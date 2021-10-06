BC-Entries Lethbridge - Rmtc

Lethbridge - Rmtc Entries, Sunday

1st_$4,300, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f.

Repoed124Bob Is My Ride124
Forever Special124Ez Pc Dreamer124
Litle Bertha's Boy124Stronger for Wyat124
Secret Agent Gal124

2nd_$4,300, alc, 3YO up (C), 6f.

Galaxy Invasion124Punky Monkey124
Witts Short Stop124Bevolution124
Formal Tux124

3rd_$4,400, cl $3,200-$3,200, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

I'm Outta Here124Tegan'sbestwilko124
Puddles124She'sgotthebeat124
Bluebellejam124Benny's Girlfriend124
Businessindubai124Gayshan124

4th_$4,350, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Linda Hunny124Wat Du U Want124
Ghost Fire124Home Early Shirley124
Lady Amelia124Angel's Run124

5th_$4,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Bullet Express124Boeser124
Metro Dreamer124Thisismystory124
Wild Drive124Burnin' Pockets124

6th_$7,000, stk, 3YO F, 6f.

Fillies Oaks

Fire On Command124The Bully124
Imperial Flavor124Jamaican Me Mad124
Justice Was Served124

7th_$4,350, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Forest Song124Jazzed124
Awesomeagainnagain124Catwalk Queen124
Bella Noche124Lady Got Away124

8th_$8,000, stk, 3YO, 1 1/16mi.

Amtote Open Derby

Papichulo124Bourbon Bandit124
Freezing Jimmy124Valued124
Two Terms124Bb Cant Touch This124
Starwalker124

9th_$4,300, alc, 3YO up (C), 7f.

Hill Top Wonder124Circuit Rider124
Magic Bro124Proud Warrior124
Flea Flicker124Tee Class124
Regal Rascal124

10th_$4,300, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 6f.

I'm All In124One Shot to Win124
Beautiful Babe124Slew City124
Chicle Sparks124Red Sparrow124
Wavesintheocean124Tenth Tiger124

