled On By124Crack the Safe121
Love Life121Bulldog Connection117
Voltamour124Nicky Bear120
Seville Row124Two Princes121

2nd_$34,500, , 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Assume121Behind the Couch121
Miss Tap Dance121Devilish Affair121
Factorintheheat121Volnay115

3rd_$46,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f.

Mr. Nineteen122Von Hoff122
Bowie Two Step122Stronger Than Dex122
Line Change122Dathoss122
Outkissed122Icy Minister122

4th_$26,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 5½f.

Ladneedsahandler121Royal Thunder124
You Can Never Tell113Justwaveandsmile120
Josef Is Real115Hushed Hijinks124
Mosby's Ranger120New York One117
Visual Artist124Dragon Moon120
Shelly Island124Hard to Be Humble124
Rising Perry124Rapidashqueen110

5th_$21,000, cl $10,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Rockin Ron120Al Brown124
Don't Dare Me120Replicant120
Tremendous120Paint Music for Me124
El Equalizer120Crying for More113
Dejohn120Supporting Actor116

6th_$25,000, mdn cl $16,000-$12,500, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5½f.

El Bochinche124X Marks the Spot110
Nine Mast121Gypsy's Image121
Candy Corner120Looking for Love117
Veryan120Chelichna120
El Milagra121Mosler's Touch121
Hickory Made115Missawlet117
Torch Carrier121Eponine117
Hidden Persuasion113Zola B120

7th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5½f.

Stone Courageous121Karan's Notion121
Life Don't Owe You121Cry No More118
Kenny Had a Notion118Ziggy Mon121

8th_$46,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f.

He Gone122Zatip122
Made to Be Lucky122Radical Right122
Trust Daddy117Roll Dem Bones122
Northern Aurora122Auction Kingdom122
Full of Mischief122Grunder's Call122
Holiday House122

9th_$24,000, cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up, 11/8mi.

Keeping the Peace110Lucky Ramsey117
Solomonic121Minister's Strike121
Mo Zone117Vincent Van Gogo121
Donji121Posterity117
Mokheef121Hard Fought117
Uhwarrie Sky117Chateau de Vizille112
Crazy Kater112Kikinboy117

10th_$4,543, hcp, 3YO up, 1½mi.

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

Singolare117Felipao117
Pamper Man123Rubio Cruzado119
Mi Caramelo119Papu117
Ivanovich123Spettacolare117
Aurio117Natan126
Vagamundo121Rio Tubul126
Abuelito Lalo121

11th_$4,211, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

Hola Y Adios115Senora Eloisa117
Emdosof123Taki119
Kukimoto119Socio Querido117
Campaneo123Sugerente115
Contigo Charles117Passion Mel128
Montecassino123Dingui Dingui126
Mi Martuca123

12th_$4,100, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

Albo Campeon119Daniff121
Roommate123Rigoletto121
Capitan Man121Cabo Suelto119
Nadie Como Tu123Casablanca Funny123
Gazu121Malandrone123
Alquimides121Furat121
Take a Nap123Alfetta119
Lord Isafaam121

13th_$4,100, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

Special Colt121Free Rein121
Buena Chica123Wawrinka123
Rio123Indy Weekend121
Ascot King123Strong Master121
Don Santino121Il Patriarca126
Fiel Cruzado123Palito Chago126
Dunkirk Post123Bella Amistad121

14th_$4,211, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Simulcast from Santiago Chile

Siderita121Cardos Para El121
Entreverao123Puyuhuapi121
Teuton123Yersinho121
Algo Fascinante123El Gran Maguro126
Kiwala121El Negro Tomas126
Pichi Huinca123Como Te Llamas121
Majir123Sponzor121
No Ruegues Mas121

