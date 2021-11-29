BC-Entries Oaklawn Park

Oaklawn Park Entries, Friday

1st_$26,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Take Charge Erica124Arrowsphere120
Mary Alice115Diva de Kela120
Honey Parade120Custom for Carlita120
Lil Miss Hot Mess120

2nd_$35,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 2YO, 1mi.

Spend Again120Lookinforexcitemen120
Declare the Moon120India Tiger120
Tequila Revolution120Requisition120
Side Bet120Jim and Jim113
Beach Holiday120Big Pete120
Popster113Blues Tune120

3rd_$42,000, cl $30,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Pit Boss115Eagle Pass122
Yodel E. A. Who122Lonely Private122
Awesome Saturday122The Queens Jules122
Wild Behavior122

4th_$25,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Funandfunny122Hard to Park122
Chicken Hawk117Rubiginous115
Axis122Familiar Ways113
Wise Khozan120Wisecrack115
Papa Star117Kat's Hitman117
Violent Pass122My Little Tipsy108

5th_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Half Scout124Flat Out Gold122
Frankies Moonshine115Sailaway and Hide117
Little Burrito122Olivian122
Choctaw Charlie124Unbridled Twister122
Courageous Cappen122Sweetness To122
My Dams Atitude122

6th_$26,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Istillgotit125Tez121
Rye Humor125Botswana121
Altito125Jack's Advantage125
Flatoutjustice121Exemplar125
Splash for Gold121

7th_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.

Red Queen119Clay's Cloud Burst119
Ice Orchid119Hypersport119
Wicked Wonder119Little Mombo119
Sweet Beauty119Firewolves119
Roll Baby119

8th_$150,000, stk, 2YO, 6f.

Advent Stakes

Charter Oak117B Sudd117
Kavod117Sonnyisnotsofunny117
Forty Stripes117Impulsus114
Ruggs117Cairama117
Oro Azteca117Higher Standard117

9th_$100,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 6f.

Shez Stuck Up124Ms Sassy Atitude108
Athenas Song118Palm Cottage118
Code Name Kate118Sweet Prayers124
Bling Machine118Jets a Ginnin120
Miz Blue124Flash Magic118
Ursulina118

