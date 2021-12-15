BC-Entries Laurel Park
Laurel Park Entries, Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$32,000, , 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Fortes
|121
|Closertotheheart
|121
|Chicago River
|126
|Ghost Maiden
|124
|Positive Power
|119
|Getting Lucky
|121
|Who Knows What
|121
|Factor In
|121
2nd_$21,000, mdn cl $10,000-$8,000, 2YO F, 6f.
|Irish Chaos
|122
|b-Holy Pink
|122
|a-Hello Jamrock
|122
|Heliacal Rising
|122
|a-Jamerican
|115
|Dial Me Maybe
|115
|La Reina Susan
|122
|b-Hit a Homer Honey
|122
|Civil Unrest
|122
|Sister June
|122
|Safe Reezan
|122
a,b-Coupled.
3rd_$28,000, , 3YO up, 7f.
|Big Tall Dawg
|126
|Fast Cash
|122
|Getoffmyback
|119
|Goodluckchuck
|126
|Hard Fought
|122
|Chrisatude
|123
|No More Talk
|126
|Rough Sea
|123
4th_$21,000, cl $10,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 7f.
|Boondoggle
|115
|One More Factor
|124
|Maximo Strong
|122
|Billingsgate
|124
|Panna Mine
|126
|Crying for More
|126
|Maid the Journey
|124
|Dreaming of Carats
|119
|Crack the Safe
|124
|Super E
|126
5th_$25,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
|Nymue's Treasure
|116
|Princess Georgia
|123
|Sammie Sunshine
|123
|Volador
|123
|Thunderturtle
|116
|Parched Ghost
|126
|Mi Cleopatra and I
|124
|Ravenel
|123
|Wicked Jane
|126
|Joyful Noise
|123
|Tweet Away Robin
|119
6th_$31,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 6f.
|Duart Castle
|126
|Colorofacloud
|126
|Above Mine
|120
|Rona
|122
|Not Now Donald
|120
|Birthday Wish
|124
|Bellswillberinging
|120
|My Flicker
|124
|Summer Odds
|117
|Spanikopita
|124
|Island Philo
|124
7th_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 2YO F, 6f.
|My Sister Clurrie
|122
|Blueberry Indygo
|122
|Love Saga
|122
|Miss Foxann
|122
|Charming Way
|122
|Always Mia
|122
|Isabella's Glory
|122
|Money's Worth
|122
|Circle Home
|122
|Satisfied
|122
8th_$48,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 1 1/16mi.
|Sweet Home Dixie
|123
|Runaway Monet
|121
|Award Wanted
|126
|Gold Finch
|123
|Tayler's Chrome
|121
|Mit Mazel
|114
|Good Measure
|121
|Reina La Kelsy
|123
9th_$21,000, cl $10,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
|Tuff But Fair
|124
|Notion Interruptus
|124
|Torch Carrier
|124
|Writtenbythestars
|124
|Gypsy's Image
|124
|My Super Sally
|126
|Americas Woman
|124
|Windrush Karma
|124
|Bless and Honor
|124
|Offlee Graysful
|120
|Digital Dream
|124
|Areemaa
|126
10th_$4,211, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
|Palito Chago
|123
|Estallido
|121
|Negrita Andrea
|123
|Filomena
|121
|Tito Vespasiano
|123
|Gastonazo
|123
|El Bizarro
|121
|Bebesita
|121
|Hipersonico
|121
|El Planchador
|121
|Chicharron
|121
|Puyuhuapi
|123
|Estar Solo
|123
|Gato Grande
|123
|Antonia Salome
|121
11th_$4,100, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
|Luly Love
|123
|Frattello
|119
|Lucky Mandate
|123
|Lahti
|119
|Ungenia
|123
|Cabo Suelto
|123
|Street Dream
|121
|Magno Man
|121
|Nadie Como Tu
|119
|Alizarin Crimson
|119
|Quisiera Mirar
|121
|Torito Bay
|123
|Blanton's
|123
|Dona Dasha
|123
|Long Shot
|121
12th_$4,654, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
|Siete Mantas
|128
|Con Estilo
|130
|Mokaccino
|130
|Or I Cel
|121
|El Arte de Cantar
|123
|Dime Una Cosa
|119
|Alcazar de Segovia
|119
|Taki
|119
|Casablanca Funny
|117
|El Vanidoso
|130
|Perla Azul
|121
13th_$4,432, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
|Manu Tara
|123
|Delia Rosa
|115
|El Gran Romano
|123
|Nino Sureno
|115
|El Gran Maguro
|121
|Mortal Kombat
|126
|Tiene Lo Que Suena
|117
|Bianca Nera
|119
|Saint Petersburg
|115
|Tras Bambalinas
|117
|De Nogales
|119
|Mi Martuca
|123
|Contigo Charles
|126
|Quassar
|126
|Emdosof
|121
14th_$4,211, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
|Strong Master
|123
|Sun Yellow
|119
|Speedly
|123
|Tarde En Aranjuez
|119
|Easy for Me
|121
|Pitbull
|123
|Infanta Maria
|119
|Sponzor
|121
|Teuton
|119
|Spring Night
|119
|Varanasi
|121
|Bochornosa
|121
|Lorenz Young
|123
|Punta de Ganso
|123
|Puma de Anticura
|121
15th_$4,211, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
Simulcast from Santiago Chile
|Rampante
|123
|A Quien Le Importa
|119
|Mi Doble A
|123
|Diamantita
|119
|Bergerac
|121
|Corsario Azul
|123
|Sunny Sand
|121
|Entreverao
|121
|Take a Nap
|119
|Sunset Magic
|121
|Hugh Key
|121
|Roommate
|123
|Cardos Para El
|123
|Me Acuerdo de Ti
|123
|Domingo Isleno
|121
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.