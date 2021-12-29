BC-Entries Oaklawn Park

Oaklawn Park Entries, Saturday

By The Associated Press

1st_$35,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Smokeymountainrain125Prince of Earl125
J's Little Man120Reserve125
Brody Boucher125Amazing Rocket125
Salado125Gunstone125
Forsaken120

2nd_$35,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO, 6f.

Mucho Rocket Cat119Southern Pecan119
Max's Heart119Accel Joe119
Pacific Harbor119Wofford119
Oneighthundredcash119Afleet Sky119
Backgate Red119All in Good Time119
Bumper Pool119Jacks Spring Break112
Moonshine Vision112Hacker119

3rd_$44,000, st alc, 3YO, 6f.

Dealmeinbud119Stonevicious119
Catch the Smoke117Can't Beat Me122
Rodeo Man122Jerry's Eighty117
Requisition122Sonnyisnotsofunny117
Peaceful Street122

4th_$101,000, alc opt cl, 4YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Allege120Indimaaj120
Antigravity120Judge Phillip M120
Prodigious Bay120Decision Maker119
What a Country120Candy Tycoon124
Ram120

5th_$30,000, mdn cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO, 6f.

Outcome121Blues Tune121
Mesmerized121Classic Shine121
Elusive Freud121Summer in Malibu121
We Thank You114No Huddle121
Can Man Do121Tequila Revolution116
Dancing Cossack121Pikachu121
Side Bet121Bourbon Delight121

6th_$42,000, cl $30,000-$25,000, 4YO up, 1mi.

Skyscanner122David's Gem120
Bear Oak120Go for Sherrie122
Something Natural120Gita's Lad119
River Echo120Kershaw120
Long Term Thinking120Eskenforit120
Hooked a Goodwin122

7th_$50,000, cl $50,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Nuclear Option121Town Champ121
Best of Greeley124Kadri124
Pit Boss118Ournationonparade121
Much Better121Shotski121
Bourbon Frontier124Home Base121
Drena's Star121

8th_$100,000, alc, 4YO up (NW1$ X), 6f.

Belfast Boy120Polar Wind120
Reprobate120Gambler Rocket120
Commander Khai120Martini Blu120
Ride Richie Ride124Name Rejected115
One Fast Cat122Money Mike124
Macron120Unitedandresolute120
Windcracker117Big Nick120

9th_$250,000, stk, 3YO, 1mi.

Smarty Jones Stakes

Dash Attack117Vivar119
All in Sync117Don'tcrossthedevil117
Home Brew119Barber Road117
Kavod119Cairama117
Ignitis117Cool Papa G117
Bureau117Immoral117
Ruggs117Ben Diesel117

10th_$25,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 4YO up, 1 1/16mi.

That's What I Say120Istillgotit122
Major Brown120a-V. I. P. Who122
Zitman120So Alive113
Andreas122Shake It120
Chicory Blue115Ike120
Splash for Gold120a-Knights Key120
Altito124

a-Coupled.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

