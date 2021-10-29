BC-Entries Mahoning Valley Race Course

Mahoning Valley Race Course Entries, Monday

By The Associated Press

1st_$9,500, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Super Melody124a-Half Legend124
a-Out of Pocket126Pinch Mine124
Girlinthefireplace124Post Code Envy124
Wrote's Gift126C V Thunder124

a-Coupled.

2nd_$10,300, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Jilly From Jersey124Warrior Empress124
Secret Princess124Companys Coming124
Cool Iris126Sweet Belen124
Proud Maid Marian124

3rd_$29,600, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f.

Leroyisalagniappe124Stormy Treasure124
Samurai Way124Beef and Reef124
Afleet O Me124Loki's Volume124
Quiet Amigo124Keeping Score124
Dynamite Cloud121

4th_$15,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Homeroom Angel122Blazing Zenna122
Vow Saver122Seeking Violet124
Clearly Visible122Secret Sarah122

5th_$15,200, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Thechromeweknow122Reinsure124
Blame It On Eddie124Making Me Crazy122
Jamaican Magic124Bob's Calling124
I'm Ever Ready124Dr Parker124

6th_$13,000, cl $6,500-$6,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Whoville124Liesel122
Platinum Gale124Indy Princess Koko126
Blonde by Nature124It's All Cash124
Special Beach124

7th_$13,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Queens Gift122Patsy's Big Girl122
Carol's Royalty126Itzafriendshipshot122
Happy Bee124Blushing Betty126
Big Blue Emu126Adulting124
Maliced124

8th_$18,100, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

a-Wafflesorpancakes124My Pink Baby Bird124
Crikey124A Smile a Day122
Lovely Lady Linda124a-Persevering Honor126
True Light124Dyna's Holiday124
Appealing Senorita122Chardon126

a-Coupled.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

