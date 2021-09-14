BC-Entries Lone Star Park

Lone Star Park Entries, Friday

By The Associated Press

1st_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Jesstay N Urlanehero124Kiss My Wild Candy124
Messynger124Besson Pz124
Hes Jess Dealin124Sunkissed Jess124
Incredible124Rock Solid Stones124
Jb Shiner Bok124

2nd_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Quick and Dirty124Bettys Dashin Eagle124
Fdd Chocolate Candy124Five Bar Wagon124
Charly Prospect124Assent124
Lethal Code124Eye Du124
Dealarunner124

3rd_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Apollitical Is Chic124Famous Wagon Tales124
Santi Corona124A Fast Prize124
Im That Pink124Courageous Sue124
Kas Shes Ec124Corina Stone124
One Fabulous Seis124

4th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Dm Itsgoodtobeme124Bojanglez124
Check Coltons Wagon124Smoky Ice124
Koalition124Revenant Dynasty124
Separate Ocean124Feature Ivory124
Hot Candy Mess124

5th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Inspyre124Apollitical Follies124
Bv Who You Say I Am124Wagons Moving First124
Lethal Jet124Nothun On Me124
Jesswonpum124Rainbow to Roses124
Bankin On Ivory124

6th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Brooklynns Train124Personal Kiddy Up124
If U Could See Me124Kas Mea Running124
Ryder Lee124The Brazos King124
Jm Jesse James 123124Jesstice for All124
Easy Nights124

7th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

One Brimmin Eagle124Double Deal N Dash124
Cartel Dragon124Eyesa Temptress124
Deal Him Fast124Jess Delight124
Jess Sugar124Hejfund124
Ivory Royale124

8th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Coronas Buzz124Genesis 1124
Lucky Dice124Jess Perfect Moon124
Dashing Movement124Sunset Train124
At a Bad Time124Edward Ashley124
Jj Freightrain Scor124

9th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Nez Classified124Tempted to Celebrate124
Legende124Tf Mr Jess Candy124
Dm Moonpie124Cici Stone124
A Relentless Gamble124Paradyce124
Temptingmacho124Cali Chrome124

10th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Precious Dynasty124The Louisiana Cowboy124
Taytum124Just a Perfect Grace124
Give Me Sum Sugarpyc124Santa Fe Stone124
Doc McCrocklin124Rey Donovan124
Hock It to You124

11th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Dm Preacher Man124Swags124
Valezzandra124First Ivory Rose124
Rfire Spirit124Favorite Temptation124
Toshaway124De Laurentis124
Fly Donna Fly124Eagle Tempted Dash124

12th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Muddys Misfit124Runaway Aj124
Roc My Heart124Space X124
Itzamn124Sa Jessie Chicks124
Winners Solution124Revenant Fury124
Valiants Dash124

13th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Mo Delirio124Heza First Storm124
Toxic Wagon124Cobby Lou124
Apollitical Crystal124Heerz Ur Sign124
One Night too Long124Supafast B124
Aly Gator124

14th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Kuhl Muddy124Lethal Fast Cash124
A Fast Corona124Shy Kisser124
The Dream124Miapatriot124
Queen of Bluffton124Sign and Shine124
Desert Ride124

