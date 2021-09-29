BC-Entries Meadowlands

Meadowlands Entries, Friday

By The Associated Press

1st_$16,500, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Sam in Style118Missed the Bus118
Sir Julio118Mister Fernando118
Ian Dunross118Kinsaler123
Private Code118Pass the Salsa115
Ral Copperheadroad118

2nd_$25,000, cl $25,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Seeking Revenge118Thomond Park124
Fly Fly Away121Heza Kitten121
Lion Charmer121Croi Mor124
Papa Honor116Social Group124

3rd_$24,000, cl $10,000-$9,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Projected124Vettori Kin120
Kitten Street120Next Cowboy Up120
My Point Exactly120Drillomatic120
In Equality120Beach Traffic120
Uncle Ned122

4th_$18,000, cl $7,500-$6,500, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

Track Magic121Hey Leocadia121
Ciarrai Abu120Model Behavior114
Politely Crowned121Tiz Herself117
Cooper Penny117African Song121
Real Wild Solution121Maliceinthepalace121
Sayoh117Cold Hearted Cat121
Sip'n Dip120Running On Entry121

5th_$19,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Go Poke the Bear124Hot to Seek Her124
Acker124I Say I Play124
Idle Time124Threeohtwocassie124
Bodie Cody124Foldover124
Promise Illgetyou124Redneck Cowboy117

6th_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

Infinite Potential123My Maggie Moo118
Face Card Contessa123Judgement Time118
Vintage Style118Red Hot and Blue118
Early Edition118Varsity Kickline118
Ballot Initiative123

