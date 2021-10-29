BC-Entries Mahoning Valley Race Course
Mahoning Valley Race Course Entries, Monday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$9,500, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Super Melody
|124
|a-Half Legend
|124
|a-Out of Pocket
|126
|Pinch Mine
|124
|Girlinthefireplace
|124
|Post Code Envy
|124
|Wrote's Gift
|126
|C V Thunder
|124
a-Coupled.
2nd_$10,300, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Jilly From Jersey
|124
|Warrior Empress
|124
|Secret Princess
|124
|Companys Coming
|124
|Cool Iris
|126
|Sweet Belen
|124
|Proud Maid Marian
|124
3rd_$29,600, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f.
|Leroyisalagniappe
|124
|Stormy Treasure
|124
|Samurai Way
|124
|Beef and Reef
|124
|Afleet O Me
|124
|Loki's Volume
|124
|Quiet Amigo
|124
|Keeping Score
|124
|Dynamite Cloud
|121
4th_$15,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Homeroom Angel
|122
|Blazing Zenna
|122
|Vow Saver
|122
|Seeking Violet
|124
|Clearly Visible
|122
|Secret Sarah
|122
5th_$15,200, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|Thechromeweknow
|122
|Reinsure
|124
|Blame It On Eddie
|124
|Making Me Crazy
|122
|Jamaican Magic
|124
|Bob's Calling
|124
|I'm Ever Ready
|124
|Dr Parker
|124
6th_$13,000, cl $6,500-$6,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Whoville
|124
|Liesel
|122
|Platinum Gale
|124
|Indy Princess Koko
|126
|Blonde by Nature
|124
|It's All Cash
|124
|Special Beach
|124
7th_$13,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Queens Gift
|122
|Patsy's Big Girl
|122
|Carol's Royalty
|126
|Itzafriendshipshot
|122
|Happy Bee
|124
|Blushing Betty
|126
|Big Blue Emu
|126
|Adulting
|124
|Maliced
|124
8th_$18,100, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|a-Wafflesorpancakes
|124
|My Pink Baby Bird
|124
|Crikey
|124
|A Smile a Day
|122
|Lovely Lady Linda
|124
|a-Persevering Honor
|126
|True Light
|124
|Dyna's Holiday
|124
|Appealing Senorita
|122
|Chardon
|126
a-Coupled.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.