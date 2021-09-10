By The Associated Press

1st_$18,800, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 4½f.

Blame It On Honey120Cheerful Chimes117
Solitaire Game120Yenisey120
Bret's At Caddies120Aw Ite120
Bobbobsbaby117Mr. Cat120

2nd_$18,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L X), 1mi.

Deputy Ben120Champtown Hope118
Cask123Tradeoff118
Amicus Brief118Sky Energy123
Cleveland Simpson120Rip Thorn123

3rd_$18,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L X), 1mi.

Unbridledselection120El Duque120
Knockholt120Alpha Dog120
Crown the Prince110Ajzal120
Whiskyforbreakfast120

4th_$8,300, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Sleeping Giant123Artavia123
Ninth Street123Ticker Tape Parade123
Wink and a Nod123Salt Mine123
Taptaptap123

5th_$16,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f.

Erudite118Awesome Move118
Jaque Mate Coco118Uptown Guy118
True Humor118Sheltowee's Bali118
Fast Mischief118Frosty Storm118

6th_$7,800, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.

Sheza Mean Broad120Royalandtoulouse118
Tailadios120Nomiraclesneeded120
Lil H120Millbank Magic120

7th_$12,400, cl $7,500-$6,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Oneprettything120Kennedie Sky120
Pasz the Pepper120Dichotomy120
Lady Valentina120At First Blush120

8th_$18,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 6f.

Sterling Caesar120Two Gold Spots120
Executive Prize118Lil Mr Matt120
Omega Gold118Prince Jacob120
Tyry Tyrannosaurus121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you