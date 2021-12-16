BC-Entries Laurel Park

Laurel Park Entries, Saturday

By The Associated Press

1st_$31,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 2YO F, 1mi.

Lottaclass Lilsass115Daily Planet122
Sapphire Beauty122Middle Island122
Cuenca122Sea Pines122
Party Monster122Legs Like Shack118
Meliponini Bee122

2nd_$40,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 1mi.

Miss Chesapeake121Misty's Banshee121
Betcha by Golly121Double Fireball117
Long Distance Love121Fool Yourself124
Congress Hall123

3rd_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 2YO, 6f.

Whenigettoheaven2Addy's Laddy T N T122
Scintillio122Bowie Two Step122
Make the Way Clear122Lantau122
Insurrectionist122Kozy's Wildcat122
Hampden Lane122

4th_$25,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Unequivocal126Alpha Queue114
Iywaan126Hashtag Winning126
Go Poke the Bear123Crush It116
Cantakeitanymore123Brickbat123

5th_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 2YO, 6f.

Divine Law122Road Warrior122
Senator Kelly122Vinny122
Trash Talkin Larry122Phra Phrom111
Blo My Budget122Oskee Wow Wow122
Bliss This122

6th_$48,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 6f.

Away to Return121Pretty Edgy123
American Bastet121She'sarollingstone121
Moonrock121Salamina121
Italian Dressing121Fraudulent Charge121
Friend Me Charlie123Hope Has a Name124

7th_$100,000, stk, 2YO F, 7f.

Maryland Juvenile Fillies Championship Stakes

Click to Confirm122Sweet Gracie122
Sparkle Sprinkle122Preparefortakeoff122
Jester Calls Nojoy122Dazzy122
Luna Belle122

8th_$100,000, stk, 2YO, 7f.

Maryland Juvenile Championship Stakes

Alottahope122Shady Munni122
Mr. Mox122Uncle Irish122
Wish Me Home122Coastal Mission122
Local Motive122Gallant Gold122
Kobe Tough117Joe122
Royal Spy122One Ten122
Crabs N Beer122

9th_$21,000, mdn cl $10,000-$8,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 6f.

Baltimore Winning124Little Sir John124
Hands Down124Hair of the Dog122
Albertano117Chauffeur126
R Tap122Effulgent115

10th_$12,943, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1¼mi.

Clasico Potri Pe Stakes Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Armerina109La Mome122
Joy Doctrina110Carameliza115
Gilly115Princesa Lake129

11th_$6,987, mdn spl wt, 4YO, 2mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Blue Johan126Rex Royale126
Il Fatto126Solo a Solas126
Domingo Rye126Carpeteando126
Inco Gulch126Don Mango126
Crozier126Valioso Int126

12th_$3,736, mdn spl wt, 5 & 6YO, 1½mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Catcher in Storm126Red Autentico126
Old Key West126Tin Catcher126
Just Luck126Claro Que Si126
Prosecco126Magic Horse126
Don Manete121Xasspulator126

13th_$4,484, alc, 5YO up, 1¾mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

American Dad126Lord Commander126
Madelon126Take Places126
Drop of Jupiter126Giant's Boboman126
Masterchef Sam121Pachorra Prize121
Coubert126Video Mar121
Riddler126Dollar the Triomphe126
Suno Top126Rhydon126
Bequefumo121

14th_$3,736, mdn spl wt, 5 & 6YO M, 1½mi.

Simulcast from San Isidro Argentina

Arzua126Maruquita126
Ilusa Pampa126Bliz126
Esha126House of Cards126
Lady Parton126Miss Zegna126
Codi Flabia126Greenspina Real126
Magic in Track126Loca Como Tu Madre126

