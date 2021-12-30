BC-Entries Mahoning Valley Race Course
Mahoning Valley Race Course Entries, Monday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$12,200, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|El Valor
|126
|Post Code Envy
|126
|Shosha Shosha
|118
|Miss Hattie
|126
|Bells of Joy
|126
|Rosa's Soul
|126
|Wrote's Gift
|126
|Weekend Pass
|126
|Estilo de Mujer
|126
2nd_$33,700, alc, 3YO F (NW2 L), 6f.
|Queen Creed
|120
|Cowchi
|122
|Maybe Franky
|120
|b-Flatter Her Again
|120
|a-Busybeing Fabulous
|120
|b-Wwinspired
|120
|a-Hosanna
|122
|Quality Bet
|122
a,b-Coupled.
3rd_$24,300, mdn spl wt, 3YO F, 6f.
|Gray Fashion
|122
|Yarma D' Boss
|122
|High Heaven
|122
|What's So Funny
|122
|Run Kitty
|122
|Slicksneakyandfast
|122
|Test Your Faith
|122
|Lex K
|122
4th_$12,200, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Naitaka
|124
|Morning Light
|124
|Curt's Angel
|126
|Nombre
|124
|Visiting Angel
|124
|Running Rosado
|124
|La Cafetera
|124
|San Nicola Prancer
|126
5th_$24,300, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Deer Creek Road
|124
|Blacktieandtux
|124
|Oaks Honey
|124
|Quality Man
|124
|Golden Afleet
|124
|One Crazy Ride
|124
|Judge Head
|124
|Pat's Karma
|124
|Gone too Soon
|124
6th_$19,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Dancing Grace
|124
|Nan's Rose
|124
|Milwaukee Cat
|124
|Songstopshelf
|124
|Psychoanalyst
|124
|Chardon
|119
|La La Angel
|126
|Ohio Storm
|124
|My Pink Baby Bird
|124
7th_$17,100, cl $6,500-$6,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|Foreign
|124
|Ohio Cause
|124
|Mr Chips
|124
|Split My Britches
|124
|Something Sacred
|124
|Hillbilly Rich
|124
|Kettle King
|124
|Nothinlastsforever
|124
|Zip It Quick
|124
8th_$14,900, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|Pretty Stormy
|119
|Explosive Humour
|126
|Gio Sammy
|124
|Apache
|124
|Valeroso
|124
|Foster Hope
|124
|Don't Matter
|124
|Anytimeallthetime
|124
|Saint Scotty
|124
|Chocolate Soldier
|124
|Banderas
|124
