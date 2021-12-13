BC-Entries Lone Star Park
Lone Star Park Entries, Thursday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$9,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Uptown Manontop
|121
|Kazzu
|123
|a-Golly Im Hot Sv
|123
|a-Vazs Gonna Burn Sv
|123
|b-Rb Rich Rath
|120
|Highh Orbit
|123
|Psc Madison
|120
|b-Rb Fassynator
|118
|Ban Over
|120
|Uptown Ringoffire
|121
|Pv Magestic
|123
|Rb Rathowayne
|121
a,b-Coupled.
2nd_$9,860, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, .
|First Assailant
|126
|Interesting Filly
|124
|Fast Texas Justice
|126
|Regent Run
|126
|Santa Juana Power
|126
|Im Bigtime Southern
|126
|I Ll Be Bok
|126
|Pips Caliente
|126
3rd_$11,560, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Dak Attak
|126
|Steves Klassy Jess
|126
|Aside the Kash
|126
|Ranger the Stranger
|126
|Love Ta Zoom
|126
|Jax Louisiana Game
|126
|Aside the Fire
|126
|Blue Shell
|126
|My Favorite Sign
|126
4th_$10,540, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
|Bye Roxy Bye
|126
|Rockn Miss Callie
|124
|Cj Cartel
|126
|La Zingaro
|126
|El Rey de Luna
|124
|Lobo Rayado
|126
|Warr Wagon
|126
|My Gypsys Shadow
|124
|A Little Dawn
|126
|Beastie Bok
|126
5th_$13,600, , 2YO F, 3f.
|Gretas Moonshine
|124
|Hero Way
|124
|Back Pocket Cash
|124
|Jess Send Me Blazin
|124
|Miss Cartel Risen
|124
|Paradyce
|124
|Jess Being Rhay Rhay
|124
|The Quick Goldenlady
|124
|Kiss the Cartel
|124
|Cmc This Chick Rocks
|124
6th_$11,084, , 3YO up, 2½f.
|Alluring Winner
|126
|Jess Moon Coming
|126
|Movin D Bucks
|126
|This Chic Gotta Gun
|124
|Lust for Life
|124
|T Post
|126
|Rocket Bar Cartel
|124
|Dashing Oak
|126
|Una Mas Stoli
|126
|Cr El Gallero
|124
7th_$10,948, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 3½f.
|Miss Kitt Kat
|124
|Shake On Down
|124
|Agapie
|126
|Momas Dealing
|126
|Running for Rain
|126
|Painted Lil Perry
|124
|Notty Girl
|126
|Leading the Game
|124
|Patoranado
|126
|The Eruption
|126
8th_$8,500, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 2YO, 2½f.
|Joe Checkers
|124
|Mrcoronado
|124
|Gw Smashed Poruno
|121
|Mp Jessa Specialstar
|124
|Heeza Lethal One
|124
|Dashing Kopper
|124
|Little Doc Gdp
|124
|Lil Mighty Dash
|124
|Feature Ivory
|124
|Dynamites Luck
|124
9th_$13,600, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 2½f.
|Relentlessly Royal
|124
|Dashing Coronado
|124
|Valerie Ann
|126
|Jess a Classy Pool
|126
|Polar Xpress
|126
|A Seis Train
|124
|Alamitos Dreams
|124
|Choot Em Lizz
|124
|La Railera Dash
|126
|Witching Hour
|124
|Ms Cruzin Fast
|124
10th_$19,040, alc, 3YO up, .
|Chief Lark
|126
|Jess Eleven Or Seven
|126
|Jess Painted
|124
|Special Mariposa
|124
|Dash N Leader
|124
|Johnny de Capo
|126
|Elmer
|124
|Fires Relentless
|124
|Corona Cobra
|126
|Gold Diggers Avenger
|126
|Winter Brook
|126
|Dickey Bob
|126
11th_$14,280, alc, 2YO (NW1 X), 3½f.
|Jb Shiner Bok
|124
|Borderan
|124
|Ec Kate
|124
|Whatta Revenant
|124
|Mysterious Patriot
|124
|Sumokegetsinyoureyes
|124
|Classy Cherry Cola
|124
|One Night too Long
|124
|Biden Record
|124
|Oro Cartel
|124
12th_$13,600, , 2YO, 3f.
|Besson Pz
|124
|Saltwater Taffi
|124
|Chewys Attorney
|124
|Lowdown Drifter
|124
|Five Barr
|124
|Follies Special Dash
|124
|Black Lives Matter
|124
|A Runway
|124
|Gw Money Poruno
|124
|I Am the Guy Yall
|124
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.