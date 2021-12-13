BC-Entries Lone Star Park

Lone Star Park Entries, Thursday

By The Associated Press

1st_$9,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6½f.

Uptown Manontop121Kazzu123
a-Golly Im Hot Sv123a-Vazs Gonna Burn Sv123
b-Rb Rich Rath120Highh Orbit123
Psc Madison120b-Rb Fassynator118
Ban Over120Uptown Ringoffire121
Pv Magestic123Rb Rathowayne121

a,b-Coupled.

2nd_$9,860, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, .

First Assailant126Interesting Filly124
Fast Texas Justice126Regent Run126
Santa Juana Power126Im Bigtime Southern126
I Ll Be Bok126Pips Caliente126

3rd_$11,560, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Dak Attak126Steves Klassy Jess126
Aside the Kash126Ranger the Stranger126
Love Ta Zoom126Jax Louisiana Game126
Aside the Fire126Blue Shell126
My Favorite Sign126

4th_$10,540, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Bye Roxy Bye126Rockn Miss Callie124
Cj Cartel126La Zingaro126
El Rey de Luna124Lobo Rayado126
Warr Wagon126My Gypsys Shadow124
A Little Dawn126Beastie Bok126

5th_$13,600, , 2YO F, 3f.

Gretas Moonshine124Hero Way124
Back Pocket Cash124Jess Send Me Blazin124
Miss Cartel Risen124Paradyce124
Jess Being Rhay Rhay124The Quick Goldenlady124
Kiss the Cartel124Cmc This Chick Rocks124

6th_$11,084, , 3YO up, 2½f.

Alluring Winner126Jess Moon Coming126
Movin D Bucks126This Chic Gotta Gun124
Lust for Life124T Post126
Rocket Bar Cartel124Dashing Oak126
Una Mas Stoli126Cr El Gallero124

7th_$10,948, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 3½f.

Miss Kitt Kat124Shake On Down124
Agapie126Momas Dealing126
Running for Rain126Painted Lil Perry124
Notty Girl126Leading the Game124
Patoranado126The Eruption126

8th_$8,500, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 2YO, 2½f.

Joe Checkers124Mrcoronado124
Gw Smashed Poruno121Mp Jessa Specialstar124
Heeza Lethal One124Dashing Kopper124
Little Doc Gdp124Lil Mighty Dash124
Feature Ivory124Dynamites Luck124

9th_$13,600, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 2½f.

Relentlessly Royal124Dashing Coronado124
Valerie Ann126Jess a Classy Pool126
Polar Xpress126A Seis Train124
Alamitos Dreams124Choot Em Lizz124
La Railera Dash126Witching Hour124
Ms Cruzin Fast124

10th_$19,040, alc, 3YO up, .

Chief Lark126Jess Eleven Or Seven126
Jess Painted124Special Mariposa124
Dash N Leader124Johnny de Capo126
Elmer124Fires Relentless124
Corona Cobra126Gold Diggers Avenger126
Winter Brook126Dickey Bob126

11th_$14,280, alc, 2YO (NW1 X), 3½f.

Jb Shiner Bok124Borderan124
Ec Kate124Whatta Revenant124
Mysterious Patriot124Sumokegetsinyoureyes124
Classy Cherry Cola124One Night too Long124
Biden Record124Oro Cartel124

12th_$13,600, , 2YO, 3f.

Besson Pz124Saltwater Taffi124
Chewys Attorney124Lowdown Drifter124
Five Barr124Follies Special Dash124
Black Lives Matter124A Runway124
Gw Money Poruno124I Am the Guy Yall124

