BC-Entries Remington Park

Remington Park Entries, Wednesday

1st_$10,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Whew121Even Pandura120
Brew Casa119Shesmybroker119
Coco Loco Mama119Acertive Miss121
Kiss My Grits119Jaime's Lil Fear121

2nd_$12,250, mdn cl $7,500-$6,250, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5½f.

Sweet Smokin Gal123Muffides120
Sahoma Sunset120Sister Shirley123
River Ruby120Eurotigre120
Mystical Matilda123Smoking Guitar121

3rd_$13,475, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.

Blurred Vision113Harlow's Vision120
Yolonda121Bella Blu118
Lilly Belle121J Love120
Olive County121

4th_$19,800, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

She B Glamorous123Midnight Garden119
Kalliniki121Senorita Cometa123
Lil Ashley B.119Empressive Reward121
Darlene Strong123Holdthatlove123
Lady Phyllis119

5th_$12,650, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 5½f.

Good Judgment120Reach the Circle120
Sigur Ros120Eurobond122
Smoothee Lee120Smarty Grimes122
Internet Express124Oh What Luck122

6th_$14,823, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Hunny Hush119Dakamo Rose119
Gotta Roll118Skipperlitttlegirl119
Heighten119Flat Out Larceny118
Love Ya Most121S C Tiny Secret120
Sally G121Afleet Okie121
Cherokee Lass119

7th_$36,300, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 5f.

Icy Charlie123She'll Park118
Miss Aggie Bling123Spot On121
Italian Justice119Chikara119
Medalla Match120Honeyfromthesouth119
Lady Shaman119Tiz Magic118

8th_$39,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.

Warrior's Map122Drifting West120
Catdaddy122Net Gain124
Rated R Superstar124Box Seat120
Favorable Outcome120Popularity120

9th_$40,425, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.

Diamond N Gasoline119Sayaad Ain't So119
Diamond Gal114Because119
Morning Twilight119Serenidipitous Do119
Miss Long Legs119Strong Woman119
Presley's Artwork119Eurobella119
D Finest Okie119

