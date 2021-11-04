BC-Entries Los Alamitos

Los Alamitos Entries, Saturday

1st_$8,500, mdn cl $3,500-$3,500, 3YO up F&M, 4½f.

Circle of Honor113Lucky Mary120
Lonsdaleite123Speedy Lou C120
Angels Rule123My Little Fanny123
Slewpys Last Song123Miz Cappadocia120
My Tigress116River Runs North120

2nd_$9,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 4½f.

He Be Dangerous113Golden Victory121
Git On Your Pulpit121W. Whitehouse118
Dancing in Paris121North Cross121
Dapper121Run Manny Run114

3rd_$8,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 4½f.

Tomasino121Harper's Gem121
Fancy Terrace114Bounty Hunter121
Conejos121Whatwasithinking114
Mystic Grey123

4th_$18,500, alc, 3YO up (NW1 R L), 1¼mi.

Calder Vale124Studly Perfection124
Around the Dial124Candy Zip124
J T's A. T. M.124Bob's Sniper124
Alleva124

5th_$17,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 1¼mi.

Casillalater121Flag Salute119
Nazare124Winning Appeal119
Mongolian Baby121Being Blessed124

Scratched_The Roan Ranger.

6th_$12,000, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 1¼mi.

Project Logic124Siena Silk124
Ardtrea122Watch the Fed124
At the Margin124Island Life122

7th_$8,025, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO, 3f.

Jess Being Enough124Jessaseparateroyal124
Fabulously Me124Patera One124
Harts Hero124Fussy121
Chick Or Czech121Hitters Up124

8th_$8,000, , 2YO F, 3f.

Daytona 1000124Woman in Gold124
Best Queens Card124Remind Mindy124
Uptowne Girl124Sacred Heart124

9th_$14,100, alc, 3YO up, .

Val Kiria119Victorio Jess Jqm124
Garda Da Cash122Fire Sunset121
Ilushion Eagle122Spring Favorite124
Mister Tornado124

10th_$25,000, stk, 3YO, 4f.

Town Policy Stakes

Everlong124Karl Strauss124
Roving Kind124From Above124
Go to Girl124College Scandal124
Tuckk124Just a Dasha Hero124

