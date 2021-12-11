BC-Entries Remington Park

Remington Park Entries, Thursday

By The Associated Press

1st_$20,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 1mi 70yd.

Some Dude121Guardsman Pass124
Claimjumper121Bones Bruin121
Tag Me121Easy Sam121
Kingsten's Gold124Bull Ring121

2nd_$12,250, mdn cl $7,500-$6,250, 3, 4 & 5YO, 1mi.

Delvin to It121Bentley124
Sinner Rejoice121Tripp Setter124
Dreams Affirmed124Dakota Brownie124
Silver Star Okie121Backstage Bud124
Pickle Snapper121Eos Animations121

3rd_$14,850, , 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Wirewirewire119Polly Tiz119
Salaciousacusation119Ragatagtag121
Even Pandura120Justaboutright123
Lady Ave123Mocha Kiss123
Fire of Gold123

4th_$11,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Texas Prado119Frosted Prayer119
Mean Cannon119Ramaah122
Misty's Fool121My True Reward122
Gruffandtough124Gumbo119
Three Time Charmer122Cresson119
Graydar's Dream121Candy Baron121

5th_$11,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5f.

Burtnjoe120Jazzy Justin122
Major Shipman120Onward124
Spectactical120Firecracker Stand121
Euramaster120Hansens Mischief124
Ghostly Who122Colonel Tom120
Baptism122Knight Disruptor122

6th_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 6f.

Gray Pearl123Encouraging120
Tiffany Twist120American Enigma120
Peek Factor120Mrsg's Lil Dreamer120
Proud Foot120Moonlight Blaze123
The Karman Line120Sip123
A J's Ride120Indy Lover120
Woo Hoo120

7th_$20,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 2YO, 1mi.

Considerit Doneron119Elliot's Hope119
Brody's Streak119After Burn119
Kirby Derby119French Malice119
Sperle119Autocratic119
Pollard's Xpress119Dallas Gold119
Lookwhogotlucky119

8th_$36,300, alc, 3YO up (C), 6f.

Samurai Cause122Chitto124
Hondo Lane120Perfect Dude120
Victory Boulevard124Rousing Slammer117
Euromantic122Electoral120
Tappin Fora Dance120Give It Everything121
Mister Mmmmm121Declined124
Red N Wild121

9th_$41,650, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 5½f.

Wranglered122He's a Bomb119
Love My Ride122Magna Punch119
Whip119Hunter's Legacy119
Acting Wizard119Zip Tie124
Ornery as Hell119Okie Union121
Elusive War121Backster Ball122

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

