BC-Entries Mahoning Valley Race Course
Mahoning Valley Race Course Entries, Tuesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$11,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|a-Musty Red
|126
|Silver Dollar City
|123
|Mr Zydeco
|124
|Irie Island Man
|124
|a-Plonder
|121
|Diamond Luckie
|124
|He's a Believer
|124
|Las Ana
|124
|Lend America
|121
|Galtero
|121
a-Coupled.
2nd_$15,800, cl $6,500-$6,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|Big Stock Winner
|124
|Ohio Cause
|121
|Mr Chips
|121
|Classic Volume
|124
|Nothinlastsforever
|124
|Funny Bachelor
|119
|Split My Britches
|124
3rd_$16,000, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|High Risk Strategy
|124
|Dyrdek
|124
|Istillgotit
|124
|Van Damme
|124
|Conducive
|124
|Giles
|124
|Looks Good N a Tux
|124
|Kitchi
|124
4th_$12,800, cl $6,500-$6,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Dudes Lawyer
|124
|Shannon's Girl
|124
|Naughty Nellie
|121
|Magic in a Hat
|124
|Cardioversion
|123
|Golden Temple
|121
|Natalia's Temple
|124
5th_$13,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|Cazman
|124
|Banderas
|123
|Gio Sammy
|124
|Divulgence
|124
|Years Fly By
|124
|Jimmys Lifestyle
|124
|Ekati Champagne
|124
|Stretch Runner
|126
|Diamonds Enjoy
|124
6th_$14,600, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Mon Camo
|124
|Big Trip
|126
|Astro Jak
|124
|a-Frontliner
|126
|Will Runaway
|124
|a-Khalfani
|119
|Tizway's Wild Son
|124
|Elgar
|126
|Storm Risk
|124
a-Coupled.
7th_$31,300, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 6f.
|My Best Side
|121
|Ronni's Day
|124
|Arties Cryptonite
|123
|Shez Shacked Up
|121
|Carmen Ohio
|121
|Abigail Lee
|124
|Angelina
|123
|Pricey Appeal
|124
|Can I Go Too
|121
|Skipshot Lilly
|121
|Zenmode
|124
|Costume Jewelry
|121
Scratched_Rebel Power.
8th_$29,600, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f.
|Volume Leader
|123
|Western Hope
|123
|Devine Pride
|123
|Davis Hat
|126
|Brilliantbenny
|126
|Beach and Wine
|120
|Gold'n Music
|126
|Spurs Addiction
|126
|Thormeister
|126
|Happy Takeover
|126
Scratched_Tripoli Six.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.