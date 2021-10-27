BC-Entries Lone Star Park
Lone Star Park Entries, Saturday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$12,400, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO, 3½f.
|Eagle in Disguise
|124
|Favorite Flirt
|124
|Most Interesting
|124
|Thank U Next B
|124
|Sheza Louisiana Blue
|124
|Lil Southern Sister
|124
|Maximum Theory
|124
|La Chacalosa
|124
|Kj Suzy Q
|124
|Relentless Dean
|124
2nd_$11,040, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 3f.
|Dr Serendipity
|124
|Just Deadly
|126
|Mr Rare Bubba
|126
|I Am Golden Boy
|126
|Sweet Lavish Jess
|124
|Zef Garcia Seis
|126
|Alluring Perry
|124
|Th Dancing Darlene
|126
3rd_$12,400, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Jb too Sexy
|124
|Eyesa Red Cat
|124
|El Rey de Luna
|124
|Flyin South
|126
|Fast Jumpn Piloto
|124
|Supreme Menace
|126
|El Trival
|124
|Fly Inseperable
|124
|James Cartel
|124
|Romeo Sierra
|124
|B B Got Game
|124
4th_$13,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 4f.
|Crb Teresita
|124
|Allurin Special Dash
|124
|This Chic Gotta Gun
|124
|Lethal Looks
|124
|Kool Mistress
|126
|Geh Corona Blades
|124
|Flyin Robok
|126
|Horizon Braveheart
|124
|Bl Ms Bodaciousquick
|124
|Cartels Value
|124
|Th Dancing Destoni
|124
|Glimpse of Billy
|124
5th_$16,000, , 3YO up, 4f.
|High Flying Val
|124
|Streakin Glaze
|126
|Return to Texas
|126
|Favorite Job
|124
|The Flash of White
|126
|Go Easy Jet
|126
|Fabulous Fonz
|124
|Rembering Mac
|124
|Designed Wonder
|124
|Lethal Cowboy Jessie
|124
|Fly Giorgino
|126
|Accoutrements
|124
6th_$11,600, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 3½f.
|Jm Valentina
|124
|Th Drop Tine
|126
|Painted Lil Perry
|124
|Shez Serendipity
|124
|Cj I Aint No Fool
|126
|Teller Ima Fast Man
|126
|Frigidly Cold
|126
|High Fashion Returns
|126
|Scooter Cartel
|124
|Wave Shine
|124
|Mexican Chic
|126
|McM What a Episode
|126
7th_$16,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 2½f.
|Mr Rite Now
|124
|La Bestia Corona
|124
|Demografix
|126
|Shez Your Secret
|124
|Flirt Wagon
|126
|Loves It
|126
|A Political Passion
|124
|Dd Runaway
|124
|Sir Prize Cartel
|124
|Aj Another Cutiepie
|126
|Ur El Modelo
|124
|Torts On a Wagon
|124
8th_$16,000, , 2YO, 2½f.
|Jess Solid
|124
|Miss Never to Late
|124
|Doublewide Queen
|124
|Jess Send Me Blazin
|124
|Orient Xpress
|124
|Catch
|124
|One Jenuine Corona V
|124
|Certifyed
|124
|Shesa Sweet Gypsy
|124
|Apollitical Fool
|124
9th_$17,600, opt cl, 3YO up, 3½f.
|Rocket Queen V
|124
|Come N Take It To
|126
|Carry the Memories
|126
|Stepponit
|126
|Jess Molly Brown
|124
|Wow What a Dynasty
|126
|Seperate Rain
|126
|Fast Flash Gordon
|126
|One Slick Delight
|124
10th_$19,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 3½f.
|The Dancing Pop Pop
|124
|Lethal White Veil
|124
|Shesa Ms Perry
|124
|Allure Me Softly
|124
|Pool Memories
|124
|Mister Blue Sky
|124
|Legal
|124
|Td Tres Seis
|124
|Peach Fool of Dash
|126
|Viewpoint
|126
|Separating the Dashs
|124
|Our Prize Fighter
|124
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.