BC-Entries Lone Star Park
Lone Star Park Entries, Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Jesstay N Urlanehero
|124
|Kiss My Wild Candy
|124
|Messynger
|124
|Besson Pz
|124
|Hes Jess Dealin
|124
|Sunkissed Jess
|124
|Incredible
|124
|Rock Solid Stones
|124
|Jb Shiner Bok
|124
2nd_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Quick and Dirty
|124
|Bettys Dashin Eagle
|124
|Fdd Chocolate Candy
|124
|Five Bar Wagon
|124
|Charly Prospect
|124
|Assent
|124
|Lethal Code
|124
|Eye Du
|124
|Dealarunner
|124
3rd_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Apollitical Is Chic
|124
|Famous Wagon Tales
|124
|Santi Corona
|124
|A Fast Prize
|124
|Im That Pink
|124
|Courageous Sue
|124
|Kas Shes Ec
|124
|Corina Stone
|124
|One Fabulous Seis
|124
4th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Dm Itsgoodtobeme
|124
|Bojanglez
|124
|Check Coltons Wagon
|124
|Smoky Ice
|124
|Koalition
|124
|Revenant Dynasty
|124
|Separate Ocean
|124
|Feature Ivory
|124
|Hot Candy Mess
|124
5th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Inspyre
|124
|Apollitical Follies
|124
|Bv Who You Say I Am
|124
|Wagons Moving First
|124
|Lethal Jet
|124
|Nothun On Me
|124
|Jesswonpum
|124
|Rainbow to Roses
|124
|Bankin On Ivory
|124
6th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Brooklynns Train
|124
|Personal Kiddy Up
|124
|If U Could See Me
|124
|Kas Mea Running
|124
|Ryder Lee
|124
|The Brazos King
|124
|Jm Jesse James 123
|124
|Jesstice for All
|124
|Easy Nights
|124
7th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|One Brimmin Eagle
|124
|Double Deal N Dash
|124
|Cartel Dragon
|124
|Eyesa Temptress
|124
|Deal Him Fast
|124
|Jess Delight
|124
|Jess Sugar
|124
|Hejfund
|124
|Ivory Royale
|124
8th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Coronas Buzz
|124
|Genesis 1
|124
|Lucky Dice
|124
|Jess Perfect Moon
|124
|Dashing Movement
|124
|Sunset Train
|124
|At a Bad Time
|124
|Edward Ashley
|124
|Jj Freightrain Scor
|124
9th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Nez Classified
|124
|Tempted to Celebrate
|124
|Legende
|124
|Tf Mr Jess Candy
|124
|Dm Moonpie
|124
|Cici Stone
|124
|A Relentless Gamble
|124
|Paradyce
|124
|Temptingmacho
|124
|Cali Chrome
|124
10th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Precious Dynasty
|124
|The Louisiana Cowboy
|124
|Taytum
|124
|Just a Perfect Grace
|124
|Give Me Sum Sugarpyc
|124
|Santa Fe Stone
|124
|Doc McCrocklin
|124
|Rey Donovan
|124
|Hock It to You
|124
11th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Dm Preacher Man
|124
|Swags
|124
|Valezzandra
|124
|First Ivory Rose
|124
|Rfire Spirit
|124
|Favorite Temptation
|124
|Toshaway
|124
|De Laurentis
|124
|Fly Donna Fly
|124
|Eagle Tempted Dash
|124
12th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Muddys Misfit
|124
|Runaway Aj
|124
|Roc My Heart
|124
|Space X
|124
|Itzamn
|124
|Sa Jessie Chicks
|124
|Winners Solution
|124
|Revenant Fury
|124
|Valiants Dash
|124
13th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Mo Delirio
|124
|Heza First Storm
|124
|Toxic Wagon
|124
|Cobby Lou
|124
|Apollitical Crystal
|124
|Heerz Ur Sign
|124
|One Night too Long
|124
|Supafast B
|124
|Aly Gator
|124
14th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Kuhl Muddy
|124
|Lethal Fast Cash
|124
|A Fast Corona
|124
|Shy Kisser
|124
|The Dream
|124
|Miapatriot
|124
|Queen of Bluffton
|124
|Sign and Shine
|124
|Desert Ride
|124
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.