BC-Entries Mahoning Valley Race Course

Mahoning Valley Race Course Entries, Tuesday

1st_$9,500, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Suvorov's Hero126Bobbie's Derby Boy126
Gotiger Special124Awesome Break124
Stormy Treasure124Bay Defense126
Mutadarrib126

2nd_$11,100, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Estilo de Mujer124Treasured Nikky124
Rosa's Soul124Link in Front124
Kiki's Lulu Rose124Mavi124

3rd_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Dolly Dear124Laissez Faire119
Highly Explosive124Heidi's Back124
Blanconia124Cut Rates126
Grins n' Wins124Ucantkeepup124

4th_$29,600, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Indelible Image124Getoutoftheharem119
Hidden Pride126Siren Call126
Sweet Empire124Eat My Dust126
Lady Itch119

5th_$22,100, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.

a-Juju Nineteen122a-Midnight Alibi122
First Crowned122Gaisgeach122
Goodbyellowbrickrd122Master122
b-Violent Surprise122b-Namurachi122
Bundledlike Bernie122Flying Guillotine122
Run Kitty119

a,b-Coupled.

6th_$31,300, alc, 2YO F (NW2 L), 6f.

Starlit Secret120Flatter Her Again120
Sonnet120Queen Creed120
Maybe Franky122Busybeing Fabulous120
Wortherweightngold120The Last Apple120

7th_$11,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Hart Well124Sharingthejourney126
Awesome Steel124Awe Patriot124
Get Along124Joe Cool122
Restitution122Mr Superb124
O'Haire124Exonerated Prez122

8th_$10,100, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Golden Galaxy Girl124Velvet Sami124
Diamondsinhereyes124Carol's Royalty124
Flat Out Super124Archie's Girl124
Wolf Eyes119Cascabria121
Extra Salsa124Turing Machine124
Hoxie124Scintillation124

Scratched_Rachelgotstephen.

