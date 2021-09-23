BC-Entries Parx Racing
Parx Racing Entries, Tuesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$19,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Miss Jasser
|124
|Government Girl
|121
|Get Over It
|124
|Irish Jumper
|121
|Divine Choice
|121
|Sweet Savage
|121
2nd_$21,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 7f.
|American River
|121
|Slew Tang Clan
|121
|Wye Mumbo
|114
|Martial Eagle
|121
|El Dulzura
|121
|Comfortably Cool
|124
|J Wass
|121
|Refi
|121
3rd_$26,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 7f.
|Roan Mountain
|124
|Ruby Bleu
|121
|Big Bad Bud
|121
|They Shot Sonny
|121
|Honorable Service
|121
|Irish Colonel
|121
4th_$23,000, wvr mdn cl, 3YO up, 7f.
|Russian Runner
|121
|Dinna Fash
|127
|Master of War
|121
|Impossebull
|127
|Austin Whylie
|121
|Dream of Warrior
|121
|Uptown Shoes
|124
|Mr. Tuttle
|121
5th_$40,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
|Tweety Kitten
|121
|Subsidiary
|121
|Natoma
|121
|Tomarie
|121
|Tokyo
|121
|Postino's Idol
|121
|Current Situation
|121
|Five Alarm Robin
|121
|Janelle Dreams
|121
|Instinctive
|121
6th_$19,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Forman the Foreman
|124
|Dubrovsky
|121
|Strawberry Red
|121
|Fried Rice King
|121
|Out of Line
|121
|Trusting Friend
|124
|Dr. Devera's Way
|121
|Tactical Pursuit
|121
7th_$42,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
|A Bit Bad N Boujee
|121
|God Still Loves Me
|121
|Brooklyn Heights
|124
|Funny Enough
|124
|Bellswillberinging
|121
|Vino Y Queso
|121
|Super Duper Fly
|121
|She'sfirstclass
|124
8th_$45,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 7½f.
|Screen Saver
|121
|Know It Now
|121
|Mean Machine
|118
|Successful Cure
|121
|Black Light
|121
|Bellarmine Hall
|121
|Lease
|118
|Voy a Ti
|118
|Get Set
|124
|Social Group
|124
|Pylon
|118
|Mongolian Hero
|121
|Rebel Traveller
|121
|Why Why Paul Why
|124
|Artistic Endeavor
|118
9th_$18,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Thomas Knight
|121
|Staynsidethecircle
|111
|Mass Appeal
|121
|Mach Trial
|121
|Big City Ralph
|121
|Lawyer Roy
|121
|Don't Make It Easy
|121
|Smart Royal T
|124
|Hard West
|121
|Goldenlineof
|121
