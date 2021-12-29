BC-Entries Oaklawn Park
Oaklawn Park Entries, Saturday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$35,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Smokeymountainrain
|125
|Prince of Earl
|125
|J's Little Man
|120
|Reserve
|125
|Brody Boucher
|125
|Amazing Rocket
|125
|Salado
|125
|Gunstone
|125
|Forsaken
|120
2nd_$35,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO, 6f.
|Mucho Rocket Cat
|119
|Southern Pecan
|119
|Max's Heart
|119
|Accel Joe
|119
|Pacific Harbor
|119
|Wofford
|119
|Oneighthundredcash
|119
|Afleet Sky
|119
|Backgate Red
|119
|All in Good Time
|119
|Bumper Pool
|119
|Jacks Spring Break
|112
|Moonshine Vision
|112
|Hacker
|119
3rd_$44,000, st alc, 3YO, 6f.
|Dealmeinbud
|119
|Stonevicious
|119
|Catch the Smoke
|117
|Can't Beat Me
|122
|Rodeo Man
|122
|Jerry's Eighty
|117
|Requisition
|122
|Sonnyisnotsofunny
|117
|Peaceful Street
|122
4th_$101,000, alc opt cl, 4YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Allege
|120
|Indimaaj
|120
|Antigravity
|120
|Judge Phillip M
|120
|Prodigious Bay
|120
|Decision Maker
|119
|What a Country
|120
|Candy Tycoon
|124
|Ram
|120
5th_$30,000, mdn cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO, 6f.
|Outcome
|121
|Blues Tune
|121
|Mesmerized
|121
|Classic Shine
|121
|Elusive Freud
|121
|Summer in Malibu
|121
|We Thank You
|114
|No Huddle
|121
|Can Man Do
|121
|Tequila Revolution
|116
|Dancing Cossack
|121
|Pikachu
|121
|Side Bet
|121
|Bourbon Delight
|121
6th_$42,000, cl $30,000-$25,000, 4YO up, 1mi.
|Skyscanner
|122
|David's Gem
|120
|Bear Oak
|120
|Go for Sherrie
|122
|Something Natural
|120
|Gita's Lad
|119
|River Echo
|120
|Kershaw
|120
|Long Term Thinking
|120
|Eskenforit
|120
|Hooked a Goodwin
|122
7th_$50,000, cl $50,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Nuclear Option
|121
|Town Champ
|121
|Best of Greeley
|124
|Kadri
|124
|Pit Boss
|118
|Ournationonparade
|121
|Much Better
|121
|Shotski
|121
|Bourbon Frontier
|124
|Home Base
|121
|Drena's Star
|121
8th_$100,000, alc, 4YO up (NW1$ X), 6f.
|Belfast Boy
|120
|Polar Wind
|120
|Reprobate
|120
|Gambler Rocket
|120
|Commander Khai
|120
|Martini Blu
|120
|Ride Richie Ride
|124
|Name Rejected
|115
|One Fast Cat
|122
|Money Mike
|124
|Macron
|120
|Unitedandresolute
|120
|Windcracker
|117
|Big Nick
|120
9th_$250,000, stk, 3YO, 1mi.
Smarty Jones Stakes
|Dash Attack
|117
|Vivar
|119
|All in Sync
|117
|Don'tcrossthedevil
|117
|Home Brew
|119
|Barber Road
|117
|Kavod
|119
|Cairama
|117
|Ignitis
|117
|Cool Papa G
|117
|Bureau
|117
|Immoral
|117
|Ruggs
|117
|Ben Diesel
|117
10th_$25,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 4YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|That's What I Say
|120
|Istillgotit
|122
|Major Brown
|120
|a-V. I. P. Who
|122
|Zitman
|120
|So Alive
|113
|Andreas
|122
|Shake It
|120
|Chicory Blue
|115
|Ike
|120
|Splash for Gold
|120
|a-Knights Key
|120
|Altito
|124
a-Coupled.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.