BC-Entries Lethbridge - Rmtc

Lethbridge - Rmtc Entries, Saturday

By The Associated Press

1st_$4,300, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 6f.

Witt's Girl124Faded Rose124
Absolute Recall124Cmon Sharon124
Bailey On Ice124Big and Flashy124

2nd_$4,300, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 6f.

Good Morning Annie124Wendy Schramsberg124
Wilko's Luck124Humorless124
Just for Charlotte124Gabby124

3rd_$4,350, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 3f.

Trust Ella124Empirical Data124
Tiz Funny124Storm in Paris124
Kellys Appeal124Grayross Gracie124
Pop's Little Girl124Yamano Maker124

4th_$4,300, alc, 3YO up (C), 5½f.

Dr a to D124Allow Me124
Bob Again124Big Buffy124
Nipawin124Crown Ruler124
Kaluga Bob124

5th_$4,600, alc, 3YO up, 5f.

Serappy G124Witts Lucky Shoes124
Carlot Cowboy124Northern Sky124
Gio Nasty One124

6th_$4,600, alc, 3YO up, 5f.

Meet At Jakes124Blacktop Legend124
Poker Table124Let the Boy Sing124
Carson's Fireball124

7th_$7,000, stk, 2YO, 6f.

Bullys Futurity

Shout124Fran From Peru124
Gracelund Gray124Imperial Dash124
Imperial Go Boy124Ain't No Sissy124
Freuds Vision124

8th_$4,300, cl $2,000-$2,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Royal Treasure124Skimmer Jim124
Witt Stamp124Ihearditallbefore124
Wirebound124Tribal Zen124

9th_$4,400, cl $2,000-$2,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Amazing Donald124Kvothe124
Mr. Witt124Candy Red124
He's Italian124Wannago124
Blazing Temper124Wild Card Playoff124

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you