1st_$7,800, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5f.
|Proof of Paranoia
|123
|Flug
|120
|Fancy Lancy
|121
|Allaboutbiz
|120
|Sunny Beast
|118
|Perfectly Plain
|120
|Gone Paradise
|120
|Anywhere Road
|120
2nd_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Kiss of the Wolf
|120
|Oil Colony
|123
|Barn Yard Brat
|120
|Super Strike
|121
|Tommy Tuesday
|123
|Redmark
|120
|Chocologist
|120
|Ajzal
|123
3rd_$11,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 4½f.
|Gifted Justice
|120
|Shacklefords Storm
|120
|That's History
|120
|Cowboy Rusty
|120
|Kyle
|120
|Bi Bi Carpe
|118
|The Filter
|120
|Grazed My Biscuits
|123
4th_$18,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L X), 5½f.
|Speed Train
|121
|Sterling Caesar
|120
|Jovial John
|120
|Call Me Later
|120
|Seventy Eight
|121
|Toil and Trouble
|118
|Run Rabbit
|118
|Desoto's War
|120
5th_$16,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Not Shy
|118
|Kiki's Lulu Rose
|118
|My Dior
|118
|Estilo Elegante
|118
|Yamboree Queen
|118
|Miss Cheeny
|123
|Remembrance
|118
|Little Empire
|118
|Delia's Pride
|123
|Catch My Kitty
|123
6th_$14,200, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Dixie Red
|120
|Wild Looker
|120
|Factum's Reward
|120
|Straight Up Smarty
|120
|Mayan Queen
|120
|Mermaid Kisses
|120
|Miss Heart
|120
|Kitty Express
|120
|Estrela Cadente
|120
7th_$18,800, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Americainaed
|118
|Needabetterjock
|118
|Last Drop of Wine
|120
|Mr. Tripledouble
|118
|Kosciuszko
|120
|Ihadadream
|120
|Brodytheoxman
|120
|Giant Payday
|120
|Valeroso
|121
8th_$8,100, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Your Eyes to Mine
|120
|Quickstrike
|121
|Jackie Milton
|120
|Data Princess
|120
|Souper Capacity
|120
|All American Jewel
|120
|Morality Clause
|120
|Daddy's Storm
|120
|Bee Wings
|120
