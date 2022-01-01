BC-Entries Mahoning Valley Race Course
Mahoning Valley Race Course Entries, Tuesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$11,100, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Check Six
|124
|Jackie Milton
|124
|Kitty Express
|124
|Annmaria
|126
|Manhattan Lady
|124
|Velvet Sami
|124
|Wicked Love
|124
|Orbiting the Sky
|126
2nd_$27,500, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Double Deep
|124
|Silver G T O
|124
|Perfect Sense
|124
|Little Blaker
|126
|First Citizen
|126
|Latin Spice
|124
Scratched_Statesboro.
3rd_$12,100, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Winwithjimmy
|124
|Panamanian Teaser
|124
|King of the Ring
|124
|Pompey's Rule
|124
|Man Down
|124
|Irie Island Man
|124
|Salt Mine Teddy
|126
|Sin City Slick
|124
|Grito de Pablito
|124
4th_$10,500, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Charlie's Traffic
|126
|Strapping
|118
|a-Dunn Deal
|126
|a-Tiger Shark
|126
|Paper Flowers
|126
|Fatterthanme
|126
|Only One Way Back
|126
|Old Man Mac
|126
|War Doctor
|126
|Eagles Palace
|126
a-Coupled.
5th_$31,800, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 5½f.
|Smokin Mare Evana
|122
|Leona's Promise
|122
|Lucky Penny Rose
|122
|Tracy Tara Scarlet
|122
|Reys Pina Colada
|122
|Heart of Ruby
|122
|Tilly Manilly
|122
|Kleona
|122
|Jailbird Wedding
|122
|Starliteslew
|122
|Sweetasahoneybee
|122
|Forever Factum
|122
Scratched_Titebluejeans.
6th_$26,400, alc, 3YO up (NW2 X), 6f.
|Itasca
|124
|Astro Jak
|124
|Firsthand Justice
|124
|Totellyouthetruth
|124
|Galactic
|124
|Oaken
|124
|Ohio Eagle
|124
|Mannford
|124
7th_$25,900, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 6f.
|Cowboys Feather
|124
|Mutual Confidence
|124
|El Segundo
|124
|Breezy Money
|124
|Grand Deal
|126
|Doristo
|124
|Autopilot
|124
|Chaco Spirit
|124
|Hey Sach
|124
8th_$19,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Victory Division
|124
|Home Run Power
|124
|Tapaway
|124
|Funny Bachelor
|124
|Ronni's Storm
|124
|Kontar
|124
|Kid Russell
|124
|Heidi's Sinatra
|124
|Really Red
|124
|Skytown Cat
|124
(c) 2022 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.