BC-Entries Laurel Park
Laurel Park Entries, Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 11/8mi.
|Eric's Empire
|121
|Senor Seville
|124
|Pat's Factor
|117
|Samui Sunset
|120
|I've Gotta Plan
|113
|Noble Mischief
|124
|Grecian Pharoah
|124
|Pauping
|121
|Strolled On By
|124
|Crack the Safe
|121
|Love Life
|121
|Bulldog Connection
|117
|Voltamour
|124
|Nicky Bear
|120
|Seville Row
|124
|Two Princes
|121
2nd_$34,500, , 3YO up F&M, 7f.
|Assume
|121
|Behind the Couch
|121
|Miss Tap Dance
|121
|Devilish Affair
|121
|Factorintheheat
|121
|Volnay
|115
3rd_$46,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f.
|Mr. Nineteen
|122
|Von Hoff
|122
|Bowie Two Step
|122
|Stronger Than Dex
|122
|Line Change
|122
|Dathoss
|122
|Outkissed
|122
|Icy Minister
|122
4th_$26,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Ladneedsahandler
|121
|Royal Thunder
|124
|You Can Never Tell
|113
|Justwaveandsmile
|120
|Josef Is Real
|115
|Hushed Hijinks
|124
|Mosby's Ranger
|120
|New York One
|117
|Visual Artist
|124
|Dragon Moon
|120
|Shelly Island
|124
|Hard to Be Humble
|124
|Rising Perry
|124
|Rapidashqueen
|110
5th_$21,000, cl $10,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Rockin Ron
|120
|Al Brown
|124
|Don't Dare Me
|120
|Replicant
|120
|Tremendous
|120
|Paint Music for Me
|124
|El Equalizer
|120
|Crying for More
|113
|Dejohn
|120
|Supporting Actor
|116
6th_$25,000, mdn cl $16,000-$12,500, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5½f.
|El Bochinche
|124
|X Marks the Spot
|110
|Nine Mast
|121
|Gypsy's Image
|121
|Candy Corner
|120
|Looking for Love
|117
|Veryan
|120
|Chelichna
|120
|El Milagra
|121
|Mosler's Touch
|121
|Hickory Made
|115
|Missawlet
|117
|Torch Carrier
|121
|Eponine
|117
|Hidden Persuasion
|113
|Zola B
|120
7th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Stone Courageous
|121
|Karan's Notion
|121
|Life Don't Owe You
|121
|Cry No More
|118
|Kenny Had a Notion
|118
|Ziggy Mon
|121
8th_$46,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f.
|He Gone
|122
|Zatip
|122
|Made to Be Lucky
|122
|Radical Right
|122
|Trust Daddy
|117
|Roll Dem Bones
|122
|Northern Aurora
|122
|Auction Kingdom
|122
|Full of Mischief
|122
|Grunder's Call
|122
|Holiday House
|122
9th_$24,000, cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up, 11/8mi.
|Keeping the Peace
|110
|Lucky Ramsey
|117
|Solomonic
|121
|Minister's Strike
|121
|Mo Zone
|117
|Vincent Van Gogo
|121
|Donji
|121
|Posterity
|117
|Mokheef
|121
|Hard Fought
|117
|Uhwarrie Sky
|117
|Chateau de Vizille
|112
|Crazy Kater
|112
|Kikinboy
|117
10th_$4,543, hcp, 3YO up, 1½mi.
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
|Singolare
|117
|Felipao
|117
|Pamper Man
|123
|Rubio Cruzado
|119
|Mi Caramelo
|119
|Papu
|117
|Ivanovich
|123
|Spettacolare
|117
|Aurio
|117
|Natan
|126
|Vagamundo
|121
|Rio Tubul
|126
|Abuelito Lalo
|121
11th_$4,211, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
|Hola Y Adios
|115
|Senora Eloisa
|117
|Emdosof
|123
|Taki
|119
|Kukimoto
|119
|Socio Querido
|117
|Campaneo
|123
|Sugerente
|115
|Contigo Charles
|117
|Passion Mel
|128
|Montecassino
|123
|Dingui Dingui
|126
|Mi Martuca
|123
12th_$4,100, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
|Albo Campeon
|119
|Daniff
|121
|Roommate
|123
|Rigoletto
|121
|Capitan Man
|121
|Cabo Suelto
|119
|Nadie Como Tu
|123
|Casablanca Funny
|123
|Gazu
|121
|Malandrone
|123
|Alquimides
|121
|Furat
|121
|Take a Nap
|123
|Alfetta
|119
|Lord Isafaam
|121
13th_$4,100, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
|Special Colt
|121
|Free Rein
|121
|Buena Chica
|123
|Wawrinka
|123
|Rio
|123
|Indy Weekend
|121
|Ascot King
|123
|Strong Master
|121
|Don Santino
|121
|Il Patriarca
|126
|Fiel Cruzado
|123
|Palito Chago
|126
|Dunkirk Post
|123
|Bella Amistad
|121
14th_$4,211, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
|Siderita
|121
|Cardos Para El
|121
|Entreverao
|123
|Puyuhuapi
|121
|Teuton
|123
|Yersinho
|121
|Algo Fascinante
|123
|El Gran Maguro
|126
|Kiwala
|121
|El Negro Tomas
|126
|Pichi Huinca
|123
|Como Te Llamas
|121
|Majir
|123
|Sponzor
|121
|No Ruegues Mas
|121
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.