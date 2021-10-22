BC-Entries Mahoning Valley Race Course
Mahoning Valley Race Course Entries, Monday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$10,100, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Red Blue and True
|124
|Makes Good Sense
|124
|Vinny Boy
|124
|Marriage Counselor
|124
|Rose's Galaxy
|124
|Signs of Greatness
|124
|Improbable Story
|124
|a-Fearless Will
|124
|a-Kid's Mischief
|124
|b-Cajun Chaos
|124
|b-This Man Can
|119
a,b-Coupled.
2nd_$22,100, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.
|Quest for Gold
|122
|All for Show
|122
|Team Hot Line
|122
|Rose Knows
|122
|Lola Flo
|122
|Estilo Diferente
|122
|Stormy Bella
|122
3rd_$14,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|High Cupper
|126
|Double D's Revenge
|121
|Secret Formula
|126
|Sheza Fine Justice
|126
|Fortunate Gina
|126
|Dreaminofjustice
|126
|Ucantkeepup
|126
4th_$23,500, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 1mi.
|Scatnap
|124
|Myositis Mystique
|124
|Mobil Lady
|124
|Fashion Frame
|124
|Joplin
|124
|Liberty Belle
|121
|Matt's Honey
|124
Scratched_Star Rules.
5th_$25,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.
|Centrist
|124
|Woodland Walk
|124
|Kadri
|126
|Flatter Me Please
|124
|Royal'd
|124
|Double Deep
|124
|Play Ball
|124
|Timeless Bounty
|121
6th_$15,200, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Super Steamy
|121
|Mrs. Robinson
|124
|Midship Lady
|124
|Pepper Them Girl
|124
|Here and Vow
|123
|Charge It All
|121
|Stern
|121
|Whoville
|124
|La Muneca
|124
|Unwritten
|124
7th_$31,300, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 6f.
|Weekend Buzz
|121
|Volume of Trust
|116
|One Crazy Ride
|124
|Kettle King
|121
|Pecks Not Bad
|121
|Nambiti
|124
|Johnny C
|121
|Cat Heat
|119
|I'mma Natural
|121
|Precious Jules
|124
|Something Sacred
|124
Scratched_Ellada Pinot.
8th_$29,600, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Shanghai Lilly
|123
|Gimme Clearance
|123
|Zvolume
|123
|Sure Fire Ready
|123
|Tidal Rocket
|123
|I'm Legit
|126
|Opha May
|123
|Gigglin Kate
|123
|L C Zero
|123
|Smalltown Cat
|121
|Sameolsongndance
|123
|Gooseisontheloose
|123
Scratched_Beach and Wine.
