BC-Entries Mahoning Valley Race Course

Mahoning Valley Race Course Entries, Monday

By The Associated Press

1st_$10,100, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Red Blue and True124Makes Good Sense124
Vinny Boy124Marriage Counselor124
Rose's Galaxy124Signs of Greatness124
Improbable Story124a-Fearless Will124
a-Kid's Mischief124b-Cajun Chaos124
b-This Man Can119

a,b-Coupled.

2nd_$22,100, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.

Quest for Gold122All for Show122
Team Hot Line122Rose Knows122
Lola Flo122Estilo Diferente122
Stormy Bella122

3rd_$14,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

High Cupper126Double D's Revenge121
Secret Formula126Sheza Fine Justice126
Fortunate Gina126Dreaminofjustice126
Ucantkeepup126

4th_$23,500, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 1mi.

Scatnap124Myositis Mystique124
Mobil Lady124Fashion Frame124
Joplin124Liberty Belle121
Matt's Honey124

Scratched_Star Rules.

5th_$25,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.

Centrist124Woodland Walk124
Kadri126Flatter Me Please124
Royal'd124Double Deep124
Play Ball124Timeless Bounty121

6th_$15,200, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Super Steamy121Mrs. Robinson124
Midship Lady124Pepper Them Girl124
Here and Vow123Charge It All121
Stern121Whoville124
La Muneca124Unwritten124

7th_$31,300, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 6f.

Weekend Buzz121Volume of Trust116
One Crazy Ride124Kettle King121
Pecks Not Bad121Nambiti124
Johnny C121Cat Heat119
I'mma Natural121Precious Jules124
Something Sacred124

Scratched_Ellada Pinot.

8th_$29,600, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Shanghai Lilly123Gimme Clearance123
Zvolume123Sure Fire Ready123
Tidal Rocket123I'm Legit126
Opha May123Gigglin Kate123
L C Zero123Smalltown Cat121
Sameolsongndance123Gooseisontheloose123

Scratched_Beach and Wine.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

