By The Associated Press

1st_$8,100, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Bend the Knee120Golden Lassie123
Sugar Britches123Shellphone120
Zoe My Love120What a Tart120
Oak Creek Canyon123Quickstrike118

2nd_$11,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Towards the Light120Ola Que Tal123
Dream Saturday123St Joe Viper120
Gimmeabreak123Holy Saint120
Exchange Fever120Fifty Seven Chevy123
All About Ready120

3rd_$16,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.

Vimont115Cleveland Power118
Sheltowee's Bali118Hang Tight118
Dondada118Insaciable Prince118
Ricki Tornado118

4th_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

B's Ten123My Time to Shine116
Thalia's Song123Blonde Attitude123
Papparoxy123Light Hearted123
Do You Like That123

5th_$21,200, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW3 L X), 6f.

Lucky Tuesday123Mongolian Angel120
Shastaloo111Ceviche118
Time for Glory118A Merry Prankster118
Until Now118Sky118

6th_$18,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L X), 1mi.

Sky Energy120Halo's Dance120
Jestful120Persevering115
Capone's Loft120Bo Rhapsody118
Assiduously120

7th_$18,800, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.

Indian Gulch123Cabo Headache120
Double the Laugh120Daylight120
High Rolling Dude120Strikeitortapit118
Baritone120Needabetterjock118

8th_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Gone Paradise120Dialed Up120
Redmark120Hickory Island120
Pathway to Victory118Pre Flight120
No Exit118Shining Through120
U S S Costly123Sir Nuisance113
Quest of Glory120J P's Song120

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you