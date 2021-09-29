BC-Entries Meadowlands
Meadowlands Entries, Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$16,500, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Sam in Style
|118
|Missed the Bus
|118
|Sir Julio
|118
|Mister Fernando
|118
|Ian Dunross
|118
|Kinsaler
|123
|Private Code
|118
|Pass the Salsa
|115
|Ral Copperheadroad
|118
2nd_$25,000, cl $25,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Seeking Revenge
|118
|Thomond Park
|124
|Fly Fly Away
|121
|Heza Kitten
|121
|Lion Charmer
|121
|Croi Mor
|124
|Papa Honor
|116
|Social Group
|124
3rd_$24,000, cl $10,000-$9,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Projected
|124
|Vettori Kin
|120
|Kitten Street
|120
|Next Cowboy Up
|120
|My Point Exactly
|120
|Drillomatic
|120
|In Equality
|120
|Beach Traffic
|120
|Uncle Ned
|122
4th_$18,000, cl $7,500-$6,500, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
|Track Magic
|121
|Hey Leocadia
|121
|Ciarrai Abu
|120
|Model Behavior
|114
|Politely Crowned
|121
|Tiz Herself
|117
|Cooper Penny
|117
|African Song
|121
|Real Wild Solution
|121
|Maliceinthepalace
|121
|Sayoh
|117
|Cold Hearted Cat
|121
|Sip'n Dip
|120
|Running On Entry
|121
5th_$19,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Go Poke the Bear
|124
|Hot to Seek Her
|124
|Acker
|124
|I Say I Play
|124
|Idle Time
|124
|Threeohtwocassie
|124
|Bodie Cody
|124
|Foldover
|124
|Promise Illgetyou
|124
|Redneck Cowboy
|117
6th_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
|Infinite Potential
|123
|My Maggie Moo
|118
|Face Card Contessa
|123
|Judgement Time
|118
|Vintage Style
|118
|Red Hot and Blue
|118
|Early Edition
|118
|Varsity Kickline
|118
|Ballot Initiative
|123
