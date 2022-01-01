BC-Entries Mahoning Valley Race Course

Mahoning Valley Race Course Entries, Tuesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$11,100, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Check Six124Jackie Milton124
Kitty Express124Annmaria126
Manhattan Lady124Velvet Sami124
Wicked Love124Orbiting the Sky126

2nd_$27,500, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.

Double Deep124Silver G T O124
Perfect Sense124Little Blaker126
First Citizen126Latin Spice124

Scratched_Statesboro.

3rd_$12,100, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Winwithjimmy124Panamanian Teaser124
King of the Ring124Pompey's Rule124
Man Down124Irie Island Man124
Salt Mine Teddy126Sin City Slick124
Grito de Pablito124

4th_$10,500, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Charlie's Traffic126Strapping118
a-Dunn Deal126a-Tiger Shark126
Paper Flowers126Fatterthanme126
Only One Way Back126Old Man Mac126
War Doctor126Eagles Palace126

a-Coupled.

5th_$31,800, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 5½f.

Smokin Mare Evana122Leona's Promise122
Lucky Penny Rose122Tracy Tara Scarlet122
Reys Pina Colada122Heart of Ruby122
Tilly Manilly122Kleona122
Jailbird Wedding122Starliteslew122
Sweetasahoneybee122Forever Factum122

Scratched_Titebluejeans.

6th_$26,400, alc, 3YO up (NW2 X), 6f.

Itasca124Astro Jak124
Firsthand Justice124Totellyouthetruth124
Galactic124Oaken124
Ohio Eagle124Mannford124

7th_$25,900, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 6f.

Cowboys Feather124Mutual Confidence124
El Segundo124Breezy Money124
Grand Deal126Doristo124
Autopilot124Chaco Spirit124
Hey Sach124

8th_$19,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Victory Division124Home Run Power124
Tapaway124Funny Bachelor124
Ronni's Storm124Kontar124
Kid Russell124Heidi's Sinatra124
Really Red124Skytown Cat124

