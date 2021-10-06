BC-Entries Lethbridge - Rmtc
Lethbridge - Rmtc Entries, Sunday
1st_$4,300, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f.
|Repoed
|124
|Bob Is My Ride
|124
|Forever Special
|124
|Ez Pc Dreamer
|124
|Litle Bertha's Boy
|124
|Stronger for Wyat
|124
|Secret Agent Gal
|124
2nd_$4,300, alc, 3YO up (C), 6f.
|Galaxy Invasion
|124
|Punky Monkey
|124
|Witts Short Stop
|124
|Bevolution
|124
|Formal Tux
|124
3rd_$4,400, cl $3,200-$3,200, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|I'm Outta Here
|124
|Tegan'sbestwilko
|124
|Puddles
|124
|She'sgotthebeat
|124
|Bluebellejam
|124
|Benny's Girlfriend
|124
|Businessindubai
|124
|Gayshan
|124
4th_$4,350, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Linda Hunny
|124
|Wat Du U Want
|124
|Ghost Fire
|124
|Home Early Shirley
|124
|Lady Amelia
|124
|Angel's Run
|124
5th_$4,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Bullet Express
|124
|Boeser
|124
|Metro Dreamer
|124
|Thisismystory
|124
|Wild Drive
|124
|Burnin' Pockets
|124
6th_$7,000, stk, 3YO F, 6f.
Fillies Oaks
|Fire On Command
|124
|The Bully
|124
|Imperial Flavor
|124
|Jamaican Me Mad
|124
|Justice Was Served
|124
7th_$4,350, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
|Forest Song
|124
|Jazzed
|124
|Awesomeagainnagain
|124
|Catwalk Queen
|124
|Bella Noche
|124
|Lady Got Away
|124
8th_$8,000, stk, 3YO, 1 1/16mi.
Amtote Open Derby
|Papichulo
|124
|Bourbon Bandit
|124
|Freezing Jimmy
|124
|Valued
|124
|Two Terms
|124
|Bb Cant Touch This
|124
|Starwalker
|124
9th_$4,300, alc, 3YO up (C), 7f.
|Hill Top Wonder
|124
|Circuit Rider
|124
|Magic Bro
|124
|Proud Warrior
|124
|Flea Flicker
|124
|Tee Class
|124
|Regal Rascal
|124
10th_$4,300, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 6f.
|I'm All In
|124
|One Shot to Win
|124
|Beautiful Babe
|124
|Slew City
|124
|Chicle Sparks
|124
|Red Sparrow
|124
|Wavesintheocean
|124
|Tenth Tiger
|124
