BC-Entries Remington Park
Remington Park Entries, Saturday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$12,650, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Visual Magic
|123
|Big Tiny
|123
|Sandy Sangria
|119
|Royal Soprano
|119
|Ragatagtag
|123
|She's Fire and Ice
|121
2nd_$12,100, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Fiftyshadesopurple
|124
|Velvet Ridge
|119
|West Coast Broker
|122
|Island Sun
|117
|Dreamonmebaby
|122
|Horsefeathers
|120
|Bold Image
|121
|Easilyunbridled
|120
3rd_$12,650, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|Bourbon Cowboy
|124
|Taruca
|122
|Calculating King
|122
|Language Barrier
|121
|Attain Success
|122
|Snow Man
|120
|Tappin Fora Dance
|122
4th_$10,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd.
|Lizz a Bee
|123
|Javistha
|121
|Lila's Lucky Lady
|119
|See What's What
|121
|Awesome Sunset
|121
|Holdthatlove
|123
|Brightest
|119
5th_$10,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Declined
|124
|He's a Ranger
|120
|Southgate
|120
|Ruxin
|120
|With the Band
|122
|Proud Moments
|120
|Moro Charlie
|120
|Troy Ounce
|120
|Just Ask Joel
|124
6th_$14,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 7½f.
|Supertrix
|120
|Take Charge Patti
|123
|Moonshine Lily
|120
|Oh Danny Girl
|120
|Ima Cruel Girl
|123
|Emily Who
|123
|Miss Alpha Bella
|123
|Honor Given
|123
|Cross Boss Lady
|120
|Madam Pie
|123
|Hourglass Figure
|120
|D' spell On You
|123
7th_$13,475, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Desk Pop
|119
|Acting Wizard
|121
|Im the Man Now
|122
|Whip
|119
|Artic Express
|119
|Euroeast
|122
|Jeano
|119
|An Empty Glass
|122
|Hunter's Legacy
|121
|Bear Den
|119
|Euro Suprise
|124
|Mysterious Tale
|121
8th_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f.
|Reunion Bling
|119
|Secret Avenger
|119
|Tolonda
|119
|Eliza Rose
|119
|Trinity's Storm
|119
|Bottomsupbelle
|119
|Cheer Up
|119
|Red Queen
|119
|Es Is I Like It
|119
9th_$19,800, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 5f.
|Grab the Munny
|120
|Wake Up Call
|122
|Tough Charlie
|122
|Mr. Ankeny
|122
|Rocktizway
|124
|Mr Navigator
|120
|Saturday's Gold
|124
|Royal Bertrando
|120
|Choos Ur Adventure
|124
|Cowboy Cool
|122
|Onward
|124
|Knight Disruptor
|122
