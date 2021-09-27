|By The Associated Press
1st_$11,300, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Punch Windsor
|118
|Astromelia
|120
|Eclipticals Viski
|120
|Ruthyla
|120
|Gerry Lynn
|120
|Janselle
|120
|Gran Diamond
|120
|Fior Di Latte
|121
|W H Little Miss Go
|120
2nd_$11,300, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Juba's Lady
|118
|Coach Machen
|123
|War Cat
|120
|Moro Magic
|120
|One Smart Cookie
|118
|Competent
|120
|True Purpose
|120
|Miss Wrote
|120
|Special Blue
|118
3rd_$21,200, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW3 L X), 1mi.
|Quarantina
|118
|Country Chick
|120
|Fashion Fortune
|120
|Loopy
|120
|Petrichor
|120
|Hurricain Hunter
|123
|Lady Laura
|120
|Miss Oxbow
|118
4th_$10,300, mdn cl $15,000-$14,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Into Magarayquaza
|123
|Beat Duke
|119
|Tiger Shark
|119
|Metrallazo
|119
|Aces Up
|119
|Shaena Bue
|123
5th_$7,800, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Tommy Tuesday
|120
|Peg's Hot Winner
|120
|Ears Up
|120
|Unleash Me
|118
|Oil Colony
|120
|Grito de Pablito
|120
|Sexy Business
|120
6th_$8,700, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Half Trick
|120
|Side Car
|123
|Muntij
|123
|He's Zippin On By
|120
|Joy of Baptistry
|120
|Vow's Son
|120
|Five Card Draw
|120
7th_$19,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1½mi.
|High Rolling Dude
|123
|Gran Edition
|120
|White Gladiator
|120
|Take Charge d'Oro
|120
|Blame the Kids
|120
|Revive and Resurge
|120
|Tribulation
|120
8th_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Sugar Britches
|120
|Leo's Diamond
|120
|Will B Late
|120
|Shesarockstartoo
|120
|Hopes and Prayers
|123
|Let's Twirl
|120
|Cake Ina Can
|120
|Zoe My Love
|120
|Bend the Knee
|120
