BC-Entries Mahoning Valley Race Course

Mahoning Valley Race Course Entries, Monday

By The Associated Press

1st_$12,200, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

El Valor126Post Code Envy126
Shosha Shosha118Miss Hattie126
Bells of Joy126Rosa's Soul126
Wrote's Gift126Weekend Pass126
Estilo de Mujer126

2nd_$33,700, alc, 3YO F (NW2 L), 6f.

Queen Creed120Cowchi122
Maybe Franky120b-Flatter Her Again120
a-Busybeing Fabulous120b-Wwinspired120
a-Hosanna122Quality Bet122

a,b-Coupled.

3rd_$24,300, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 6f.

Gray Fashion122Yarma D' Boss122
High Heaven122What's So Funny122
Run Kitty122Slicksneakyandfast122
Test Your Faith122Lex K122

4th_$12,200, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Naitaka124Morning Light124
Curt's Angel126Nombre124
Visiting Angel124Running Rosado124
La Cafetera124San Nicola Prancer126

5th_$24,300, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Deer Creek Road124Blacktieandtux124
Oaks Honey124Quality Man124
Golden Afleet124One Crazy Ride124
Judge Head124Pat's Karma124
Gone too Soon124

6th_$19,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Dancing Grace124Nan's Rose124
Milwaukee Cat124Songstopshelf124
Psychoanalyst124Chardon119
La La Angel126Ohio Storm124
My Pink Baby Bird124

7th_$17,100, cl $6,500-$6,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Foreign124Ohio Cause124
Mr Chips124Split My Britches124
Something Sacred124Hillbilly Rich124
Kettle King124Nothinlastsforever124
Zip It Quick124

8th_$14,900, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Pretty Stormy119Explosive Humour126
Gio Sammy124Apache124
Valeroso124Foster Hope124
Don't Matter124Anytimeallthetime124
Saint Scotty124Chocolate Soldier124
Banderas124

