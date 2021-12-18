BC-Entries Mahoning Valley Race Course

Mahoning Valley Race Course Entries, Tuesday

1st_$35,100, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2 X), 1mi.

Scarlett's Awish123a-Songstopshelf125
Kist124Sweet Betty Joyce124
Only One Boss Lady124a-St Patty's Song123
Sarah Jane124Jettin Pegasus124
Grins n' Wins124

a-Coupled.

2nd_$31,800, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.

Danza Magic122a-You Name It122
Ain't She Tweet122War Moon122
a-Mission Girl122Jumpzar122
Quality Bet122Lady Fortune122

a-Coupled.

3rd_$19,800, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Pulpit's Purrfect124Shimmering Dream124
Yes Please124a-Templement124
a-J P's Gladys124Flowzano124
She's Not Bluffing124Friday119
Our Musical Moment124Passionfortreasure124

Scratched_My Dark Secret.

a-Coupled.

4th_$10,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Velvet Sami126Wolf Eyes126
Annmaria126Golden Galaxy Girl126
Abby's Destiny126Grady's Lady126

5th_$12,100, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Pompey's Rule123Irie Island Man124
Adios Bobby124Bahamian Park124
Restitution123O'Haire124
Grito de Pablito124Man Down123
El Duque124Adano123
Gotiger Special125Awe Patriot124

6th_$20,400, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Trust in Me124Radiantrithym124
Bareback Fun124Immaculate Heart124
Arcelor124Sharpin124

Scratched_Rollin All the Way.

7th_$14,300, cl $6,500-$6,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Natalia's Temple121Nombre124
Special Beach124Dream to Win123
Dudes Lawyer124La Muneca124
Cardioversion125

8th_$17,700, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Not Just George125Can't Crashmyparty125
Keeping Score125a-Chocolate Philling126
Whiskey Helps126a-Country Ruckus126
Dynamite Cloud126Foreverjumbonmike126
Streaky126

a-Coupled.

