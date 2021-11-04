BC-Entries Los Alamitos
Los Alamitos Entries, Saturday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$8,500, mdn cl $3,500-$3,500, 3YO up F&M, 4½f.
|Circle of Honor
|113
|Lucky Mary
|120
|Lonsdaleite
|123
|Speedy Lou C
|120
|Angels Rule
|123
|My Little Fanny
|123
|Slewpys Last Song
|123
|Miz Cappadocia
|120
|My Tigress
|116
|River Runs North
|120
2nd_$9,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 4½f.
|He Be Dangerous
|113
|Golden Victory
|121
|Git On Your Pulpit
|121
|W. Whitehouse
|118
|Dancing in Paris
|121
|North Cross
|121
|Dapper
|121
|Run Manny Run
|114
3rd_$8,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 4½f.
|Tomasino
|121
|Harper's Gem
|121
|Fancy Terrace
|114
|Bounty Hunter
|121
|Conejos
|121
|Whatwasithinking
|114
|Mystic Grey
|123
4th_$18,500, alc, 3YO up (NW1 R L), 1¼mi.
|Calder Vale
|124
|Studly Perfection
|124
|Around the Dial
|124
|Candy Zip
|124
|J T's A. T. M.
|124
|Bob's Sniper
|124
|Alleva
|124
5th_$17,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 1¼mi.
|Casillalater
|121
|Flag Salute
|119
|Nazare
|124
|Winning Appeal
|119
|Mongolian Baby
|121
|Being Blessed
|124
Scratched_The Roan Ranger.
6th_$12,000, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 1¼mi.
|Project Logic
|124
|Siena Silk
|124
|Ardtrea
|122
|Watch the Fed
|124
|At the Margin
|124
|Island Life
|122
7th_$8,025, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO, 3f.
|Jess Being Enough
|124
|Jessaseparateroyal
|124
|Fabulously Me
|124
|Patera One
|124
|Harts Hero
|124
|Fussy
|121
|Chick Or Czech
|121
|Hitters Up
|124
8th_$8,000, , 2YO F, 3f.
|Daytona 1000
|124
|Woman in Gold
|124
|Best Queens Card
|124
|Remind Mindy
|124
|Uptowne Girl
|124
|Sacred Heart
|124
9th_$14,100, alc, 3YO up, .
|Val Kiria
|119
|Victorio Jess Jqm
|124
|Garda Da Cash
|122
|Fire Sunset
|121
|Ilushion Eagle
|122
|Spring Favorite
|124
|Mister Tornado
|124
10th_$25,000, stk, 3YO, 4f.
Town Policy Stakes
|Everlong
|124
|Karl Strauss
|124
|Roving Kind
|124
|From Above
|124
|Go to Girl
|124
|College Scandal
|124
|Tuckk
|124
|Just a Dasha Hero
|124
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.