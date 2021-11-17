By The Associated Press

1st_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Marsac120Tommy Tuesday120
Deep Mind121Pablo's Quest120
No Exit118Purrs Again120
Three Ball118Barn Yard Brat120
Seven Iron118

2nd_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

No Parking Here120J P's Song120
Kickstarter120Hickory Island120
Truckin' On120Dialed Up120
Super Strike118Proof of Paranoia123

3rd_$16,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.

Insaciable Prince118Super Necessary118
Barrythejuryhanger118True Humor118
Ricki Tornado118Baytown Backstabbr118
Frosty Storm118

4th_$7,800, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Red Rocket Girl120Punch Windsor118
Doms Lady120Classy But Sassy113
Global Queen Coco118Eye Have Candy120
Yeyetzi120

5th_$16,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Pick One Remi118Miss Cheeny123
Little Empire111Wilmore118
Not Shy118Sugar Happy118
Catch My Kitty123Lemon's Medaglia123
Classic Tale Saver118My Dior118

6th_$8,100, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Bend the Knee123Carol's Royalty120
Souper Capacity120Shellphone123
What a Tart123Zoe My Love120
Classy Laurieann120Jackie Milton120
Cafe Mischief120

7th_$18,800, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2 L X), 1mi 70yd.

Remembrance121Vintage Sparkle118
St. Louie Arch120Curt's Angel118
Perfect Limit118Eida's Storm118

8th_$9,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Moody's Brother120Sexy Business120
Wild Enough113Elusive Motion120
Julie's Ferrari118Love Twenty Six118
Clear Wonder120Halo's Dance120
Bahamian Beat120Pure Moment120

