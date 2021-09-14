BC-Entries Remington Park
Remington Park Entries, Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$13,475, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Artic Express
|119
|Rainbows Treasure
|122
|Froggy
|122
|Okie Union
|119
|Hunk of a Hit
|122
|Captain Comeback
|121
|Euroeast
|122
2nd_$40,425, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f.
|Strong Woman
|119
|Because
|119
|Perkeo
|119
|Hello Sunday
|119
|Lil' Jimmi Sue
|119
|Annie Okie
|119
|Boujee Britt
|119
|Serenidipitous Do
|119
|Sola
|119
3rd_$20,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 5½f.
|Ace Gilford
|124
|Brock On By
|124
|Gruffandtough
|124
|Secret Picasso
|121
|Brexton
|121
|Violin Maker
|121
4th_$10,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 7f.
|Moonshine Princess
|120
|Dorita's Heart
|120
|Wicked Chocolate
|123
|Icy Cape
|118
|Couverture
|123
|Ima Cruel Girl
|123
|Pure Silk
|120
5th_$20,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 7½f.
|Miss High Heels
|121
|Markantony'squeen
|123
|Cherokee Summer
|119
|Landons Congo
|123
|Gurl You Fine
|121
|Great in Red
|123
|Shirley's Temple
|120
|Sweet Perfection
|123
6th_$40,425, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f.
|Legacy Slew
|119
|Chive Up
|119
|Diamond N Gasoline
|119
|Kisses Arent Free
|119
|Diamond Gal
|114
|Sayaad Ain't So
|119
|Tiptoe Henny
|119
|Lisa G
|119
|Circle Back Girl
|119
|Save a Penny
|119
7th_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 7f.
|Hurricane Florence
|120
|Captain Beyond
|120
|Tudela
|120
|Indy Lover
|120
|More Romance
|120
|Dixie Penny
|120
8th_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO, 5½f.
|Pissarro's Mandate
|121
|Jackman's Ride
|124
|Elusive War
|121
|Forrest
|121
|Monet's Devil
|124
|Time Machine
|124
|Paluxy
|121
|Causeway Storm
|124
9th_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 1mi.
|Solar Reflection
|120
|Kause I'm Devine
|123
|Lemon Drop Tini
|123
|Xylophone
|120
|Reliant
|120
|Brina
|120
|Miss Alpha Bella
|123
|Irish Biz
|120
|Texas Tidelands
|115
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.