BC-Entries Los Alamitos Race Course

Los Alamitos Race Course Entries, Friday

By The Associated Press

1st_$30,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Squalotoro124Salah124
Lightning Fast124Sly124
Tembo124

2nd_$29,000, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Take a Leap122Destiny's Journey122
Tiz a Master122Mad Grace124
Northern Gem113Gotta Be Lucky115
Awesome Drive122Rose Princess122

3rd_$35,000, cl $25,000-$22,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Rev Rita118Happy Trails115
Scream and Shout122Ready Jet Go115
Big Stretch118Suite Madam Blue118

4th_$27,000, mdn cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO F, 5½f.

Stoic Luna123Return to Harbor116
Cayton Kid123River Runs North116
Philly Lishes118Lady Hussar123

5th_$55,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5½f.

Rifey120Sunrise Journey124
Baby Gronk124Standing O120
Crash Corrigan120Hot n'Famous124
Jazz Hands120Alpine Thunder115

6th_$23,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 5f.

Paul Vincents Poem124Top Royal120
December Skye117Mad Catter119
Rocketcent120Safe Combination124
Big Strike110Annie's Chief
Heredia Boxer120

7th_$36,000, mdn cl $50,000-$45,000, 2YO, 6f.

Curly Esa122La'och Aloysius122
Pollo d'Oro122Midnight Majesty115
King Apollo122Chasing Alchemy122
Happy Runner117Mongolian Bonus122

8th_$100,000, stk, 2YO F, 1mi.

Soviet Problem Stakes

Madiha117Smilin Evie117
Dendera119Rose Maddox117
Girl Ranger117Munny Penny117
Professors' Pride117Big Novel117
At the Spa121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

