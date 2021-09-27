By The Associated Press

1st_$11,300, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Punch Windsor118Astromelia120
Eclipticals Viski120Ruthyla120
Gerry Lynn120Janselle120
Gran Diamond120Fior Di Latte121
W H Little Miss Go120

2nd_$11,300, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Juba's Lady118Coach Machen123
War Cat120Moro Magic120
One Smart Cookie118Competent120
True Purpose120Miss Wrote120
Special Blue118

3rd_$21,200, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW3 L X), 1mi.

Quarantina118Country Chick120
Fashion Fortune120Loopy120
Petrichor120Hurricain Hunter123
Lady Laura120Miss Oxbow118

4th_$10,300, mdn cl $15,000-$14,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Into Magarayquaza123Beat Duke119
Tiger Shark119Metrallazo119
Aces Up119Shaena Bue123

5th_$7,800, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Tommy Tuesday120Peg's Hot Winner120
Ears Up120Unleash Me118
Oil Colony120Grito de Pablito120
Sexy Business120

6th_$8,700, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Half Trick120Side Car123
Muntij123He's Zippin On By120
Joy of Baptistry120Vow's Son120
Five Card Draw120

7th_$19,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1½mi.

High Rolling Dude123Gran Edition120
White Gladiator120Take Charge d'Oro120
Blame the Kids120Revive and Resurge120
Tribulation120

8th_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Sugar Britches120Leo's Diamond120
Will B Late120Shesarockstartoo120
Hopes and Prayers123Let's Twirl120
Cake Ina Can120Zoe My Love120
Bend the Knee120

