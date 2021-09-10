|By The Associated Press
1st_$18,800, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 4½f.
|Blame It On Honey
|120
|Cheerful Chimes
|117
|Solitaire Game
|120
|Yenisey
|120
|Bret's At Caddies
|120
|Aw Ite
|120
|Bobbobsbaby
|117
|Mr. Cat
|120
2nd_$18,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L X), 1mi.
|Deputy Ben
|120
|Champtown Hope
|118
|Cask
|123
|Tradeoff
|118
|Amicus Brief
|118
|Sky Energy
|123
|Cleveland Simpson
|120
|Rip Thorn
|123
3rd_$18,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L X), 1mi.
|Unbridledselection
|120
|El Duque
|120
|Knockholt
|120
|Alpha Dog
|120
|Crown the Prince
|110
|Ajzal
|120
|Whiskyforbreakfast
|120
4th_$8,300, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Sleeping Giant
|123
|Artavia
|123
|Ninth Street
|123
|Ticker Tape Parade
|123
|Wink and a Nod
|123
|Salt Mine
|123
|Taptaptap
|123
5th_$16,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f.
|Erudite
|118
|Awesome Move
|118
|Jaque Mate Coco
|118
|Uptown Guy
|118
|True Humor
|118
|Sheltowee's Bali
|118
|Fast Mischief
|118
|Frosty Storm
|118
6th_$7,800, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.
|Sheza Mean Broad
|120
|Royalandtoulouse
|118
|Tailadios
|120
|Nomiraclesneeded
|120
|Lil H
|120
|Millbank Magic
|120
7th_$12,400, cl $7,500-$6,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Oneprettything
|120
|Kennedie Sky
|120
|Pasz the Pepper
|120
|Dichotomy
|120
|Lady Valentina
|120
|At First Blush
|120
8th_$18,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 6f.
|Sterling Caesar
|120
|Two Gold Spots
|120
|Executive Prize
|118
|Lil Mr Matt
|120
|Omega Gold
|118
|Prince Jacob
|120
|Tyry Tyrannosaurus
|121
