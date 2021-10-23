BC-Entries Mahoning Valley Race Course

Mahoning Valley Race Course Entries, Tuesday

1st_$11,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

a-Musty Red126Silver Dollar City123
Mr Zydeco124Irie Island Man124
a-Plonder121Diamond Luckie124
He's a Believer124Las Ana124
Lend America121Galtero121

a-Coupled.

2nd_$15,800, cl $6,500-$6,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Big Stock Winner124Ohio Cause121
Mr Chips121Classic Volume124
Nothinlastsforever124Funny Bachelor119
Split My Britches124

3rd_$16,000, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

High Risk Strategy124Dyrdek124
Istillgotit124Van Damme124
Conducive124Giles124
Looks Good N a Tux124Kitchi124

4th_$12,800, cl $6,500-$6,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Dudes Lawyer124Shannon's Girl124
Naughty Nellie121Magic in a Hat124
Cardioversion123Golden Temple121
Natalia's Temple124

5th_$13,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Cazman124Banderas123
Gio Sammy124Divulgence124
Years Fly By124Jimmys Lifestyle124
Ekati Champagne124Stretch Runner126
Diamonds Enjoy124

6th_$14,600, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Mon Camo124Big Trip126
Astro Jak124a-Frontliner126
Will Runaway124a-Khalfani119
Tizway's Wild Son124Elgar126
Storm Risk124

a-Coupled.

7th_$31,300, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 6f.

My Best Side121Ronni's Day124
Arties Cryptonite123Shez Shacked Up121
Carmen Ohio121Abigail Lee124
Angelina123Pricey Appeal124
Can I Go Too121Skipshot Lilly121
Zenmode124Costume Jewelry121

Scratched_Rebel Power.

8th_$29,600, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f.

Volume Leader123Western Hope123
Devine Pride123Davis Hat126
Brilliantbenny126Beach and Wine120
Gold'n Music126Spurs Addiction126
Thormeister126Happy Takeover126

Scratched_Tripoli Six.

