BC-Entries Santa Anita Park

Santa Anita Park Entries, Saturday

1st_$61,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi.

Witch Moon124Takemebythehand122
Buzz of New York122Buy American122
Leisurewear122Devil's Messenger117
Focaccina122

2nd_$42,000, cl $50,000-$45,000, 3YO, 7f.

Silver Moon Road113Cumberland Avenue120
Herd Immunity120Rookie Year116
Tacoflavoredkisses116Club Cal120

3rd_$61,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f.

Paul Vincents Poem124Jedi Master124
Go On122Flint Stroll122
Secret Weapon122Cali Bay122
Encroachment124Kazuhiko119
Sai Con122

4th_$61,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f.

Creative Peak122Mr Bug Z122
Moose Mitchell115Slow Down Andy122
Medina Man122Straight Up G122

5th_$61,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1mi.

French Franc122Lucky Girl122
Peanut Butter Cup122Very Scary122
Seven Exes122A Crown for Kitten122
Fortunata Tensio122Macrelletta115
Let Freedom Rein122K P Krypton122
Wishing On a Star122Magical Sign122
Charlotte Harbor122Peripheral122

6th_$28,000, cl $25,000-$22,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Doc Adams115Cunning Munnings124
Honorary Degree117Intense122
Stir the Pot124Gordy's Boy120
Ka'nah124

7th_$70,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Swingtime Stakes

Global Brand122Ellie Arroway122
Cowboys Daughter124Norma Jean B.122
Avenue de France126Nasty126
Ippodamia's Girl126England's Rose122
Brooke126Quiet Secretary124

8th_$24,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 6f.

Chasing Fame122Honor Among Men124
The Roan Ranger122Squalotoro124
Hawk Hill117Pedro Perez121
Test Drive122Sometimes Always122
Fun Coupons124

9th_$63,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.

I'll Stand Taller122Riding With Dino124
Clem Labine124Foothill119
Mischievous Path122Johnny Podres124
Surplus122El Diablo Rojo124
Single Me Out124Bound to Bet124
Austin's Boy124Baby Gronk
Seattle Breakout122

