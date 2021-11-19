BC-Entries Los Alamitos
Los Alamitos Entries, Sunday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Sassalitical
|124
|Scoops Dynasty
|124
|Sarantine Fire
|124
|Precysion
|124
|Separate Rose
|124
|Boys Can Too
|124
|Daytona 1000
|124
|Dynamic Jess
|124
2nd_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Docs Fastlane
|124
|Black Coffeee
|124
|Look At Her Corona
|124
|Rocket Seventeen
|124
|Nevada Charles
|124
|Last Magic Rhythm
|124
|Golden Ticket
|124
|Run by Your Cartel
|124
|Sweet Tess
|124
3rd_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Sassies Blue
|124
|Unavailable
|124
|Knockout Cartel
|124
|Look Up
|124
|Reinas Y Coronas
|124
|Empty Promise
|124
|Bf Shes Outrageous
|124
|Trapper Jon
|124
4th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|La Beverly Hills
|124
|Dreamsville
|124
|Favorite Honey
|124
|World Famous Mia
|124
|Shady Rae
|124
|Pentos
|124
|La Blue Amore
|124
|Secret Eagle
|124
|Jess Being a Friend
|124
5th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Corona Yo
|124
|Cell Bounce
|124
|Mperativ
|124
|Sizzling N Fast
|124
|Koolnfiesty
|124
|Watch Out
|124
|Apolitical Thunder
|124
|Mason Jar
|124
6th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Bomb Cyclone
|124
|Dreams of the Heart
|124
|Insider
|124
|The Swamp
|124
|Fortunate Corona
|124
|El Best Tornado
|124
|Mr C Cartel
|124
|Bluecifer
|124
7th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Yard House
|124
|Extreme Reasons
|124
|Benevolent
|124
|This Eagle Fires
|124
|Vamoosing
|124
|The Stars of Corona
|124
|Crystal Prize
|124
|Jess Right On Cue
|124
8th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Amadeus Mv
|124
|Fg Jess Seis
|124
|Tip Ofmy Tongue
|124
|Eyem Back
|124
|The Heavy Favorite
|124
|Apollitical J Streak
|124
|Seperate Cruises
|124
|Dasha Good Reason
|124
9th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Jess Dream of Me
|124
|Lockedinthezone
|124
|A Pollitical Candy V
|124
|Griffindore
|124
|Stuck in Probate
|124
|Next Galaxy Over
|124
|Dougan
|124
|Terrific Chrome
|124
10th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Wave Burner
|124
|Touraine
|124
|Lovely Lil Lily
|124
|Whizkey Glasses
|124
|Fast Thru Fire
|124
|Political Fire
|124
|J Super Corona
|124
|Rock Candy Blue
|124
11th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Cactus Jack
|124
|Tiger Hunter
|124
|Eye On the Sky
|124
|Significant Dynasty
|124
|Stylish Flash
|124
|Arimathea
|124
|Sunny Day
|124
|Set for It
|124
12th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Hallelujah Nights
|124
|Brokenhearttattoo
|124
|Always in Front
|124
|Dashin Moonflash
|124
|God Luvs Cowboys
|124
|Chizum
|124
|Freighttrain Stew
|124
|Nuclear Core
|124
13th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Fishin Off the Wagon
|124
|Apollitical J Legacy
|124
|Dasha Dynasty
|124
|Stel Style
|124
|Apollitical B Hope
|124
|Jesstanothercartel
|124
|Val Chuy
|124
|Jess Hez On Fire
|124
14th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.
|Majority Interest
|124
|Sweet Dasha Fire
|124
|Over Again
|124
|Tempting Dreamgirl
|124
|Someking Is Up
|124
|La Talia
|124
|Incredible
|124
|Western Slope
|124
