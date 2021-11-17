|By The Associated Press
1st_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Marsac
|120
|Tommy Tuesday
|120
|Deep Mind
|121
|Pablo's Quest
|120
|No Exit
|118
|Purrs Again
|120
|Three Ball
|118
|Barn Yard Brat
|120
|Seven Iron
|118
2nd_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|No Parking Here
|120
|J P's Song
|120
|Kickstarter
|120
|Hickory Island
|120
|Truckin' On
|120
|Dialed Up
|120
|Super Strike
|118
|Proof of Paranoia
|123
3rd_$16,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.
|Insaciable Prince
|118
|Super Necessary
|118
|Barrythejuryhanger
|118
|True Humor
|118
|Ricki Tornado
|118
|Baytown Backstabbr
|118
|Frosty Storm
|118
4th_$7,800, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Red Rocket Girl
|120
|Punch Windsor
|118
|Doms Lady
|120
|Classy But Sassy
|113
|Global Queen Coco
|118
|Eye Have Candy
|120
|Yeyetzi
|120
5th_$16,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Pick One Remi
|118
|Miss Cheeny
|123
|Little Empire
|111
|Wilmore
|118
|Not Shy
|118
|Sugar Happy
|118
|Catch My Kitty
|123
|Lemon's Medaglia
|123
|Classic Tale Saver
|118
|My Dior
|118
6th_$8,100, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Bend the Knee
|123
|Carol's Royalty
|120
|Souper Capacity
|120
|Shellphone
|123
|What a Tart
|123
|Zoe My Love
|120
|Classy Laurieann
|120
|Jackie Milton
|120
|Cafe Mischief
|120
7th_$18,800, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2 L X), 1mi 70yd.
|Remembrance
|121
|Vintage Sparkle
|118
|St. Louie Arch
|120
|Curt's Angel
|118
|Perfect Limit
|118
|Eida's Storm
|118
8th_$9,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|Moody's Brother
|120
|Sexy Business
|120
|Wild Enough
|113
|Elusive Motion
|120
|Julie's Ferrari
|118
|Love Twenty Six
|118
|Clear Wonder
|120
|Halo's Dance
|120
|Bahamian Beat
|120
|Pure Moment
|120
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.