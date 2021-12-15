BC-Entries Lone Star Park
Lone Star Park Entries, Saturday
1st_$13,600, , 2YO F, 4f.
|Prized Pie Perry
|124
|Miss Real Corona
|124
|Class Lady La Jolla
|124
|Cee Me Dashing
|124
|Infamous Ash
|124
|Miss Bonnie Blaze B
|124
|Separate Ocean
|124
|Dixie Moon Jagger
|124
|Cashininonaprospect
|124
|Brooklynns Train
|124
2nd_$13,600, cl $25,000-$25,000, 2YO, 3½f.
|Broadways Pick
|124
|Suprise Secret
|124
|Tf That Girls Fortun
|124
|Vodoo Cartel
|124
|Stinky Dashperry
|124
|Prized Dimon
|124
|Jetsie Corona
|124
|Mini Secret
|124
|Fancy Rail
|124
|Bv I Am
|124
3rd_$8,500, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 4f.
|R C Hombre
|124
|Outlaw Tunes
|126
|El Violento
|126
|Runaway Match Race
|126
|Cw Quick Blue Cartel
|124
|Willrhettjet
|126
|Cs Ocean Gol
|126
|Bits of Hope
|124
|Shyne Ona Dreamer
|124
|Jess Dina Fly
|126
|Cartels Value
|124
|Wild First Twist
|124
4th_$10,576, cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO, 3f.
|Lj Gran Corredor
|124
|Wagon Dashin Menace
|124
|Poolie
|124
|Kool Kash Kid
|124
|Moonin J Lo
|124
|Peace Sign
|124
|Hotwired Cartel
|124
|Moroccan Chicks
|124
|Little Wagon Dreams
|121
|Jessies Rylee
|124
5th_$13,600, , 2YO, 4f.
|Kiss My Wild Candy
|124
|Favoritfire
|124
|Temptingeye
|124
|Edward Ashley
|124
|A Smooth Trick
|124
|Justiss
|124
|Coronados Secret
|124
|Aj On a Wave
|124
|Tom Bulleit
|124
|Sheiloh
|124
6th_$20,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 4f.
|Streakin Hocks
|124
|Dashinthruatrain
|126
|Macs Lady M
|126
|Z Corona
|126
|Valiant Memorie
|126
|Ec Abella
|126
|Golly Jess
|124
|Seperate Rain
|126
|Galaxy Czech
|126
7th_$14,280, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 3f.
|Great Hocks
|124
|Quemados Royal Moon
|126
|Dash for Blood
|124
|Blonde Belle Cartel
|124
|Shake to the Moon
|124
|Five Bar Silver
|126
|Cartels Blessing
|126
|Eagle Creek Falls
|124
|Shinning Runaway
|124
|Cherokee Senator
|126
|Jeg Apolliteal Seis
|124
|Dynasty Withattitude
|124
8th_$20,000, alc, 3YO up, .
|Mr Desert Wrangler
|126
|The Grand Legend
|126
|Fantasticazoom Jr
|126
|Black Cazador
|126
|Favorite Kool Cartel
|126
|Seperate Wagons
|124
|Steal the Candy
|124
|Big Eagle Gone
|124
|Stepponit
|126
|Im Jess Dashing
|124
|Apocalyptical Jess
|126
|El Chocolatito
|124
9th_$50,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 4f.
Yellow Rose of Texas Stakes
|Ss Classyjess
|126
|Apollitical Mogul
|126
|Jess a Dashin Angela
|124
|Tempting Knockout
|124
|My Rockin Memories
|124
10th_$58,220, stk, 3YO up, .
Lone Star 870 Battle of the Breeds Stakes
|Red Red Wine
|126
|Jack With Seven
|126
|Don't Blame Dexter
|126
|Laycock Bay
|126
|Slp Mighty High
|126
|Beta Capo Song
|126
|Slugger Dale
|126
|Jess Paint Me Quick
|126
11th_$50,000, stk, 3YO up, 4f.
B.F. Phillips, Jr. Stakes
|Famous Chief
|124
|His Time to Deal
|124
|Jesslightninglegs
|124
|Won Famous Dash
|124
|Air to Em Jess
|124
|Relentlessly
|124
|My Fast Prize
|126
|Kiss My Annee Gl
|126
|Eye Will Decide
|124
|Beduino La Jolla
|124
|Carry the Memories
|126
|Ten Sent
|126
12th_$79,070, , 2YO, 3½f.
Texas Hero Futurity
|Wf High Gear
|124
|Wearereadynow
|124
|Wired to Win
|124
|Fourwinds de Capi
|124
|Dtl Hot Wired
|124
|De Quick Capo
|124
|Getrekt by Vito
|124
|Capo Cabana
|124
|So Whatcha Want
|124
|Cheyennenews
|124
