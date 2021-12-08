BC-Entries Los Alamitos Race Course
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries, Friday
1st_$30,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Squalotoro
|124
|Salah
|124
|Lightning Fast
|124
|Sly
|124
|Tembo
|124
2nd_$29,000, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Take a Leap
|122
|Destiny's Journey
|122
|Tiz a Master
|122
|Mad Grace
|124
|Northern Gem
|113
|Gotta Be Lucky
|115
|Awesome Drive
|122
|Rose Princess
|122
3rd_$35,000, cl $25,000-$22,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Rev Rita
|118
|Happy Trails
|115
|Scream and Shout
|122
|Ready Jet Go
|115
|Big Stretch
|118
|Suite Madam Blue
|118
4th_$27,000, mdn cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO F, 5½f.
|Stoic Luna
|123
|Return to Harbor
|116
|Cayton Kid
|123
|River Runs North
|116
|Philly Lishes
|118
|Lady Hussar
|123
5th_$55,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Rifey
|120
|Sunrise Journey
|124
|Baby Gronk
|124
|Standing O
|120
|Crash Corrigan
|120
|Hot n'Famous
|124
|Jazz Hands
|120
|Alpine Thunder
|115
6th_$23,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 5f.
|Paul Vincents Poem
|124
|Top Royal
|120
|December Skye
|117
|Mad Catter
|119
|Rocketcent
|120
|Safe Combination
|124
|Big Strike
|110
|Annie's Chief
|Heredia Boxer
|120
7th_$36,000, mdn cl $50,000-$45,000, 2YO, 6f.
|Curly Esa
|122
|La'och Aloysius
|122
|Pollo d'Oro
|122
|Midnight Majesty
|115
|King Apollo
|122
|Chasing Alchemy
|122
|Happy Runner
|117
|Mongolian Bonus
|122
8th_$100,000, stk, 2YO F, 1mi.
Soviet Problem Stakes
|Madiha
|117
|Smilin Evie
|117
|Dendera
|119
|Rose Maddox
|117
|Girl Ranger
|117
|Munny Penny
|117
|Professors' Pride
|117
|Big Novel
|117
|At the Spa
|121
