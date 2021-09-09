BC-Entries Presque Isle Downs

Presque Isle Downs Entries, Monday

1st_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Emerald Citadelle121No Question121
Ma Meatloaf121Cozzene's Cat121
Ultimate Baroness121Mile End121

2nd_$15,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Trans Mississippi124Lets Race Ladys121
Cyberburg124Puffer Fish121
Waterloo Sunset121Miss Over There121
Bee Wings124

3rd_$31,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.

Cuz115Vintage Kitten121
Congrats Smoke115Resist the Devil118
Gambler Rocket121Likeable115

4th_$23,000, , 3YO up, 6f.

Blichton124Arazi Like Move121
Almendro121New Jersey John121
The Connector121Smoky Blues124
Jareth121

5th_$100,000, stk, 2YO, 6f.

Mark McDermott Stakes

Justicehasbeendone117Dr. Steve117
Champion by Design115Backdoorparty115
Center Mid Maddie117Jo Jo Hans115
Nice Weather115Youmustbea Weasley115
Stormy Bonnie117

6th_$32,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 1 1/16mi.

Our Dominator124The Programmer116
English Laughter121Animal Kingston121
Just Plunge116A Cotswold Village121
Red Cat121Lowcountry116

7th_$100,000, stk, 2YO F, 6f.

Finest City Stakes

Heavenly Praise115Slender Betsy115
Advocate Harbor117Morning Matcha115
Isthatyourharley117Hidden Springs115
You Look Cold117Triple R Rated115
Texas Tart115

8th_$13,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Skydiving121Motatan121
Golden Oak121Beach Pass121
Revans Reign121Yadi121
Kick It Charlie116Derby Model119
Adios Bobby124He's a Believer121
Concealed Carrier116Better Tapit124

