BC-Entries Los Alamitos Race Course

Los Alamitos Race Course Entries, Friday

By The Associated Press

1st_$13,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 5½f.

Winding117Royal Seeker124
No More Fireball124Theluteismine113
Around the Dial117

2nd_$46,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Assignation120Devil's Messenger120
Socially Smart115Flipping Fast120
Koko's Mom120

3rd_$21,000, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Bella Renella124Island Life118
Win Often124Your Royal Coil117
Casillalater117

4th_$16,000, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Pasito117Daring Cat120
Charming Life124Plum Wild119
Jamminjl124Queen Verrazano117

5th_$46,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f.

Disobey122Aspen Shade117
Grazen in the Park122Sippin N Kissin122
Erebus122Oubabe122
Fast Draw Munnings122

6th_$46,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f.

Shes Bout a Mover122Baby Steps122
Talkative Gal122Delia Mo115
Macho Queen122Sugar Sugar122

7th_$30,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1mi.

Leprino119Synthesis124
Luck of the Draw117Itsthattime124
Truth Seeker124Man On the Moon120
Platinum Equity124

8th_$21,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Crookhaven Lass124Slew's Screen Star117
Dual Reality117Measureofdevotion124
Mamma Rama120River Girl124
Aristeia124Sweet Sonny124

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you