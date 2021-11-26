BC-Entries Los Alamitos
Los Alamitos Entries, Sunday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$8,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 4½f.
|Cannes
|121
|Vastly Deep
|121
|Nathansmimsy
|121
|Fancy Terrace
|114
|Bounty Hunter
|121
|Tomasino
|121
2nd_$15,000, , 2YO, 1¼mi.
|Paulas Cause
|122
|Mothers Dream
|119
|Assunta
|119
|More Than Pegasus
|119
|Am Yisrael Chai
|119
|Mary Margaret
|119
3rd_$19,000, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 1¼mi.
|McWherter
|124
|Apollos Dashn Cowboy
|124
|Equipo A
|124
|Lucky Ryan Seven
|124
|El Beautiful
|124
|Southern Venture
|121
Scratched_Unthrottled.
4th_$8,500, , 2YO F, 3f.
|Screenshot
|124
|Corona Divina
|124
|Sheza Badd Mama Jama
|124
|Glass Ceiling
|124
|Remind Mindy
|124
|Wave Runner
|124
|Carisma Vista
|124
5th_$9,085, cl $12,500-$12,500, 2YO, 3f.
|Carlisle Champ
|121
|Howling Till Dawn
|121
|Chick Or Czech
|121
|True Freshman
|124
|Go West Young Man
|124
|Confusion
|121
6th_$13,600, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), .
|Diva On Fire
|119
|Mia Apollitical
|119
|Gentleman Chuck
|122
|The Good Saint Pat
|122
|Bail Me Out Bebe
|119
|Copauinos Best
|122
|Racie
|119
7th_$13,200, alc, 2YO (NW2 L), .
|Not This World
|121
|Conchita
|121
|Zzzuuum Zoom
|121
|All Ways
|124
|Up Fresno Way
|124
|Nomad
|124
|Insider Information
|124
8th_$8,000, trl, 3YO, 4f.
|Sweetie Cartel
|124
|Apollitical Hero
|124
|Fallout
|124
|Milan Red
|124
|Ilushion Eagle
|124
|O Donovan Rossa
|124
|Up for You
|124
|Counting the Ways
|124
|Favorite Colossus
|124
9th_$8,000, trl, 3YO, 4f.
|Karl Strauss
|124
|Eyesa Timber
|124
|Sc Divas Cartel Man
|124
|Tuckk
|124
|Garda Da Cash
|124
|La Estrella Corona
|124
|Harison
|124
|J Best Boogie
|124
10th_$8,000, trl, 3YO, 4f.
|Favorite Fly
|124
|Eg Domingo
|124
|Teller With Candy
|124
|Everlong
|124
|In My Heart
|124
|Monopolist
|124
|Royal Flash Favorite
|124
|A Dash of Sign
|124
|Just a Dasha Hero
|124
