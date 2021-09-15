BC-Entries Los Alamitos Race Course
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries, Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$13,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Winding
|117
|Royal Seeker
|124
|No More Fireball
|124
|Theluteismine
|113
|Around the Dial
|117
2nd_$46,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Assignation
|120
|Devil's Messenger
|120
|Socially Smart
|115
|Flipping Fast
|120
|Koko's Mom
|120
3rd_$21,000, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Bella Renella
|124
|Island Life
|118
|Win Often
|124
|Your Royal Coil
|117
|Casillalater
|117
4th_$16,000, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Pasito
|117
|Daring Cat
|120
|Charming Life
|124
|Plum Wild
|119
|Jamminjl
|124
|Queen Verrazano
|117
5th_$46,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f.
|Disobey
|122
|Aspen Shade
|117
|Grazen in the Park
|122
|Sippin N Kissin
|122
|Erebus
|122
|Oubabe
|122
|Fast Draw Munnings
|122
6th_$46,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f.
|Shes Bout a Mover
|122
|Baby Steps
|122
|Talkative Gal
|122
|Delia Mo
|115
|Macho Queen
|122
|Sugar Sugar
|122
7th_$30,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Leprino
|119
|Synthesis
|124
|Luck of the Draw
|117
|Itsthattime
|124
|Truth Seeker
|124
|Man On the Moon
|120
|Platinum Equity
|124
8th_$21,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Crookhaven Lass
|124
|Slew's Screen Star
|117
|Dual Reality
|117
|Measureofdevotion
|124
|Mamma Rama
|120
|River Girl
|124
|Aristeia
|124
|Sweet Sonny
|124
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.