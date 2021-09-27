BC-Entries Presque Isle Downs

Presque Isle Downs Entries, Wednesday

By The Associated Press

1st_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Out Ona Limb121Free Coffee121
Betterthenyourx121Emerald Citadelle121
Color Force121Kara Lot121
No Question121Buywon Getwon121
Nina's Patience121

2nd_$17,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 2YO F, 5½f.

Wicked Gal120All for Show120
Titanic Rose120Mill Lake Lady120
Van Sickle120Pourmearose120
Lady in Heels120Jackiegirl120

3rd_$14,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Dahog121Maximum Factor121
Midnight Punk121Pioneer Dancer121
K's Little Bill121Save the Drama124
Balk121Red Hot Looks124

4th_$12,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Bourbon Brown120Legio124
Macho Rocket Man124Second Encore124
Lord Byron124Hey Sach124
Surprise Kick124War Doctor120
Huntin' the Rut124

5th_$14,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Joyful Praise117Genuwine121
Cherokee Chatter121Couple of Nikkis121
So Moxie124Blaze of Joy121
Sanibel121Island Betty121
Bears Breeches117

6th_$17,000, cl $8,500-$8,500, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

My Friend Frank121Cooper's Crescent121
Ault124Bandy's Map121
Zero Gravity121Orazio121
Boomin Goose121

7th_$32,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 6½f.

Well Told117Kasim117
Forward Motion121Notacatbutacard121
Total Distraction121Surfer Boy George121

8th_$11,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.

Carissimo121C the King124
Mad Jack121Talk Less121
Black Tie Event121The Sinner Is You124
Big Rig121Brezno121
Great Bend121Chuckles Candy121
Go Hippo Go121McPherson121
Pollock121Arch Revenge121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

