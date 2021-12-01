BC-Entries Penn National
Penn National Entries, Tuesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$11,800, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Hesasmokin
|124
|Saratoga Wildcat
|122
|Cumberland Gap
|120
|You Go Boy
|120
|C C's Warrior
|120
|Page Down
|120
2nd_$10,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Hamptons Holiday
|124
|Smirk
|124
|Merocketman
|124
|Rocket Blast
|124
|I'm Just Laughing
|124
|Twiceaslucky
|124
|Senor Ricci
|124
|Take It to Scale
|124
3rd_$11,800, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|Jekyll Island
|124
|Sunshine Tommy
|123
|War Lancer
|124
|Notorious Rey
|123
|Double Katz
|123
|Dialed in Gold
|124
|Tasty's Bullseye
|123
|House Impeachment
|123
|Book of Delancey
|124
|Voodoo Cat
|124
|Flat Busted
|123
4th_$11,800, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Tuckabuckaway
|123
|Market
|119
|Stone Sculptor
|120
|Eyes of Zeus
|120
|Beau Bridge
|123
|On Temple High
|119
|American River
|110
|Lord of Hope
|120
5th_$11,800, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Thunder Grunder
|120
|Itsknownasthebern
|122
|Main Cool Cat
|120
|Kristo
|120
|Find Your Boaz
|120
|Krachenwagen
|124
|Spin Cycle
|122
|Gallinipper
|124
6th_$10,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Smart Two a T
|124
|Love That Jazz
|124
|Pecos Bill
|124
|Cigar Box
|124
|Letort
|124
|Americano
|117
|Get a Valentine
|124
|Camgo
|124
|Nautical Nature
|124
7th_$31,600, alc, 3YO up (NW1 B X), 6f.
|Flashinthenight
|120
|Don't Losemymoney
|119
|Long Tom
|120
|Obrother Itsylvia
|120
|Tankinator
|121
|Dakota Outlaw
|119
|Trending Up
|119
8th_$10,800, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Dreaming Thousand
|121
|Gem Juan
|122
|Posse Can Disco
|122
|Happy Guy
|122
|Jasper K
|122
|Screen Star
|121
|Methodtothemadness
|124
|Echoes of Destiny
|121
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.