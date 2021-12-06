BC-Entries Remington Park

Remington Park Entries, Friday

By The Associated Press

1st_$11,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Munnycantbuymelove120Humor's Reward122
Comedian122G's Turn124
Crypto Gold120Proud Moments120
Attain Success120

2nd_$13,475, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Sunday's Vision121Diamond Legacy119
Acertive Miss118Brew Casa123
Dakamo Rose123Lady Abigail119
Princess Shakira123Snowtrick123

3rd_$20,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Remember Me Tony122Pop's Biscuit124
Jolly Jumper117Putman120
Mr Hands On121Synthetic Joe122
Bobby Don124

4th_$24,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 7f.

Oswald Cobblepot124J Bob121
Son of Preacherman116Backstage Bud124
Doyouknowmyname121Steely Caper121
Crazy Lover121Wrong Turn124

5th_$14,850, st alc, 3YO up, 1mi.

Kirk of Diamonds124Elitch120
Royally124Taruca115
Pasamonte Man124Totally Tiger122
Millwood124Anothrdayatthelake120

6th_$12,100, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Alleviate120Doc's Denita119
Hale's Angel119Goody Two Sioux120
Courtly120Save the Day114
Coco Loco Mama119Grey Halo119
Markantony'squeen121Dorita's Heart120
Magic Mindy120Wildly Dramatic118
Cause She's Mine119

7th_$41,650, alc, 2YO F (NW2 L), 6f.

Perkeo119Circle Back Girl119
Because119Smokin' Okie119
Serenidipitous Do119Chive Up119
Plenty of Vision119Boujee Britt119

8th_$34,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 1 1/16mi.

Itz the Ditz120Endless Romance121
Gran Manna118A Girl Like Me121
Lavender121Treaty of Paris123
Gospel Lucille121She B Glamorous121

9th_$40,425, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 7f.

Great Realization119Dixieland Quality119
Cherokee Legacy119J. Cat West119
Avenging Warrior119Man in the Middle114
Silver Lincoln119Plenty of Cents119
Grayghostgranville119Our Cornerstone119
Gospel Truth119Vienna Prize119

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you