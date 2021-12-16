BC-Entries Laurel Park
Laurel Park Entries, Saturday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$31,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 2YO F, 1mi.
|Lottaclass Lilsass
|115
|Daily Planet
|122
|Sapphire Beauty
|122
|Middle Island
|122
|Cuenca
|122
|Sea Pines
|122
|Party Monster
|122
|Legs Like Shack
|118
|Meliponini Bee
|122
2nd_$40,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 1mi.
|Miss Chesapeake
|121
|Misty's Banshee
|121
|Betcha by Golly
|121
|Double Fireball
|117
|Long Distance Love
|121
|Fool Yourself
|124
|Congress Hall
|123
3rd_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 2YO, 6f.
|Whenigettoheaven
|2
|Addy's Laddy T N T
|122
|Scintillio
|122
|Bowie Two Step
|122
|Make the Way Clear
|122
|Lantau
|122
|Insurrectionist
|122
|Kozy's Wildcat
|122
|Hampden Lane
|122
4th_$25,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Unequivocal
|126
|Alpha Queue
|114
|Iywaan
|126
|Hashtag Winning
|126
|Go Poke the Bear
|123
|Crush It
|116
|Cantakeitanymore
|123
|Brickbat
|123
5th_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 2YO, 6f.
|Divine Law
|122
|Road Warrior
|122
|Senator Kelly
|122
|Vinny
|122
|Trash Talkin Larry
|122
|Phra Phrom
|111
|Blo My Budget
|122
|Oskee Wow Wow
|122
|Bliss This
|122
6th_$48,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 6f.
|Away to Return
|121
|Pretty Edgy
|123
|American Bastet
|121
|She'sarollingstone
|121
|Moonrock
|121
|Salamina
|121
|Italian Dressing
|121
|Fraudulent Charge
|121
|Friend Me Charlie
|123
|Hope Has a Name
|124
7th_$100,000, stk, 2YO F, 7f.
Maryland Juvenile Fillies Championship Stakes
|Click to Confirm
|122
|Sweet Gracie
|122
|Sparkle Sprinkle
|122
|Preparefortakeoff
|122
|Jester Calls Nojoy
|122
|Dazzy
|122
|Luna Belle
|122
8th_$100,000, stk, 2YO, 7f.
Maryland Juvenile Championship Stakes
|Alottahope
|122
|Shady Munni
|122
|Mr. Mox
|122
|Uncle Irish
|122
|Wish Me Home
|122
|Coastal Mission
|122
|Local Motive
|122
|Gallant Gold
|122
|Kobe Tough
|117
|Joe
|122
|Royal Spy
|122
|One Ten
|122
|Crabs N Beer
|122
9th_$21,000, mdn cl $10,000-$8,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 6f.
|Baltimore Winning
|124
|Little Sir John
|124
|Hands Down
|124
|Hair of the Dog
|122
|Albertano
|117
|Chauffeur
|126
|R Tap
|122
|Effulgent
|115
10th_$12,943, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1¼mi.
Clasico Potri Pe Stakes Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|Armerina
|109
|La Mome
|122
|Joy Doctrina
|110
|Carameliza
|115
|Gilly
|115
|Princesa Lake
|129
11th_$6,987, mdn spl wt, 4YO, 2mi.
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|Blue Johan
|126
|Rex Royale
|126
|Il Fatto
|126
|Solo a Solas
|126
|Domingo Rye
|126
|Carpeteando
|126
|Inco Gulch
|126
|Don Mango
|126
|Crozier
|126
|Valioso Int
|126
12th_$3,736, mdn spl wt, 5 & 6YO, 1½mi.
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|Catcher in Storm
|126
|Red Autentico
|126
|Old Key West
|126
|Tin Catcher
|126
|Just Luck
|126
|Claro Que Si
|126
|Prosecco
|126
|Magic Horse
|126
|Don Manete
|121
|Xasspulator
|126
13th_$4,484, alc, 5YO up, 1¾mi.
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|American Dad
|126
|Lord Commander
|126
|Madelon
|126
|Take Places
|126
|Drop of Jupiter
|126
|Giant's Boboman
|126
|Masterchef Sam
|121
|Pachorra Prize
|121
|Coubert
|126
|Video Mar
|121
|Riddler
|126
|Dollar the Triomphe
|126
|Suno Top
|126
|Rhydon
|126
|Bequefumo
|121
14th_$3,736, mdn spl wt, 5 & 6YO M, 1½mi.
Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina
|Arzua
|126
|Maruquita
|126
|Ilusa Pampa
|126
|Bliz
|126
|Esha
|126
|House of Cards
|126
|Lady Parton
|126
|Miss Zegna
|126
|Codi Flabia
|126
|Greenspina Real
|126
|Magic in Track
|126
|Loca Como Tu Madre
|126
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.