BC-Entries Meadowlands

Meadowlands Entries, Saturday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$19,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Pricing Exercise
|124
|Nutzforboltz
|124
|King of Spades
|124
|I Say I Play
|124
|Foldover
|124
|Pretendant
|124
|K. K. Ichikawa
|124
|Bob in Our Midst
|124
|Double David
|119
|Carpenter
|124
|Feisty Kitten
|124
|Feeling Dangerous
|124
|Threeohtwocassie
|124
|Mystery Bank
|124
2nd_$40,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi.
|Determined Empire
|117
|Sebago Lake
|117
|Life Is Eternal
|117
|Spicy Honey
|117
|Wheredidyougo
|117
|Miss Elle Dee Kay
|117
|Tactical Range
|117
|Strong Embrace
|117
|Cornice Traverse
|117
3rd_$18,000, cl $7,500-$6,500, 3YO up, 5f.
|Sherry Oriental
|118
|Big Polo
|117
|Assault Weapon
|121
|Bodie Cody
|121
|Couch Dreams
|117
|Running Violence
|121
|Dreaming Thousand
|117
|I'm Blaming You
|120
|Lady Teuflesberg
|118
|Red Mule
|121
|Awesummer
|120
4th_$25,000, cl $12,500-$10,500, 3YO up, 5f.
|Youshouldbesolucky
|118
|Our Destiny
|120
|Fort Fortitude
|122
|Discretionary Marq
|120
|Dugout
|120
|Strong Breeze
|120
|Trilogy
|122
|Call Wil
|118
|Miami Crockett
|122
|Franco's Team
|120
|Highly Noted
|117
|Amblin Man
|120
|Mr. Edgar
|120
|I Got a Rock
|120
5th_$56,250, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Like What I See
|120
|Surfing
|115
|Rose for a Saint
|120
|Leo Monte
|115
|Next Cowboy Up
|120
|Lucky Lover Boy
|120
|Gone Astray Kiss
|120
|Ohana Empire
|115
|Magical Jaime
|120
|Saltin' the Rim
|120
|Wolfe 'n Hawke
|120
|Lib's Contento
|115
|Sand Dune
|120
|Counterfeitcurency
|115
6th_$16,500, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 5f.
|What's Up Mr. Z
|123
|Candy Shop
|123
|Inertia
|115
|Gleaming Sword
|118
|Calichito
|123
|Perth Amboy
|118
|Camouflaged Kisser
|123
|Don Ciccio
|123
|Perpetual Change
|118
|Gotanda
|118
|Sassy Melly
|120
|Heated Battle
|123
