BC-Entries Mahoning Valley Race Course

Mahoning Valley Race Course Entries, Tuesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$9,500, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Suvorov's Hero
|126
|Bobbie's Derby Boy
|126
|Gotiger Special
|124
|Awesome Break
|124
|Stormy Treasure
|124
|Bay Defense
|126
|Mutadarrib
|126
2nd_$11,100, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Estilo de Mujer
|124
|Treasured Nikky
|124
|Rosa's Soul
|124
|Link in Front
|124
|Kiki's Lulu Rose
|124
|Mavi
|124
3rd_$17,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Dolly Dear
|124
|Laissez Faire
|119
|Highly Explosive
|124
|Heidi's Back
|124
|Blanconia
|124
|Cut Rates
|126
|Grins n' Wins
|124
|Ucantkeepup
|124
4th_$29,600, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Indelible Image
|124
|Getoutoftheharem
|119
|Hidden Pride
|126
|Siren Call
|126
|Sweet Empire
|124
|Eat My Dust
|126
|Lady Itch
|119
5th_$22,100, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.
|a-Juju Nineteen
|122
|a-Midnight Alibi
|122
|First Crowned
|122
|Gaisgeach
|122
|Goodbyellowbrickrd
|122
|Master
|122
|b-Violent Surprise
|122
|b-Namurachi
|122
|Bundledlike Bernie
|122
|Flying Guillotine
|122
|Run Kitty
|119
a,b-Coupled.
6th_$31,300, alc, 2YO F (NW2 L), 6f.
|Starlit Secret
|120
|Flatter Her Again
|120
|Sonnet
|120
|Queen Creed
|120
|Maybe Franky
|122
|Busybeing Fabulous
|120
|Wortherweightngold
|120
|The Last Apple
|120
7th_$11,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Hart Well
|124
|Sharingthejourney
|126
|Awesome Steel
|124
|Awe Patriot
|124
|Get Along
|124
|Joe Cool
|122
|Restitution
|122
|Mr Superb
|124
|O'Haire
|124
|Exonerated Prez
|122
8th_$10,100, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Golden Galaxy Girl
|124
|Velvet Sami
|124
|Diamondsinhereyes
|124
|Carol's Royalty
|124
|Flat Out Super
|124
|Archie's Girl
|124
|Wolf Eyes
|119
|Cascabria
|121
|Extra Salsa
|124
|Turing Machine
|124
|Hoxie
|124
|Scintillation
|124
Scratched_Rachelgotstephen.
