BC-Entries Remington Park
Remington Park Entries, Wednesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$10,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
|Whew
|121
|Even Pandura
|120
|Brew Casa
|119
|Shesmybroker
|119
|Coco Loco Mama
|119
|Acertive Miss
|121
|Kiss My Grits
|119
|Jaime's Lil Fear
|121
2nd_$12,250, mdn cl $7,500-$6,250, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5½f.
|Sweet Smokin Gal
|123
|Muffides
|120
|Sahoma Sunset
|120
|Sister Shirley
|123
|River Ruby
|120
|Eurotigre
|120
|Mystical Matilda
|123
|Smoking Guitar
|121
3rd_$13,475, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.
|Blurred Vision
|113
|Harlow's Vision
|120
|Yolonda
|121
|Bella Blu
|118
|Lilly Belle
|121
|J Love
|120
|Olive County
|121
4th_$19,800, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|She B Glamorous
|123
|Midnight Garden
|119
|Kalliniki
|121
|Senorita Cometa
|123
|Lil Ashley B.
|119
|Empressive Reward
|121
|Darlene Strong
|123
|Holdthatlove
|123
|Lady Phyllis
|119
5th_$12,650, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Good Judgment
|120
|Reach the Circle
|120
|Sigur Ros
|120
|Eurobond
|122
|Smoothee Lee
|120
|Smarty Grimes
|122
|Internet Express
|124
|Oh What Luck
|122
6th_$14,823, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Hunny Hush
|119
|Dakamo Rose
|119
|Gotta Roll
|118
|Skipperlitttlegirl
|119
|Heighten
|119
|Flat Out Larceny
|118
|Love Ya Most
|121
|S C Tiny Secret
|120
|Sally G
|121
|Afleet Okie
|121
|Cherokee Lass
|119
7th_$36,300, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 5f.
|Icy Charlie
|123
|She'll Park
|118
|Miss Aggie Bling
|123
|Spot On
|121
|Italian Justice
|119
|Chikara
|119
|Medalla Match
|120
|Honeyfromthesouth
|119
|Lady Shaman
|119
|Tiz Magic
|118
8th_$39,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Warrior's Map
|122
|Drifting West
|120
|Catdaddy
|122
|Net Gain
|124
|Rated R Superstar
|124
|Box Seat
|120
|Favorable Outcome
|120
|Popularity
|120
9th_$40,425, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.
|Diamond N Gasoline
|119
|Sayaad Ain't So
|119
|Diamond Gal
|114
|Because
|119
|Morning Twilight
|119
|Serenidipitous Do
|119
|Miss Long Legs
|119
|Strong Woman
|119
|Presley's Artwork
|119
|Eurobella
|119
|D Finest Okie
|119
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.