BC-Entries Mahoning Valley Race Course
Mahoning Valley Race Course Entries, Tuesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$35,100, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2 X), 1mi.
|Scarlett's Awish
|123
|a-Songstopshelf
|125
|Kist
|124
|Sweet Betty Joyce
|124
|Only One Boss Lady
|124
|a-St Patty's Song
|123
|Sarah Jane
|124
|Jettin Pegasus
|124
|Grins n' Wins
|124
a-Coupled.
2nd_$31,800, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.
|Danza Magic
|122
|a-You Name It
|122
|Ain't She Tweet
|122
|War Moon
|122
|a-Mission Girl
|122
|Jumpzar
|122
|Quality Bet
|122
|Lady Fortune
|122
a-Coupled.
3rd_$19,800, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Pulpit's Purrfect
|124
|Shimmering Dream
|124
|Yes Please
|124
|a-Templement
|124
|a-J P's Gladys
|124
|Flowzano
|124
|She's Not Bluffing
|124
|Friday
|119
|Our Musical Moment
|124
|Passionfortreasure
|124
Scratched_My Dark Secret.
a-Coupled.
4th_$10,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Velvet Sami
|126
|Wolf Eyes
|126
|Annmaria
|126
|Golden Galaxy Girl
|126
|Abby's Destiny
|126
|Grady's Lady
|126
5th_$12,100, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Pompey's Rule
|123
|Irie Island Man
|124
|Adios Bobby
|124
|Bahamian Park
|124
|Restitution
|123
|O'Haire
|124
|Grito de Pablito
|124
|Man Down
|123
|El Duque
|124
|Adano
|123
|Gotiger Special
|125
|Awe Patriot
|124
6th_$20,400, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Trust in Me
|124
|Radiantrithym
|124
|Bareback Fun
|124
|Immaculate Heart
|124
|Arcelor
|124
|Sharpin
|124
Scratched_Rollin All the Way.
7th_$14,300, cl $6,500-$6,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Natalia's Temple
|121
|Nombre
|124
|Special Beach
|124
|Dream to Win
|123
|Dudes Lawyer
|124
|La Muneca
|124
|Cardioversion
|125
8th_$17,700, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Not Just George
|125
|Can't Crashmyparty
|125
|Keeping Score
|125
|a-Chocolate Philling
|126
|Whiskey Helps
|126
|a-Country Ruckus
|126
|Dynamite Cloud
|126
|Foreverjumbonmike
|126
|Streaky
|126
a-Coupled.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.