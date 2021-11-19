BC-Entries Los Alamitos

Los Alamitos Entries, Sunday

By The Associated Press

1st_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Sassalitical124Scoops Dynasty124
Sarantine Fire124Precysion124
Separate Rose124Boys Can Too124
Daytona 1000124Dynamic Jess124

2nd_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Docs Fastlane124Black Coffeee124
Look At Her Corona124Rocket Seventeen124
Nevada Charles124Last Magic Rhythm124
Golden Ticket124Run by Your Cartel124
Sweet Tess124

3rd_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Sassies Blue124Unavailable124
Knockout Cartel124Look Up124
Reinas Y Coronas124Empty Promise124
Bf Shes Outrageous124Trapper Jon124

4th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

La Beverly Hills124Dreamsville124
Favorite Honey124World Famous Mia124
Shady Rae124Pentos124
La Blue Amore124Secret Eagle124
Jess Being a Friend124

5th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Corona Yo124Cell Bounce124
Mperativ124Sizzling N Fast124
Koolnfiesty124Watch Out124
Apolitical Thunder124Mason Jar124

6th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Bomb Cyclone124Dreams of the Heart124
Insider124The Swamp124
Fortunate Corona124El Best Tornado124
Mr C Cartel124Bluecifer124

7th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Yard House124Extreme Reasons124
Benevolent124This Eagle Fires124
Vamoosing124The Stars of Corona124
Crystal Prize124Jess Right On Cue124

8th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Amadeus Mv124Fg Jess Seis124
Tip Ofmy Tongue124Eyem Back124
The Heavy Favorite124Apollitical J Streak124
Seperate Cruises124Dasha Good Reason124

9th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Jess Dream of Me124Lockedinthezone124
A Pollitical Candy V124Griffindore124
Stuck in Probate124Next Galaxy Over124
Dougan124Terrific Chrome124

10th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Wave Burner124Touraine124
Lovely Lil Lily124Whizkey Glasses124
Fast Thru Fire124Political Fire124
J Super Corona124Rock Candy Blue124

11th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Cactus Jack124Tiger Hunter124
Eye On the Sky124Significant Dynasty124
Stylish Flash124Arimathea124
Sunny Day124Set for It124

12th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Hallelujah Nights124Brokenhearttattoo124
Always in Front124Dashin Moonflash124
God Luvs Cowboys124Chizum124
Freighttrain Stew124Nuclear Core124

13th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Fishin Off the Wagon124Apollitical J Legacy124
Dasha Dynasty124Stel Style124
Apollitical B Hope124Jesstanothercartel124
Val Chuy124Jess Hez On Fire124

14th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 4f.

Majority Interest124Sweet Dasha Fire124
Over Again124Tempting Dreamgirl124
Someking Is Up124La Talia124
Incredible124Western Slope124

