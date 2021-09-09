BC-Entries Presque Isle Downs
Presque Isle Downs Entries, Monday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Emerald Citadelle
|121
|No Question
|121
|Ma Meatloaf
|121
|Cozzene's Cat
|121
|Ultimate Baroness
|121
|Mile End
|121
2nd_$15,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Trans Mississippi
|124
|Lets Race Ladys
|121
|Cyberburg
|124
|Puffer Fish
|121
|Waterloo Sunset
|121
|Miss Over There
|121
|Bee Wings
|124
3rd_$31,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Cuz
|115
|Vintage Kitten
|121
|Congrats Smoke
|115
|Resist the Devil
|118
|Gambler Rocket
|121
|Likeable
|115
4th_$23,000, , 3YO up, 6f.
|Blichton
|124
|Arazi Like Move
|121
|Almendro
|121
|New Jersey John
|121
|The Connector
|121
|Smoky Blues
|124
|Jareth
|121
5th_$100,000, stk, 2YO, 6f.
Mark McDermott Stakes
|Justicehasbeendone
|117
|Dr. Steve
|117
|Champion by Design
|115
|Backdoorparty
|115
|Center Mid Maddie
|117
|Jo Jo Hans
|115
|Nice Weather
|115
|Youmustbea Weasley
|115
|Stormy Bonnie
|117
6th_$32,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 1 1/16mi.
|Our Dominator
|124
|The Programmer
|116
|English Laughter
|121
|Animal Kingston
|121
|Just Plunge
|116
|A Cotswold Village
|121
|Red Cat
|121
|Lowcountry
|116
7th_$100,000, stk, 2YO F, 6f.
Finest City Stakes
|Heavenly Praise
|115
|Slender Betsy
|115
|Advocate Harbor
|117
|Morning Matcha
|115
|Isthatyourharley
|117
|Hidden Springs
|115
|You Look Cold
|117
|Triple R Rated
|115
|Texas Tart
|115
8th_$13,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Skydiving
|121
|Motatan
|121
|Golden Oak
|121
|Beach Pass
|121
|Revans Reign
|121
|Yadi
|121
|Kick It Charlie
|116
|Derby Model
|119
|Adios Bobby
|124
|He's a Believer
|121
|Concealed Carrier
|116
|Better Tapit
|124
